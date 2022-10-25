Advanced search
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:23 2022-10-25 pm EDT
157.18 CAD   +1.01%
RBC Capital on Canadian Rails -- Notes Canadian Grain Harvest Expected to be up +36% YoY
MT
Canadian National Railway : CN Railway Becomes Sole Canadian Partner in UP/NS EMP Program
PU
Earnings Reaction History: Canadian Natl Railway, 50.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 2.9% Sensitive
MT
Canadian National Railway : CN Railway Becomes Sole Canadian Partner in UP/NS EMP Program

10/25/2022 | 01:47pm EDT
Effective October 8th, CN is proud to announce our exclusive partnership with the Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern railroads in Equipment Management Pool (EMP) program. CN continues to invest in broadening our range of intermodal services in North America. CN's expansive 3-coast network and industry leading service, provide increased flexibility and expanded reach to shippers throughout North America.

The EMP program is a domestic interline service providing extensive coverage throughout North America, offering a fleet of more than 40,000 53-foot dry containers. CN's participation in the EMP Program enables shippers to reach new west, east and southern markets, leveraging the networks of North America's largest Class 1 railroads while enhancing CN's participation in the North American supply chain. Furthermore, EMP shippers will benefit from CN's double stacked scheduled intermodal service to and from all Canadian origins and destinations from coast to coast. The EMP program provides seamless access to all major cities within Canada, the United States and numerous major markets in Mexico.

  • Solid partnership with UP and NS to expand and broaden our reach across North America
  • Based on our reliable service and our extensive Canadian network
  • Offers seamless domestic and transborder interline service connecting the United States, Canada and Mexico
  • CN EMP investments through 2025 will expand the EMP fleet by ~2,500 containers and chassis

Disclaimer

CN - Canadian National Railway Company published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 17:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
