Canadian National Railway : CN Railway Becomes Sole Canadian Partner in UP/NS EMP Program

Effective October 8th, CN is proud to announce our exclusive partnership with the Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern railroads in Equipment Management Pool (EMP) program. CN continues to invest in broadening our range of intermodal services in North America. CN's expansive 3-coast network and industry leading service, provide increased flexibility and expanded reach to shippers throughout North America.

The EMP program is a domestic interline service providing extensive coverage throughout North America, offering a fleet of more than 40,000 53-foot dry containers. CN's participation in the EMP Program enables shippers to reach new west, east and southern markets, leveraging the networks of North America's largest Class 1 railroads while enhancing CN's participation in the North American supply chain. Furthermore, EMP shippers will benefit from CN's double stacked scheduled intermodal service to and from all Canadian origins and destinations from coast to coast. The EMP program provides seamless access to all major cities within Canada, the United States and numerous major markets in Mexico.

Solid partnership with UP and NS to expand and broaden our reach across North America

Based on our reliable service and our extensive Canadian network

Offers seamless domestic and transborder interline service connecting the United States, Canada and Mexico

CN EMP investments through 2025 will expand the EMP fleet by ~2,500 containers and chassis

WATCH THE EMP VIDEO