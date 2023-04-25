Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Canadian National Railway Company
  News
  Summary
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:41:37 2023-04-25 pm EDT
161.80 CAD   -3.85%
03:07pCanadian National Railway Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since December 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:30pGoldman Sachs Reviews CN Rail's Q1 -- Maintains Sell Rating, But Raises TP to $157
MT
11:36aCanadian National Railway Kept at Neutral at Credit Suisse Following Q1 Results; Price Target Raised to US$133.00
MT
Canadian National Railway Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since December 2021 -- Data Talk

04/25/2023 | 03:07pm EDT
Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) is currently at $117.57, down $6.83 or 5.49%


--Would be lowest close since April 5, 2023, when it closed at $117.07

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Dec. 20, 2021, when it fell 6.23%

--Snaps a three day winning streak

--Down 0.34% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Feb. 2023, when it fell 4.37%

--Down 1.1% year-to-date

--Down 13.95% from its all-time closing high of $136.63 on March 30, 2022

--Down 3.99% from 52 weeks ago (April 26, 2022), when it closed at $122.46

--Down 8.69% from its 52-week closing high of $128.76 on Aug. 10, 2022

--Up 9.93% from its 52-week closing low of $106.95 on Oct. 12, 2022

--Traded as low as $117.42; lowest intraday level since April 10, 2023, when it hit $117.22

--Down 5.61% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Dec. 20, 2021, when it fell as much as 7.01%


All data as of 2:48:07 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1506ET

Financials
Sales 2023 17 425 M 12 799 M 12 799 M
Net income 2023 5 232 M 3 843 M 3 843 M
Net Debt 2023 15 737 M 11 558 M 11 558 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,2x
Yield 2023 1,85%
Capitalization 112 B 82 926 M 82 505 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,35x
EV / Sales 2024 7,05x
Nbr of Employees 23 971
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 168,27 CAD
Average target price 174,17 CAD
Spread / Average Target 3,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tracy A. Robinson President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shauneen E. Bruder Chairman
Dominique Malenfant Chief Information & Technology Officer, EVP
Nayan Bharadwa Assistant Vice President-Operational Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY3.54%82 926
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-3.97%122 110
CANADIAN PACIFIC KANSAS CITY LIMITED9.02%75 634
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-14.00%48 237
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.6.37%11 482
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.8.36%9 144
