Canadian National Railway Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since December 2021 -- Data Talk

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) is currently at $117.57, down $6.83 or 5.49%

--Would be lowest close since April 5, 2023, when it closed at $117.07

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Dec. 20, 2021, when it fell 6.23%

--Snaps a three day winning streak

--Down 0.34% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Feb. 2023, when it fell 4.37%

--Down 1.1% year-to-date

--Down 13.95% from its all-time closing high of $136.63 on March 30, 2022

--Down 3.99% from 52 weeks ago (April 26, 2022), when it closed at $122.46

--Down 8.69% from its 52-week closing high of $128.76 on Aug. 10, 2022

--Up 9.93% from its 52-week closing low of $106.95 on Oct. 12, 2022

--Traded as low as $117.42; lowest intraday level since April 10, 2023, when it hit $117.22

--Down 5.61% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Dec. 20, 2021, when it fell as much as 7.01%

All data as of 2:48:07 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1506ET