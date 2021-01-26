Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian National Railway Company    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian National Railway : Expects Momentum in Volume Demand to Continue -- Commodity Comment

01/26/2021 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mary de Wet

Canadian National Railway Co. posted a 2% increase in fourth-quarter revenue on grain shipments and expects growth in volume demand to extend into the current year.

On 2021 outlook:

"While the recovery remains uneven across the markets we serve, we are pleased by the momentum in volume demand that grew during the fourth quarter and continues to grow," said President and Chief Executive JJ Ruest.

"We are increasingly optimistic about 2021 and we are reinstating our full-year financial outlook," Mr. Ruest said.

The company aims to deliver earnings-per-share growth in the high single-digit range this year.

Canada's grain crop in the 2020-2021 crop year was above its three-year average and the U.S. grain crop was in line with its three-year average, Canadian National Railway said. "The Company assumes that the 2021/2022 grain crops in both Canada and the U.S. will be in line with their respective three-year averages."

The company expects mid-single-digit volume growth in 2021 in terms of revenue ton miles as it sees growth opportunities, despite weakness in sectors of the broad freight environment.

On fourth-quarter results:

Revenue rose 2% on record shipments of Canadian grain, increased shipments of U.S. grain, higher international container traffic via the Port of Vancouver and freight rate increases, the company said. The gains were partly offset by lower applicable fuel surcharge rates and lower volumes of petroleum crude.

Operating expenses fell 5% due to lower fuel costs as well as lower purchased services and materials expense.

Grains and fertilizers passed intermodal as the largest segment in terms of revenue ton miles, at 17.9 million, up 28% from a year ago.

On full-year results:

"Revenues for 2020 decreased by seven per cent to C$13,819 million, when compared to 2019. The decrease in revenues was mainly attributable to lower volumes across most commodity groups, primarily in the second and third quarter, caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and lower applicable fuel surcharge rates, partly offset by freight rate increases as well as record shipments of Canadian grain.

"RTMs declined by five per cent. Freight revenue per RTM decreased by two per cent, mainly driven by lower applicable fuel surcharge rates, partly offset by freight rate increases.

"Operating expenses decreased by three per cent to C$9,042 million, mainly due to lower fuel and labor costs and decreased purchased services and material expense; partly offset by a loss on assets held for sale, resulting from the Company's decision to market for sale for on-going rail operations, certain non-core lines."

Write to Mary de Wet at mary.dewet@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-21 1734ET

All news about CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
05:35pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Expects Momentum in Volume Demand to Continue -- Com..
DJ
05:10pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN reinstates full-year financial outlook for 2021 a..
AQ
05:06pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Pushes Up 4Q Sales, Helped By Grain Shipments
DJ
04:49pCN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:32pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 17% on Lower Expenses
MT
04:13pCanadian National Railway quarterly profit rises 17%
RE
09:01aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Finan..
AQ
07:38aCanadian National Railway And Canadian Pacific Railway Upgraded to Outperform..
MT
06:22aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN Ranked 10th on World's 100 Most Sustainable Corpo..
AQ
01/25CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN Ranked 10th on World's 100 Most Sustainable Corpo..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 777 M 10 851 M 10 851 M
Net income 2020 3 528 M 2 778 M 2 778 M
Net Debt 2020 13 158 M 10 363 M 10 363 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
Yield 2020 1,64%
Capitalization 97 716 M 76 900 M 76 961 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,05x
EV / Sales 2021 7,36x
Nbr of Employees 24 008
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 145,74 CAD
Last Close Price 137,59 CAD
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marlene Kaye Puffer President & CEO-Investment Division
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Rob Reilly Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-2.82%75 709
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-0.52%139 127
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION2.78%62 470
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-2.22%45 097
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN6.87%20 419
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.5.81%13 502
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ