Canadian National Railway : FEB 11, 2022Spring Weight Restrictions 2022

MONTREAL, Feb. 01, 2022 - Shipping to/from the Province of Quebec: In order to avoid a potential backlog of heavy loads requiring special handling we are implementing our Spring Weight Restrictions in advance of the Quebec Government notice. While the Government of Quebec has not posted the official Thaw period dates, we are planning to have all heavy loads arrive in March prior to the start of restrictions. If the Government of Quebec issues an earlier date, we will adjust accordingly.

www.transports.gouv.qc.ca

Quebec:

Spring thaw Zone 1 tentative date is March 21st 00:01 to April 29th 23:59

Spring thaw Zone 2 tentative date is March 21st 00:01 to May 13th 23:59

Spring thaw Zone 3 tentative date is March 28th 00:01 to May 13th 23:59

Please note that payload weights in equipment to be delivered by CNTL must be reduced to meet the requirements in tables below for shipments planned to arrive after the start dates noted above.

To assist our customers during this period of reduced payload:

CN will establish a "Latest Shipping Date" where customers may ship at regular payload weights from each terminal (based on the consignee receiving the traffic immediately upon arrival at the destination terminal).

Note the shipping date will be referred to as the Reservation Date. CN's online tools can assist in determining both the Reservation Date and Trip Plan.

In the event of an overweight load, CN may arrange for transloading, or use specialty equipment to deliver the load. Any required transloading will be done at the prevailing market rate. Charges for use of quad chassis are per tariff CN-9100 Item 8560 ($800 premium per delivery). To ensure that specialty equipment is not detained, all deliveries must be live-unloads. Any overweight arrangements will be completed only after receiving written confirmation that the payer understands the charges.

Overweight traffic delayed online, but shipped prior to the "Latest Shipping Date", will be delivered by CN without the application of overweight charges.

The following table shows the "Latest Shipping Date" relative to the start of CN's Spring Weight Restrictions:

Table 1 - Latest Shipping Date for Deliveries in Quebec's Zone 1

Traffic Origin: Latest shipping date for spring 2021 Halifax 21 February Moncton 21 February Montreal - Toronto 21 February Winnipeg 21 February Saskatoon 14 February Regina 14 February Edmonton 14 February Calgary 14 February Vancouver 14 February Detroit 21 February Chicago 21 February Memphis 21 February Jackson 21 February New Orleans 21 February Mexico 10 February

The maximum payload handled using CNR equipment during the Spring Weight Restriction period is:

Table 2 - Maximum Payloads (prior to loading)

53ft dry 49,100 lbs 53ft heat 47,700 lbs 53ft reefer 46,500 lbs 40ft Ecotherm 51,300 lbs 40ft dry 52,500 lbs 45ft dry

50,400 lbs 20ft dry 51,600 lbs

Table 3 - Maximum gross weight (after loading)

Steer and Drive Weights Cannot Exceed: Front single axle 12,000 lbs Tandem axle 34,100 lbs Triple axle on 60-inch spread chassis 46,300 lbs Total Gross weight 92,400 lbs

Thank you for shipping with CN

CN Intermodal