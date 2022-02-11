Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian National Railway Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian National Railway : FEB 11, 2022Spring Weight Restrictions 2022

02/11/2022 | 05:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTREAL, Feb. 01, 2022 - Shipping to/from the Province of Quebec: In order to avoid a potential backlog of heavy loads requiring special handling we are implementing our Spring Weight Restrictions in advance of the Quebec Government notice. While the Government of Quebec has not posted the official Thaw period dates, we are planning to have all heavy loads arrive in March prior to the start of restrictions. If the Government of Quebec issues an earlier date, we will adjust accordingly.

www.transports.gouv.qc.ca

Quebec:

Spring thaw Zone 1 tentative date is March 21st 00:01 to April 29th 23:59
Spring thaw Zone 2 tentative date is March 21st 00:01 to May 13th 23:59
Spring thaw Zone 3 tentative date is March 28th 00:01 to May 13th 23:59

Please note that payload weights in equipment to be delivered by CNTL must be reduced to meet the requirements in tables below for shipments planned to arrive after the start dates noted above.

To assist our customers during this period of reduced payload:

CN will establish a "Latest Shipping Date" where customers may ship at regular payload weights from each terminal (based on the consignee receiving the traffic immediately upon arrival at the destination terminal).

Note the shipping date will be referred to as the Reservation Date. CN's online tools can assist in determining both the Reservation Date and Trip Plan.

In the event of an overweight load, CN may arrange for transloading, or use specialty equipment to deliver the load. Any required transloading will be done at the prevailing market rate. Charges for use of quad chassis are per tariff CN-9100 Item 8560 ($800 premium per delivery). To ensure that specialty equipment is not detained, all deliveries must be live-unloads. Any overweight arrangements will be completed only after receiving written confirmation that the payer understands the charges.

Overweight traffic delayed online, but shipped prior to the "Latest Shipping Date", will be delivered by CN without the application of overweight charges.

The following table shows the "Latest Shipping Date" relative to the start of CN's Spring Weight Restrictions:

Table 1 - Latest Shipping Date for Deliveries in Quebec's Zone 1

Traffic Origin: Latest shipping date for spring 2021
Halifax 21 February
Moncton 21 February
Montreal -
Toronto 21 February
Winnipeg 21 February
Saskatoon 14 February
Regina 14 February
Edmonton 14 February
Calgary 14 February
Vancouver 14 February
Detroit 21 February
Chicago 21 February
Memphis 21 February
Jackson 21 February
New Orleans 21 February
Mexico 10 February

The maximum payload handled using CNR equipment during the Spring Weight Restriction period is:

Table 2 - Maximum Payloads (prior to loading)

53ft dry 49,100 lbs
53ft heat 47,700 lbs
53ft reefer 46,500 lbs
40ft Ecotherm 51,300 lbs
40ft dry 52,500 lbs
45ft dry
 50,400 lbs
20ft dry 51,600 lbs

Table 3 - Maximum gross weight (after loading)

Steer and Drive Weights Cannot Exceed:
Front single axle 12,000 lbs
Tandem axle 34,100 lbs
Triple axle on 60-inch spread chassis 46,300 lbs
Total Gross weight 92,400 lbs

Thank you for shipping with CN

CN Intermodal

Disclaimer

CN - Canadian National Railway Company published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 22:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
05:52pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : EcoChampions devise digital solution that makes paperless poss..
PU
05:22pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : FEB 11, 2022Spring Weight Restrictions 2022
PU
01:18pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Strong and inspiring CN women railroaders in STEM
PU
02/10CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : TransX Increases Steel-wheel Visibility with CN's GPS API
PU
02/09MT NEWSWIRES CANADA OVERNIGHT STOCKS : Mullen Group and CN Rail; Agnico and Kirkland
MT
02/09NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
02/08APPS Cartage Inc. and APPS Cargo Terminals Inc. Announces Multi-Year Intermodal Agreeme..
CI
02/02Prince Rupert Port Authority and DP World announce expansion plans for port
AQ
02/02CN's 2021 Annual Financial Statements and Annual Information Form available on Company ..
AQ
02/01CN's 2021 Annual Financial Statements and Annual Information Form available on Company ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 578 M 12 283 M 12 283 M
Net income 2022 4 884 M 3 851 M 3 851 M
Net Debt 2022 14 228 M 11 218 M 11 218 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,0x
Yield 2022 1,77%
Capitalization 110 B 86 368 M 86 368 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,95x
EV / Sales 2023 7,43x
Nbr of Employees 22 604
Free-Float -
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 156,53 CAD
Average target price 166,95 CAD
Spread / Average Target 6,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Dominique Malenfant EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Nayan Bharadwa Assistant Vice President-Operational Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY1.69%86 599
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-2.16%162 179
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED1.78%68 052
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-7.98%65 404
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-16.07%11 695
AMERCO-14.84%11 690