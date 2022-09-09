Canadian National Railway : Investor Fact Book - 2022
POWERING
SUSTAINABLE GROWTH
2022 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE
POWERING
SUSTAINABLE GROWTH
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports about 300 million tonnes of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN's advantaged 18,600-mile(1) rail network, which connects Canada's eastern and western coasts with the southern coast of the
U.S., efficiently meets customers' needs and drives enduring profitable growth. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and
environmental stewardship.
DELIVERING VALUE
FOR OUR SHAREHOLDERS
2021 highlights
TOTAL REVENUES
DILUTED EARNINGS
ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS
PER SHARE (1)
PER SHARE (1)(2)
$14.5B
$6.90
$5.95
FREE CASH FLOW (2)
OPERATING RATIO (3)
ADJUSTED ROIC (2)
$3.3B
61.2%
14.1%
88%
TOTAL SHAREHOLDER RETURN SINCE JANUARY 2017
CN's share price on the TSX (CNR) has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% since our initial public offering (IPO) in 1995.
CN'S STOCK PERFORMANCE
RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS OVER THE LAST FIVE YEARS
26 consecutive years of dividend growth (15% CAGR
in dividend rate), with a 19% increase approved for 2022. CN suspended its share buyback program in 2020 (pandemic) and part of 2021 (proposed combination with Kansas City Southern - KCS); CN's current normal course issuer bid is in the range of $5B for up to 42M shares.
In the first quarter of 2022, the Company changed its method of calculating market-related values of pension assets for its defined benefit plans using a retrospective approach. See the Company's selected financial information restated for change in accounting policy filed on September 9, 2022, which may be found online on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov through EDGAR, and on the Company's website at www.cn.ca in the Investors section, for additional information.
These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. See section entitled Non-GAAP Measures for an explanation of these non-GAAP measures.
Operating ratio is defined as operating expenses as a percentage of revenues.
2021 key statistics(1)
KEY ADVANTAGES
AND CORE STRENGTHS
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE EVERY DAY
CN is an operational and sustainability leader and an engine of North American economic growth and prosperity. We deliver reliable, efficient and cost-effective transportation services with a continuous
focus on service, productivity and safety. CN facilitates end-to-end
supply chains to unlock long-term, profitable growth and deliver
sustainable transportation services for our customers.
Hay River
Fort Nelson
Prince Rupert
Fort McMurray
Prince George
Edmonton
Kamloops
19,500 $14.5B
ROUTE MILESREVENUES
$2.9B
22,600
CAPITAL INVESTMENTS
EMPLOYEES (end of period)
(1) As at or for the year ending December 31, 2021
Saskatoon
Sept-Îles
Baie-Comeau
Matane
Advantaged network
Strong balance sheet
with three-coast access
that provides financial flexibility
Vancouver
Calgary
Regina
Winnipeg
Moncton
Thunder Bay
CN spans the continent, reaching from coast to coast to coast. The network was built through key acquisitions across Canada and in the U.S., including our fluidity advantage around Chicago.
CN's unique footprint provides optionality that is of increasing importance to our customers in a world of emerging and shifting trade patterns.
Scheduled railroad with a focus on velocity
As the industry pioneers in scheduled railroading, CN's focus on car velocity benefits customers and shareholders alike. Running a scheduled railroad allows us to unlock additional capacity, while identifying key corridors for further capacity investment.
CN is committed to long-term sustainable value for our shareholders. Our first use of cash is investing in our business to sustain and strengthen our network, ensure safety and fluidity, and enable growth. CN also returns value to shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases.
Building for a sustainable future
Delivering Responsibly is at the heart of how CN operates. It means moving customer goods safely and efficiently, being environmentally responsible, attracting and developing the best railroaders, helping build safer, stronger communities, while adhering to the highest ethical standards.
LEGEND
CN main lines
Secondary and feeder lines Shortline partners
Ports served by CN
Quebec
Halifax
Sault
Montreal
Saint John
Ste. Marie
Duluth
Auburn
Stevens
Chippewa Falls
Point
Green
Toronto
Minneapolis/St. Paul
Bay
Syracuse
Worcester
Arcadia
Fond
Sarnia
Buffalo
du Lac
New London
Detroit
Conneaut
Sioux City
Joliet
Toledo
Pittsburgh
Omaha
East Peoria
Springfield
East St. Louis
Waukegan
Leithton
FASTEST
Memphis
ILLINOIS
RAIL ROUTE IN
AND AROUND
CHICAGO
Broad geographic exposure
Balanced and diverse portfolio
REVENUES BY GEOGRAPHIC FLOW
REVENUES BY COMMODITY GROUP
(% of freight revenues)
(% of total revenues)
p% Overseas
p% Intermodal
p% Transborder
p% Petroleum and chemicals
p8% Canadian domestic
p% Grain and fertilizers
p% U.S. domestic
p% Forest products
p% Metals and minerals
p% Automotive
p% Coal
p% Other revenues
Munger
Jackson
West Chicago
Chicago
Mobile
South Chicago
Baton Rouge
Pascagoula
Gary
Gulfport
Chicago
Markam
New Orleans
Outer Belt
Matteson
Griffith
(CN)
Joliet
Chicago
Heights
Goose Lake
INDIANA
MESSAGE FROM
THE PRESIDENT AND CEO
''This team, operating on the best rail network in North America and powered by innovation, collaboration and diversity of thought, is positioned to deliver strong and sustainable value... now and over the long term.
This is an exciting time for CN, and I am honoured to step into the role of President and CEO. I am delighted to be back in the industry. It truly feels like coming home.
Leading CN, one of North America's iconic companies, comes with both the privilege and responsibility of ensuring the continent's supply chains deliver consistently, safely and responsibly. CN's focus on our employees, customers, the communities in which we operate, our partners and our shareholders will remain our priority over the long term. We succeed together.
This is a transformational period at CN. Our goal - to build the railway of the future - is an expression of our intent to continuously innovate - in safety, in efficiency, in sustainability, in engagement. This is how we will deliver for the future.
Powering sustainable growth
The past two years have presented some significant challenges in North America and around the globe.
The impact of the pandemic, the effects of climate change, and the uncertainty of global security have challenged our sense of safety and order and impacted the reliability of our supply chains.
As an important enabler of domestic freight movement and global trade links, it has never been more important for CN to deliver. We are uniquely positioned to power sustainable growth. We have North America's best network, spanning Canada from the Atlantic to the Pacific and through the American heartland to the Gulf of Mexico.
We also have a team of experienced and motivated railroaders to propel operational excellence, every day.
North America's economy relies on our ability to safely deliver the essential products our customers need. More than ever, our continent's resources, agricultural products and manufactured goods are needed around the world. CN has the connections and know-how to drive the continued growth of our customers and success of our team. And we can do it in a manner that continues to advance the efficiency of our operations.
Delivering responsibly
CN believes in Delivering Responsibly. This means moving our customers' goods safely and efficiently, and ensuring we deliver in an environmentally responsible manner; attracting, developing, and retaining top diverse talent; helping to make the communities we serve safer and stronger; and adhering to the highest ethical standards. This is what we believe, and it is the way we approach our work every day.
The heart of CN is the more than 22,000 skilled and dedicated railroaders who come to work to deliver for our customers.
I am proud of the perseverance and resilience of our team, who power our performance and growth, and who increasingly represent the diversity of the communities we serve. We are welcoming the next generation of railroaders to our Company.
They are helping us in our efforts to innovate, to continuously improve the safety of our employees and communities, to lighten our environmental footprint, to further engage with our Indigenous and community partners, and to develop the capabilities of our team. The future of railroading at CN is very bright.
Let's go!
This team, operating on the best rail network in North America and powered by innovation, collaboration and diversity of thought, is positioned to deliver strong and sustainable value for our customers, our partners, our communities and our shareholders, now and over the long term. We will make CN the safest and the best railroad in North America, and we will continue to build the railway of the future.
