    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/30 01:14:38 pm EDT
146.41 CAD   +0.90%
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : KT Group Gains Last Mile Visibility With CN's API
PU
05/27Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer and Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer to Address Bernstein's 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on June 2
AQ
05/26CN train carrying fuel derails in Saskatchewan; police say fuel may have leaked out
AQ
Canadian National Railway : KT Group Gains Last Mile Visibility With CN's API

05/30/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
CN's suite of API products improve supply chain visibility for all links in the supply chain, including stakeholders who are not party to the Bill of Lading.

KT Group is a Montreal based transport company, offering logistics and transportation solutions throughout Canada and the continental United States. One of KT's services, is the draying of containers to and from CN's Intermodal terminals to the beneficial cargo owners (BCO's) on behalf of shippers and receivers.

Dray carriers such as KT Group do not always have visibility on the Bill of Lading (BOL), which can reduce overall supply chain visibility and operational efficiencies. Until CN's 3rd party API, companies like KT Group had to rely on manual web interfaces - not exactly ideal when it comes to asset planning and customer service levels.

With their tailored approach to work in partnership with our customers, CN's digital engagement team ensured CN's 3rd party API would integrate with KT Group's robust digital ecosystem. Events are pulled directly into KT Group's online platform allowing them access to vital information on-demand.

CN's 3rd party API provides key planning information to stakeholders who are not party to the BOL. Available data includes ETA, load/empty status, last free day, location, latest event, customs holds, and many other planning-centred information that helps drive up visibility and performance.

The result is greater access to data for KT Group, which enables stronger market positioning with their customers. It also creates a more efficient supply chain for all stakeholders.

Disclaimer

CN - Canadian National Railway Company published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 17:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 980 M 12 630 M 12 630 M
Net income 2022 4 736 M 3 743 M 3 743 M
Net Debt 2022 14 257 M 11 268 M 11 268 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 1,98%
Capitalization 100 B 78 693 M 79 274 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,17x
EV / Sales 2023 6,74x
Nbr of Employees 22 953
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 145,11 CAD
Average target price 166,06 CAD
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tracy A. Robinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shauneen E. Bruder Chairman
Dominique Malenfant EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Nayan Bharadwa Assistant Vice President-Operational Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-6.61%78 693
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-11.68%139 736
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-0.38%66 120
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-19.04%57 445
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-0.17%13 615
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.-19.86%7 989