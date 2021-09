Under the terms of Canadian Pacific's revised proposal, each share of Kansas City Southern common stock would be exchanged for 2.884 common shares of Canadian Pacific and $90 in cash, a statement said.

The statement added that the proposal is binding on Canadian Pacific and may be accepted by Kansas City Southern at any time prior to 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) on Sept. 20.

