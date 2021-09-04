Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian National Railway Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
News 
Summary

Canadian National Railway : Kansas City Southern to begin talks with Canadian Pacific Railway

09/04/2021 | 01:18pm EDT
(Reuters) - Kansas City Southern said on Saturday it will initiate talks with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd because CP's unsolicited proposal to acquire it could reasonably be expected to lead to a better proposal than one made by Canadian National Railway.

Kansas City Southern intends to provide Canadian Pacific with nonpublic information, the company said in a news release.

Canadian Pacific welcomed the board's decision.

Kansas City Southern on Wednesday pushed back a vote on its proposed $29 billion sale to Canadian National Railway as financial investors bet a decision by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board had derailed the deal.

Canadian Pacific Railway said it would not be as willing to stick to its own $300 per share offer, worth $27 billion, after a Sept. 12 deadline.

There can be no assurance that the discussions with Canadian Pacific will result in a transaction, Kansas City Southern said in the press release.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Sonya Hepinstall)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 1.92% 159.01 Delayed Quote.13.63%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED -2.75% 90.59 Delayed Quote.5.49%
