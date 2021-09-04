Canadian National Railway : Kansas City Southern to begin talks with Canadian Pacific Railway

Kansas City Southern intends to provide Canadian Pacific with nonpublic information, the company said in a news release.

Canadian Pacific welcomed the board's decision.

Kansas City Southern on Wednesday pushed back a vote on its proposed $29 billion sale to Canadian National Railway as financial investors bet a decision by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board had derailed the deal.

Canadian Pacific Railway said it would not be as willing to stick to its own $300 per share offer, worth $27 billion, after a Sept. 12 deadline.

There can be no assurance that the discussions with Canadian Pacific will result in a transaction, Kansas City Southern said in the press release.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Sonya Hepinstall)