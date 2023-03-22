Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian National Railway Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-22 pm EDT
156.30 CAD   -0.74%
04:33pCanadian National Railway : Notice of Availability of Materials - Form 6-K
PU
03/21Canadian National Railway Company Reaches Tentative Agreements With Union
MT
03/21Canadian National Railway Enters Tentative Agreements With Labor Union in Canada
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian National Railway : Notice of Availability of Materials - Form 6-K

03/22/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
Exhibit 99.1

Attachments

Disclaimer

CN - Canadian National Railway Company published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 20:32:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
04:33pCanadian National Railway : Notice of Availability of Materials - Form 6-K
PU
03/21Canadian National Railway Company Reaches Tentative Agreements With Union
MT
03/21Canadian National Railway Enters Tentative Agreements With Labor Union in Canada
MT
03/20Unifor Reaches Tentative Agreement with CN Rail
CI
03/20Rail Transportation Q1 Earnings Set to Be Crucial Amid Rising Macroeconomic Risks, Deut..
MT
03/20CN and Unifor Reach Tentative Agreements
GL
03/20CN and Unifor Reach Tentative Agreements
AQ
03/20Deutsche Bank Previews Transportation Stocks' Q1
MT
03/20CN and Diversity Dividends Collective Recognized by ALM's Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law..
AQ
03/17Norfolk Southern shareholders sue over Ohio derailment
RE
Financials
Sales 2023 17 554 M 12 785 M 12 785 M
Net income 2023 5 080 M 3 700 M 3 700 M
Net Debt 2023 16 182 M 11 785 M 11 785 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,2x
Yield 2023 1,99%
Capitalization 105 B 76 665 M 76 665 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,92x
EV / Sales 2024 6,60x
Nbr of Employees 23 971
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 157,46 CAD
Average target price 171,05 CAD
Spread / Average Target 8,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tracy A. Robinson President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shauneen E. Bruder Chairman
Dominique Malenfant Chief Information & Technology Officer, EVP
Nayan Bharadwa Assistant Vice President-Operational Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-2.10%76 670
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-8.47%115 974
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED4.97%71 842
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-16.65%46 784
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.5.53%11 255
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.8.19%9 125
