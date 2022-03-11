Canadian National Railway : Notice of the Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K





We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:





Meeting Type : Annual Meeting Record Date for Notice of Meeting : April 05, 2022 Record Date for Voting (if applicable) : April 05, 2022 Beneficial Ownership Determination Date : April 05, 2022 Meeting Date: May 20, 2022 Meeting Location (online only) : https://www.cn.ca/en/investors/ The website address to access the online webcast will be posted on or about April 19, 2022 at Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO: No Issuer paying for delivery to OBO: Yes Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements: NAA for Beneficial Holders Yes Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria: Not Applicable NAA for Registered Holders Yes Registered Holders Stratification Criteria: Not Applicable





Voting Security Details:





Description CUSIP Number ISIN COMMON SHARES 136375102 CA1363751027





Sincerely,





Computershare

Agent for Canadian National Railway Company