Canadian National Railway : Notice of the Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:
Meeting Type :
Annual Meeting
Record Date for Notice of Meeting :
April 05, 2022
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :
April 05, 2022
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :
April 05, 2022
Meeting Date:
May 20, 2022
Meeting Location (online only) :
|
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:
No
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:
Yes
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
NAA for Beneficial Holders
Yes
Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria:
Not Applicable
NAA for Registered Holders
Yes
Registered Holders Stratification Criteria:
|
Not Applicable
Voting Security Details:
Description
CUSIP Number
ISIN
COMMON SHARES
136375102
CA1363751027
Sincerely,
Computershare
Agent for Canadian National Railway Company
