  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Canadian National Railway Company
  News
  Summary
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
Canadian National Railway : Notice of the Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

03/11/2022 | 05:31pm EST
We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type :
Annual Meeting
Record Date for Notice of Meeting :
April 05, 2022
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :
April 05, 2022
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :
April 05, 2022
Meeting Date:
May 20, 2022
Meeting Location (online only) :
The website address to access the online webcast will be posted on or about April 19, 2022 at https://www.cn.ca/en/investors/
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:
No
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:
Yes
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
NAA for Beneficial Holders
Yes
Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria:
Not Applicable
NAA for Registered Holders
Yes
Registered Holders Stratification Criteria:
Not Applicable

Voting Security Details:

Description
CUSIP Number
ISIN
COMMON SHARES
136375102
CA1363751027

Sincerely,

Computershare
Agent for Canadian National Railway Company

Disclaimer

CN - Canadian National Railway Company published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 22:29:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
