Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian National Railway Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:17 2022-10-19 pm EDT
155.69 CAD   -0.24%
02:08pCanadian National Railway, Unifor begin talks for new labor contract
RE
11:16aThis year's harvest under possible threat of Canada's supply chain shortcomings
AQ
06:41aU.S. railroad operators' volume woes to continue next year
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian National Railway, Unifor begin talks for new labor contract

10/19/2022 | 02:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian National Railway train travels westward on a track in Montreal

(Reuters) - Canada's largest union Unifor said on Wednesday it has started negotiations with Canadian National Railway Co over a new contract that covers more than 3,500 workers.

The current agreement expires on Dec. 31 and the contract discussions come at a time when North American railroad operators are under the scanner over working conditions and pay.

Last month, the Biden administration secured a tentative deal between railroads and unions at the last minute to avert a potential strike, after negotiations stretched for more than two years.

Unifor said on Wednesday that both parties exchanged proposals and agreed to meet and continue negotiations in November and December.

The union's proposals include higher wages and better benefits, as well as addressing the ongoing issue of contracting out unionized work.

"We look forward to further constructive discussions with Unifor," Canadian National Railway said.

As of Dec. 31, Canadian National Railway had 22,604 employees, of which 17,167 were unionized employees.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
02:08pCanadian National Railway, Unifor begin talks for new labor contract
RE
11:16aThis year's harvest under possible threat of Canada's supply chain shortcomings
AQ
06:41aU.S. railroad operators' volume woes to continue next year
RE
10/18CST Group Unit to Resume Steelmaking Coal Export
MT
10/17Stifel Adjusts Price Target on Canadian National Railway to $118 From $119, Maintains H..
MT
10/12RBC Capital on CN Rail's Winter Plan
MT
10/12UBS Previews Canadian Rails' Q3
MT
10/11Credit Suisse On Transports: Q3 FY22 Preview, 3rd of 3 parts
MT
10/11Credit Suisse On Transports: Q3 FY22 Preview, 2nd of 3 parts
MT
10/11CN and electrical workers union agree to three-year collective agreement, wage bump
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 16 773 M 12 165 M 12 165 M
Net income 2022 4 999 M 3 625 M 3 625 M
Net Debt 2022 14 318 M 10 385 M 10 385 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 1,87%
Capitalization 107 B 77 359 M 77 359 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,21x
EV / Sales 2023 6,93x
Nbr of Employees 22 783
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 156,07 CAD
Average target price 164,11 CAD
Spread / Average Target 5,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tracy A. Robinson President & Chief Executive Officer
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shauneen E. Bruder Chairman
Dominique Malenfant EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Nayan Bharadwa Assistant Vice President-Operational Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-1.76%77 304
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-19.96%125 920
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED7.13%65 706
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-25.32%52 222
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-10.62%11 918
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.-18.40%8 025