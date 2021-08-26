Canadian National Railway : Wolfe Research ESG Conference Presentation
08/26/2021 | 01:51pm EDT
Creating Strategic Value Through Sustainability
Wolfe Research ESG Conference
August 26, 2021
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements included in this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws, including statements based on management's assessment and assumptions and publicly available information with respect to CN and KCS, regarding the proposed transaction between CN and KCS, the expected benefits of the proposed transaction and future opportunities for the combined company. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. CN cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "assumes," "outlook," "plans," "targets," or other similar words.
2021 Key Assumptions
CN has made a number of economic and market assumptions in preparing its 2021 outlook. The Company assumes that North American industrial production for the year will increase in the high single-digit range, and assumes U.S. housing starts of approximately 1.45 million units and U.S. motor vehicle sales of approximately 16 million units. For the 2020/2021 crop year, the grain crop in Canada was above its three-year average and the U.S. grain crop was in line with its three-year average. The Company assumes that the 2021/2022 grain crops in both Canada and the U.S. will be in line with their respective three-year averages. CN assumes total RTMs in 2021 will increase in the high single-digit range versus 2020. CN assumes continued pricing above rail inflation. CN assumes that in 2021, the value of the Canadian dollar in U.S. currency will be approximately $0.80, and that in 2021 the average price of crude oil (West Texas Intermediate) will be approximately US$60 per barrel. In 2021, CN plans to invest approximately C$3.0 billion in its capital program, of which C$1.6 billion is targeted toward track and railway infrastructure maintenance.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of CN, or the combined company, to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to: the outcome of the proposed transaction between CN and KCS; the parties' ability to consummate the proposed transaction; the conditions to the completion of the proposed transaction; that the regulatory approvals required for the proposed transaction may not be obtained on the terms expected or on the anticipated schedule or at all; CN's indebtedness, including the substantial indebtedness CN expects to incur and assume in connection with the proposed transaction and the need to generate sufficient cash flows to service and repay such debt; CN's ability to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the possibility that CN may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies within the expected time-frames or at all and to successfully integrate KCS' operations with those of CN; that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; that operating costs, customer loss and business disruption (including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, customers or suppliers) may be greater than expected following the proposed transaction or the public announcement of the proposed transaction; the retention of certain key employees of KCS may be difficult; the duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, general economic and business conditions, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic; industry competition; inflation, currency and interest rate fluctuations; changes in fuel prices; legislative and/or regulatory developments; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; actions by regulators; the adverse impact of any termination or revocation by the Mexican government of KCS de México, S.A. de C.V.'s Concession; increases in maintenance and operating costs; security threats; reliance on technology and related cybersecurity risk; trade restrictions or other changes to international trade arrangements; transportation of hazardous materials; various events which could disrupt operations, including illegal blockades of rail networks, and natural events such as severe weather, droughts, fires, floods and earthquakes; climate change; labor negotiations and disruptions; environmental claims; uncertainties of investigations, proceedings or other types of claims and litigation; risks and liabilities arising from derailments; timing and completion of capital programs; and other risks detailed from time to time in reports filed by CN with securities regulators in Canada and the United States. Reference should also be made to Management's Discussion and Analysis in CN's annual and interim reports, Annual Information Form and Form 40-F, filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators and available on CN's website, for a description of major risk factors relating to CN.
Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.
Delivering Responsibly: CN's Approach to a More Sustainable Future
Aligned to United Nations' sustainable development goals
Environment
Safety
People
Community
Governance
Conduct our operations
Aim to be the safest railroad
Provide a safe, supportive
Build safer, stronger
Continuously improve
with minimal
in North America by
and diverse work environment
communities by investing
our culture of integrity
environmental
establishing an
where our employees can
in community development,
and ethical business,
impact, while providing
uncompromising safety
grow to their full potential and
creating positive socio-
building trust and
cleaner, more sustainable
culture and driving
be recognized for their
economic benefits and
confidence with all our
transportation services
continuous improvement in
contributions to our success
ensuring open lines of
stakeholders
to our customers
risk reduction
communication
Focused on Creating Value: Our Sustainability Journey
Focus on transparency and increased disclosures - 1st North American railroad to issue GRI sustainability report
Established CN's carbon
footprint, risks & opportunities
Engaging & partnering with
and strategic direction -
NGOs and communities to
extending efficiency to all
promote biodiversity
aspects of the business,
• EcoConnexions
publically disclosing through
From the Ground Up
the CDP
Established CN's water footprint
Monitoring energy climate regulations, advocating for rail and ensuring regulatory compliance
CN only railroad and
1st North American
railroad to secure a
Canadian company
sustainability linked loan
listed on the CDP's
Climate A List
Signatory to the 2020
Catalyst Accord setting a
SBTI approves
target of 30%
new climate
representation of women
target aligned
at the Executive
with well
Committee
below 2
CN celebrates
degree
100 years of
science
resiliency
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Partnering with an NGO and embedding sustainability in the corporate culture
EcoConnexions
Employee Engagement Program
Established CN's Waste
Footprint
Engaging & partnering with customers to promote the environmental benefits of shipping rail
EcoConnexions Partnership Program
Set science-based target to reduce GHG emission intensity - Among the 1st 100 companies in the world and the 1st freight railroad with an approved target by the SBTi
Signatory to the 2017 Catalyst Accord achieving 38% representation by women members on the Board
Amongst the 1st
1st North
companies globally
to provide
American
shareholders a
railroad to
non-binding
issue a TCFD
advisory vote on
report
our Climate Action
Plan which
CN listed on the
received 92%
support
CDP's Climate A
List
Key ESG Targets
Environmental Protection
Improve fuel efficiency
1.5%
over 2020
Reduce GHG emissions intensity
6%
by 2022, based on 2017 levels
Reduce GHG emission intensity
43%
by 2030, based on 2019 levels
Reduce criteria air contaminants intensity
6%
by 2022, based on 2017 levels
Divert operational waste from landfills
90%
43%
Science-based target of 43% carbon emission intensity reduction by 2030 based on 2019 levels
Social Responsibility
Serious injuries and fatalities (SIF)
Zero
Employee Safety: Personal Injury Ratio
1.40
in 2021
by 2030
0.90
Operational Safety: Train Accident Ratio
1.80
in 2021
by 2030
1.20
Diversity: women on the executive
management team by 2022
30%
Zero
Goal to reduce serious injuries and fatalities
to zero at CN
Strong Governance
Executive compensation aligned with
ESG objectives
including safety, fuel/carbon efficiency, employee engagement, and customer satisfaction
Board Governance
Reduced Board size to 10 independent directors plus the CEO, all directors subject to a 14-year tenure limit, mandatory retirement age set at 72 years, Board members permitted to serve on a maximum of 3 public boards including CN, creation of an Indigenous Advisory Council