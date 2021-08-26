Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian National Railway Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian National Railway : Wolfe Research ESG Conference Presentation

08/26/2021 | 01:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Creating Strategic Value Through Sustainability

Wolfe Research ESG Conference

August 26, 2021

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements included in this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws, including statements based on management's assessment and assumptions and publicly available information with respect to CN and KCS, regarding the proposed transaction between CN and KCS, the expected benefits of the proposed transaction and future opportunities for the combined company. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. CN cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "assumes," "outlook," "plans," "targets," or other similar words.

2021 Key Assumptions

CN has made a number of economic and market assumptions in preparing its 2021 outlook. The Company assumes that North American industrial production for the year will increase in the high single-digit range, and assumes U.S. housing starts of approximately 1.45 million units and U.S. motor vehicle sales of approximately 16 million units. For the 2020/2021 crop year, the grain crop in Canada was above its three-year average and the U.S. grain crop was in line with its three-year average. The Company assumes that the 2021/2022 grain crops in both Canada and the U.S. will be in line with their respective three-year averages. CN assumes total RTMs in 2021 will increase in the high single-digit range versus 2020. CN assumes continued pricing above rail inflation. CN assumes that in 2021, the value of the Canadian dollar in U.S. currency will be approximately $0.80, and that in 2021 the average price of crude oil (West Texas Intermediate) will be approximately US$60 per barrel. In 2021, CN plans to invest approximately C$3.0 billion in its capital program, of which C$1.6 billion is targeted toward track and railway infrastructure maintenance.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of CN, or the combined company, to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to: the outcome of the proposed transaction between CN and KCS; the parties' ability to consummate the proposed transaction; the conditions to the completion of the proposed transaction; that the regulatory approvals required for the proposed transaction may not be obtained on the terms expected or on the anticipated schedule or at all; CN's indebtedness, including the substantial indebtedness CN expects to incur and assume in connection with the proposed transaction and the need to generate sufficient cash flows to service and repay such debt; CN's ability to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the possibility that CN may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies within the expected time-frames or at all and to successfully integrate KCS' operations with those of CN; that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; that operating costs, customer loss and business disruption (including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, customers or suppliers) may be greater than expected following the proposed transaction or the public announcement of the proposed transaction; the retention of certain key employees of KCS may be difficult; the duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, general economic and business conditions, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic; industry competition; inflation, currency and interest rate fluctuations; changes in fuel prices; legislative and/or regulatory developments; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; actions by regulators; the adverse impact of any termination or revocation by the Mexican government of KCS de México, S.A. de C.V.'s Concession; increases in maintenance and operating costs; security threats; reliance on technology and related cybersecurity risk; trade restrictions or other changes to international trade arrangements; transportation of hazardous materials; various events which could disrupt operations, including illegal blockades of rail networks, and natural events such as severe weather, droughts, fires, floods and earthquakes; climate change; labor negotiations and disruptions; environmental claims; uncertainties of investigations, proceedings or other types of claims and litigation; risks and liabilities arising from derailments; timing and completion of capital programs; and other risks detailed from time to time in reports filed by CN with securities regulators in Canada and the United States. Reference should also be made to Management's Discussion and Analysis in CN's annual and interim reports, Annual Information Form and Form 40-F, filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators and available on CN's website, for a description of major risk factors relating to CN.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

2

Delivering Responsibly: CN's Approach to a More Sustainable Future

Aligned to United Nations' sustainable development goals

Environment

Safety

People

Community

Governance

Conduct our operations

Aim to be the safest railroad

Provide a safe, supportive

Build safer, stronger

Continuously improve

with minimal

in North America by

and diverse work environment

communities by investing

our culture of integrity

environmental

establishing an

where our employees can

in community development,

and ethical business,

impact, while providing

uncompromising safety

grow to their full potential and

creating positive socio-

building trust and

cleaner, more sustainable

culture and driving

be recognized for their

economic benefits and

confidence with all our

transportation services

continuous improvement in

contributions to our success

ensuring open lines of

stakeholders

to our customers

risk reduction

communication

3

Focused on Creating Value: Our Sustainability Journey

Focus on transparency and increased disclosures - 1st North American railroad to issue GRI sustainability report

Established CN's carbon

footprint, risks & opportunities

Engaging & partnering with

and strategic direction -

NGOs and communities to

extending efficiency to all

promote biodiversity

aspects of the business,

• EcoConnexions

publically disclosing through

From the Ground Up

the CDP

Established CN's water footprint

Monitoring energy climate regulations, advocating for rail and ensuring regulatory compliance

CN only railroad and

1st North American

railroad to secure a

Canadian company

sustainability linked loan

listed on the CDP's

Climate A List

Signatory to the 2020

Catalyst Accord setting a

SBTI approves

target of 30%

new climate

representation of women

target aligned

at the Executive

with well

Committee

below 2

CN celebrates

degree

100 years of

science

resiliency

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Partnering with an NGO and embedding sustainability in the corporate culture

  • EcoConnexions

Employee Engagement Program

Established CN's Waste

Footprint

Engaging & partnering with customers to promote the environmental benefits of shipping rail

  • EcoConnexions Partnership Program

Set science-based target to reduce GHG emission intensity - Among the 1st 100 companies in the world and the 1st freight railroad with an approved target by the SBTi

Signatory to the 2017 Catalyst Accord achieving 38% representation by women members on the Board

Amongst the 1st

1st North

companies globally

to provide

American

shareholders a

railroad to

non-binding

issue a TCFD

advisory vote on

report

our Climate Action

Plan which

CN listed on the

received 92%

support

CDP's Climate A

List

4

Key ESG Targets

Environmental Protection

Improve fuel efficiency

1.5%

over 2020

Reduce GHG emissions intensity

6%

by 2022, based on 2017 levels

Reduce GHG emission intensity

43%

by 2030, based on 2019 levels

Reduce criteria air contaminants intensity

6%

by 2022, based on 2017 levels

Divert operational waste from landfills

90%

43%

Science-based target of 43% carbon emission intensity reduction by 2030 based on 2019 levels

Social Responsibility

Serious injuries and fatalities (SIF)

Zero

Employee Safety: Personal Injury Ratio

1.40

in 2021

by 2030

0.90

Operational Safety: Train Accident Ratio

1.80

in 2021

by 2030

1.20

Diversity: women on the executive

management team by 2022

30%

Zero

Goal to reduce serious injuries and fatalities

to zero at CN

Strong Governance

Executive compensation aligned with

ESG objectives

including safety, fuel/carbon efficiency, employee engagement, and customer satisfaction

Board Governance

Reduced Board size to 10 independent directors plus the CEO, all directors subject to a 14-year tenure limit, mandatory retirement age set at 72 years, Board members permitted to serve on a maximum of 3 public boards including CN, creation of an Indigenous Advisory Council

50%

Target of at least 50% of non-management

directors coming from diverse groups;

gender parity achieved in 2021

5

Attachments

© Publicnow 2021
All news about CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
01:51pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Wolfe Research ESG Conference Presentation
PU
08/25North American Rail Traffic Fell 1.5% in Week Ended Aug. 21
DJ
08/23CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Janet Drysdale, Vice-President Sustainability to add..
AQ
08/23CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Janet Drysdale, Vice-President Sustainability to add..
AQ
08/19KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : delays shareholder vote on CN takeover offer until Sept. ..
AQ
08/19CP Rail Applauds KCS Board's Action to Adjourn Stockholder Meeting so Stockho..
MT
08/19CP RAIL BRIEF : CP Applauds KCS Board's Action to Adjourn Stockholder Meeting so..
MT
08/18North American Rail Traffic Rose 0.6% in Week Ended Aug. 14
DJ
08/18CN AND CP RAIL BRIEF : All Parties Involved Waiting on U.S. Transport Regular To..
MT
08/18CN AND CP RAIL BRIEF : Kansas City Southern Has Confirmed To BNN Bloomberg That ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14 814 M 11 698 M 11 698 M
Net income 2021 4 236 M 3 345 M 3 345 M
Net Debt 2021 12 415 M 9 804 M 9 804 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 1,79%
Capitalization 96 720 M 76 485 M 76 380 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,37x
EV / Sales 2022 6,78x
Nbr of Employees 24 376
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 136,63 CAD
Average target price 145,27 CAD
Spread / Average Target 6,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Dominique Malenfant Chief Information & Technology Officer, EVP
Nayan Bharadwa Vice President-Automated Rail & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-2.37%76 353
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION6.26%144 308
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION9.18%64 499
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED1.17%47 158
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN43.04%26 691
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-4.59%11 895