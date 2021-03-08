Log in
Canadian National Railway Company

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
Canadian National Railway : CN Celebrates International Women's Day

03/08/2021 | 05:51pm EST
This month's celebrations were coordinated by CN's Women's Employee (WE) Employee Resource Group (ERG). The WE ERG is dedicated to supporting employees, celebrating diversity, and promoting inclusivity across CN's corporate culture.

Laurence Nguyen, WE's Co-chair, describes the vision of the resource group as follows: 'to create an inclusive network that focuses on the professional development, retention, support, and leadership potential of all women at CN.'

Laurence sees opportunities for 'our mid and senior levels of management [to more closely] resemble the communities in which we operate.' This sentiment is echoed by the WE ERG's Executive Sponsor, CN's Vice-President of Financial Planning Janet Drysdale, who explains: '2021 marks my 25th year with CN. We've come a long way during that time, but we can and must do better to ensure we have greater female representation. It is my privilege to be the WE executive sponsor. I believe that by helping and inspiring each other, we will all succeed.'

What is next for WE? Laurence explained that 'building a strong foundation' is critical. Laurence, along with her fellow co-chairs, wants to ensure that CN employees know about the resource group and its mission, so growing company-wide awareness is a current focus. Other goals include launching a mentorship pilot project.

Employees interested in becoming members of any number of CN's growing list of Employee Resource Groups should visit the Employee Resource Group Page on CN's Intranet. Employees are also empowered to recommend new resource groups from which CN employees could benefit.

On behalf of CN, as well as the WE ERG, we wish everyone a Happy International Women's Day.

Disclaimer

CN - Canadian National Railway Company published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 22:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
