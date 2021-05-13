Canadian National Railway : expected to sweeten Kansas City Southern takeover bid - WSJ

May 13 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co is
expected to sweeten its takeover bid for Kansas City Southern
, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, according
to people familiar with the matter.
The new proposal could include an agreement to cover the
$700 million breakup fee Kansas City Southern would owe Canadian
Pacific Railway Ltd if it walked away from the existing
agreement, the report said.
said.
Canadian National Railway and Kansas City Southern did not
immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)