  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian National Railway Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian National Railway : expected to sweeten Kansas City Southern takeover bid - WSJ

05/13/2021 | 02:47pm EDT
May 13 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co is expected to sweeten its takeover bid for Kansas City Southern , the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter.

The new proposal could include an agreement to cover the $700 million breakup fee Kansas City Southern would owe Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd if it walked away from the existing agreement, the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/canadian-national-expected-to-sweeten-kansas-city-southern-bid-11620930880?st=85i11yp8dda0sch&reflink=article_copyURL_share said.

Canadian National Railway and Kansas City Southern did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 1.01% 135.87 Delayed Quote.-3.90%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED 1.66% 483.67 Delayed Quote.7.75%
Financials
Sales 2021 14 930 M 12 248 M 12 248 M
Net income 2021 4 309 M 3 535 M 3 535 M
Net Debt 2021 11 487 M 9 424 M 9 424 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 95 212 M 78 419 M 78 107 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,15x
EV / Sales 2022 6,60x
Nbr of Employees 24 577
Free-Float 99,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 145,47 CAD
Last Close Price 134,48 CAD
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Dominique Malenfant Chief Information & Technology Officer, EVP
Nayan Bharadwa Vice President-Automated Rail & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-3.90%78 708
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION8.83%147 475
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION18.56%70 493
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED7.75%52 432
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN50.97%27 808
XPO LOGISTICS, INC.17.13%15 597