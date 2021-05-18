Log in
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian National Railway : shareholder urges board to amend Kansas City deal

05/18/2021 | 02:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of KCS Railway Company is pictured in Toluca

(Reuters) - Billionaire hedge fund manager Chris Hohn on Tuesday urged Canadian National Railway to abandon its $33.6 billion bid for Kansas City Southern unless the Canadian railroad operator changed its agreement to drop a key feature that could invite more regulatory scrutiny.

Hohn's TCI Fund Management, which has a 2.93% stake in Canadian National (CN), said the company should not go ahead with its plan to create a voting trust structure for the takeover.

CN and Canadian Pacific Railway are seeking to buy U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern to create a North American railway spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Kansas City last week accepted CN's $33.6 billion acquisition offer, upending a $29 billion deal with Canadian Pacific.

"We think it is negligent and hugely irresponsible for the CN board to commit C$2 billion of shareholders' money on whether the STB will approve the voting trust for the CN-KCS transaction," TCI said in a letter to CN Chairman Robert Pace.

The C$2 billion stems from the $700 million breakup fee CN would pay Canadian Pacific for upending their deal, and the $1 billion it would pay Kansas City if the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB) shoots down the voting trust.

A voting trust is a temporary ringfenced structure that CN would use to hold Kansas City after the deal closes without exercising control over it, until the STB approves or rejects the acquisition.

TCI is also the largest shareholder of Canadian Pacific with an 8.38% stake, according to Refinitiv data.

"It is now clear that CN should abandon its pursuit of KCS unless the merger agreement is amended such that it is not conditional on a voting trust being approved," TCI added.

TCI said it believes the STB reviewing CN's bid under the new rules makes approval for the deal uncertain.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 0.55% 131.79 Delayed Quote.-6.40%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED -0.30% 93.565 Delayed Quote.6.20%
Financials
Sales 2021 14 932 M 12 380 M 12 380 M
Net income 2021 4 313 M 3 576 M 3 576 M
Net Debt 2021 11 591 M 9 610 M 9 610 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Yield 2021 1,88%
Capitalization 92 734 M 76 803 M 76 885 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,99x
EV / Sales 2022 6,45x
Nbr of Employees 24 577
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 145,53 CAD
Last Close Price 130,98 CAD
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Dominique Malenfant Chief Information & Technology Officer, EVP
Nayan Bharadwa Vice President-Automated Rail & Technology
