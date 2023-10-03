OTTAWA (Reuters) - A network-wide system failure at Canadian National Railway Co has affected rail corridors and forced Toronto-area commuter trains to be halted, Ontario regional transit operator Metrolinx said on Tuesday.

"There is a CN networkwide system failure that is affecting all of our rail corridors. Trains will continue to hold at the nearest stations," Go Transit parent Metrolinx said in a statement.

GO Transit is the regional public transit service for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area in Ontario, Canada's most populous province. Its trains and buses serve a population of more than seven million people across a more than 11,000 square km area, according to GO's website.

Metrolinx said it was working with CN to resolve the issue, and that it was recommending passengers take alternative travel options.

CN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Chris Reese and Deepa Babington)