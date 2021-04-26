Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian National Railway Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian Pacific, Canadian National Clash Over Kansas City Southern

04/26/2021 | 01:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Micah Maidenberg

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. cast doubt on Canadian National Railway Co.'s bid for Kansas City Southern in a letter, the latest salvo in an ongoing effort by both Canadian railroads to buy the latter company.

Canadian Pacific Chief Executive Keith Creel said in a letter to Kansas City Southern Chief Executive Pat Ottensmeyer dated April 23 and released today that there are competitive routes that would be extinguished if Canadian National and Kansas City Southern combined.

"I am sure I do not need to belabor the extent of the competitive overlaps" between the two companies, Mr. Creel said in the letter. Those flows, he said, from "broadly parallel" routes the two railways have between Springfield, Ill., and New Orleans

On Friday, Canadian National described its bid for Kansas City Southern as "procompetitive" and laid out its case for that position in a letter to the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, a federal regulator.

"As the board is well aware, the fiercest and most aggressive 'competitor' to the freight rail industry is the trucking industry, which has a dominant market share for the transportation of most commodities - including intermodal traffic," Canadian National said in the letter.

Both Canadian Pacific and Canadian National have mounted public-communications efforts where each is detailing their respective cases for purchasing Kansas City Southern.

Canadian National Railway said earlier this month it bid $33.7 billion in cash and stock to acquire Kansas City Southern, an offer it said values Kansas City Southern stock at $325 per share.

Last month, Canadian Pacific agreed to pay $275 a share, including $90 in cash, for Kansas City Southern, a bid valued at $25 billion.

On Saturday, Kansas City Southern's board said Canadian National's offer could reasonably be expected to lead to what is considered a superior offer as defined in its merger agreement with Canadian Pacific.

The company said it would start sharing nonpublic information and engage in discussions with Canadian National. Kansas City Southern remains bound by the terms of its deal with Canadian Pacific and its board hasn't determined that Canadian National's proposal does constitute a superior one.

In midday trading on Monday, Kansas City Southern shares dipped 0.08% to $301.54. Canadian National Railway stock increased 0.30% to $109.19. Canadian Pacific shares rose 0.14% to $371.23.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-21 1307ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY -0.08% 135.75 Delayed Quote.-2.92%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED -0.47% 460.02 Delayed Quote.4.62%
FREIGHTCAR AMERICA, INC. 4.05% 6.92 Delayed Quote.176.76%
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN -0.11% 301.22 Delayed Quote.47.76%
All news about CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
01:08pCanadian Pacific, Canadian National Clash Over Kansas City Southern
DJ
12:15pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Canadian Natl Railway, 60.0% Follow-Through Indicato..
MT
10:39aGlobal markets live: Philips, Crédit Suisse, Nestlé...
09:53aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY  : CN Files Letter With Surface Transportation Board
AQ
09:52aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY  : CN Looks Forward to Engaging With Kansas City South..
AQ
09:08aUPDATE ON STOCKS TO WATCH : Continuing, CP and CN Rail Tit-For-Tat In Battle For..
MT
09:02aCN RAIL BRIEF : Adds More Than 400 Customers, Suppliers, Elected Officials and O..
MT
09:00aCN RAIL BRIEF : Says Received "Overwhelming" Stakeholder Support for Combination..
MT
08:58aCP RAIL BRIEF : Comments on CN's Request to Name David Starling as Intended Trus..
MT
08:30aCN Receives Overwhelming Stakeholder Support for Combination With Kansas City..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 804 M 11 942 M 11 942 M
Net income 2021 4 153 M 3 351 M 3 351 M
Net Debt 2021 12 432 M 10 029 M 10 029 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 96 481 M 77 214 M 77 831 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,36x
EV / Sales 2022 6,83x
Nbr of Employees 24 381
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 145,00 CAD
Last Close Price 135,85 CAD
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Dominique Malenfant Chief Information & Technology Officer, EVP
Nayan Bharadwa Vice President-Automated Rail & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-2.92%77 214
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION7.36%148 498
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION18.68%70 802
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED4.62%49 288
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN47.76%27 427
XPO LOGISTICS, INC.14.82%15 285
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ