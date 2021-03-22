Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian National Railway Company    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Southern rail deal seen boosting farm sales

03/22/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A freight train of KCS Railway Company is pictured in Toluca

(Reuters) - Canadian Pacific's $25 billion deal to buy Kansas City Southern will create a rail network from Canada to Mexico that farm groups say could smooth the flow of their goods to market.

The deal, subject to approval by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, would combine CP's cross-Canada network, which stretches as far south as Kansas City, Missouri, with its U.S. rival's network, which extends south into Mexico.

Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Iowa-based Soy Transportation Coalition said the deal could increase market access for customers of each railway.

"Many current Canadian Pacific customers currently only have access to export terminals in the Pacific Northwest," Steenhoek said in a statement. "Similarly, current Kansas City Southern customers may enjoy new access to markets served by the Canadian Pacific network."

Mexico is a major buyer of U.S. corn and Canadian canola.

"This will open up a whole new set of opportunities for grain shipments," said an industry source close to the deal.

Canadian grain handlers also see potential for enhanced sales, but are awaiting details on how much of a priority the combined company will place on customer service, said Wade Sobkowich, executive director of the Western Grain Elevator Association, whose members include Cargill Ltd and Richardson International.

CP has effectively moved Canadian grain in the past year, but its spending on upgrading its network has lagged the agriculture sector's growth during the past five years, Sobkowich said.

For Canadian oil, the merger may offer modest benefits for producers who ship with CP, said John Zahary, chief executive of Altex Energy, which operates rail uploading terminals connected to Canadian National, which handles more oil volumes.

The combination is likely to increase industry price competition and is thus unlikely to face regulatory roadblocks, analysts said.

"This is by default negative for the other railroads, including Canadian National, which faces a longer haul competitor into the Gulf Coast and Midwest," J.P. Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck said in a research note.

DBRS Morningstar raised concern, however, about CP's growing debtload after the deal, placing the company's credit ratings under review.

CP plans to return to its pre-acquisition debt to EBITDA leverage target, but not until at least 2023, the ratings agency said.

Kansas City shares jumped 11% to $249.09 but were still well short of the offer price of $275, a move that analysts attributed to the extended lead time for the deal, which is not expected to close until the middle of 2022.

Shares of Canadian Pacific fell about 5%.

CP Chief Executive Keith Creel approached Kansas City Southern CEO Pat Ottensmeyer late last year to discuss a deal, the industry source said, adding that the two executives know each other well.

While it is the biggest M&A deal announced thus far in 2021 and is the largest ever involving two rail companies, it ranks behind the 2010 takeover of BNSF by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway for $26.4 billion.

The cash-and-stock offer has an enterprise value of about $29 billion, implying an 18 times multiple to Kansas City's 2021 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) estimate, according to analysts.

That is higher than Kansas City's current multiple of 14 times, making any competing bids unlikely, Ossenbeck said.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru, Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Allison Lampert in Montreal and Maiya Keidan and Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Christian Plumb, Anil D'Silva, Jonathan Oatis and Richard Pullin)

By Rod Nickel and Ankit Ajmera


© Reuters 2021
All news about CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
01:50pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY  : Canada's Richardson International to double canola ..
RE
08:52aCanada Pacific-Kansas City Southern rail deal may boost price competition-ana..
RE
03/21Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern in $25 billion railway bet on tr..
RE
03/21FACTBOX : Highlights of CP's $25 billion planned purchase of Kansas City in worl..
RE
03/18CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY  : Ghislain Houle Executive Vice-President and Chief F..
AQ
03/17North American Rail Traffic Rose 10.3% in Week Ended March 13
DJ
03/17CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY  : Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief ..
AQ
03/15CN announces Cyrus Reporter as Vice-President, Government and Regulatory Affa..
GL
03/10North American Rail Traffic Rose 9.2% in Week Ended March 6
DJ
03/10CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY  : CN - Rob Reilly Executive Vice-President and Chief ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 752 M 11 777 M 11 777 M
Net income 2021 4 165 M 3 325 M 3 325 M
Net Debt 2021 12 948 M 10 336 M 10 336 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
Yield 2021 1,64%
Capitalization 104 B 83 118 M 83 087 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,93x
EV / Sales 2022 7,40x
Nbr of Employees 24 381
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 143,91 CAD
Last Close Price 146,55 CAD
Spread / Highest target 10,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Dominique Malenfant Chief Information & Technology Officer, EVP
Nayan Bharadwa Vice President-Automated Rail & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY4.72%82 117
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION1.24%142 453
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION9.62%65 565
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED7.42%49 701
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN9.81%19 969
XPO LOGISTICS, INC.4.66%13 080
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ