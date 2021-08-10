Log in
Canadian Pacific sweetens offer for Kansas City Southern to $27.3 billion

08/10/2021
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian Pacific Railway crew works on their train at the CP Rail yards in Calgary

(Reuters) -Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd on Tuesday raised its offer to buy Kansas City Southern by about $2 billion to $27.29 billion, deepening a bidding war with larger rival Canadian National Railway Co.

The offer marks a u-turn from the second-biggest Canadian railroad operator's stance in April to not raise its bid, but it is lower than a $29.56 billion takeover proposal agreed by Canadian National and Kansas City in May.

The acquisition of the U.S. railroad operator by either of its Canadian peers would create the first direct railway linking Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Shares of Kansas City were 6.6% higher in premarket trading at $287. It has set a shareholder vote on Aug. 19 to gain approval for its deal with Canadian National.

Canadian Pacific's sweetened offer consists of $90 in cash and 2.884 of its shares for each stock of Kansas City, representing a per-share value of $300. Canadian National has offered $325 per Kansas City share.

While Canadian Pacific had made the initial move to acquire Kansas City in March, Canadian National swooped in with a higher bid that eventually won support from the U.S.-based company.

Canadian Pacific has said its rival's offer would reduce competition and negatively impact shippers.

"We remain confident that the Surface Transportation Board will ultimately reject CN's proposal to use a voting trust," Canadian Pacific Chief Executive Keith Creel said in a letter to Kansas City.

Kansas City and Canadian National were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 808 M 11 773 M 11 773 M
Net income 2021 4 236 M 3 368 M 3 368 M
Net Debt 2021 12 415 M 9 871 M 9 871 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 1,79%
Capitalization 96 204 M 76 500 M 76 487 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,33x
EV / Sales 2022 6,76x
Nbr of Employees 24 376
Free-Float 99,4%
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 135,90 CAD
Average target price 144,62 CAD
Spread / Average Target 6,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Dominique Malenfant Chief Information & Technology Officer, EVP
Nayan Bharadwa Vice President-Automated Rail & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-2.89%76 500
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION5.90%143 434
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION7.74%63 143
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED3.62%48 520
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN33.14%24 524
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-3.06%11 803