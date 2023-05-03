Advanced search
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-03 pm EDT
160.75 CAD   -0.30%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Correction to Canadian National Railway Headline, Article

05/03/2023 | 05:55pm EDT
Canadian National Railway expects to deliver between 10% and 15% diluted earnings per share compounded annual growth over the next three years. "*Canadian National Railway: Targeting to Deliver 10%-15% Diluted EPS Growth Over Next 3 Years" at 8:46 a.m. ET and "Canadian National Railway Targets 10% to 15% Earnings Growth Into 2026" at 9:07 a.m. ET stated the company expects to deliver 10% to 15% growth in earnings per share during that period. CN Rail later corrected that information.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-23 1955ET

Financials
Sales 2023 17 428 M 12 797 M 12 797 M
Net income 2023 5 227 M 3 838 M 3 838 M
Net Debt 2023 16 184 M 11 883 M 11 883 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,3x
Yield 2023 1,95%
Capitalization 106 B 78 184 M 78 184 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,04x
EV / Sales 2024 6,76x
Nbr of Employees 24 718
Free-Float 99,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 160,75 CAD
Average target price 174,27 CAD
Spread / Average Target 8,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tracy A. Robinson President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shauneen E. Bruder Chairman
Dominique Malenfant Chief Information & Technology Officer, EVP
Nayan Bharadwa Assistant Vice President-Operational Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY0.94%79 351
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-4.08%121 104
CANADIAN PACIFIC KANSAS CITY LIMITED5.43%73 784
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-17.26%47 488
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.14.07%12 161
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.9.83%9 226
