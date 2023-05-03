Correction to Canadian National Railway Headline, Article

Canadian National Railway expects to deliver between 10% and 15% diluted earnings per share compounded annual growth over the next three years. "*Canadian National Railway: Targeting to Deliver 10%-15% Diluted EPS Growth Over Next 3 Years" at 8:46 a.m. ET and "Canadian National Railway Targets 10% to 15% Earnings Growth Into 2026" at 9:07 a.m. ET stated the company expects to deliver 10% to 15% growth in earnings per share during that period. CN Rail later corrected that information.

