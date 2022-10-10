Factbox-Latest on ratification status of U.S. railroad unions to avert strike

Although a strike was avoided with intervention from the Biden administration, uncertainty still looms over the industry as most unions are yet to ratify the deal.
Find below the status of the tentative deal involving the 12 unions, some of whom have already ratified or rejected it, with others still to vote over the next few weeks.
Union Name Ratification
status
Transportation Communications Union Ratified
Brotherhood of Railway Carmen Ratified
International Association of Machinists Ratification
and Aerospace Workers date set for
no later than
Nov. 20
American Train Dispatchers Association
Ratified
Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way
Employees Division Rejected
International Association of Sheet Metal, Ratification
Air, Rail and Transportation Workers - date set for
Mechanical Department Oct. 14
International Association of Sheet Metal, Ratification
Air, Rail and Transportation Workers - date set for
Transportation Division Nov. 17
International Brotherhood of Electrical Ratified
Workers
International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Ratification
date set for
Nov. 11
National Conference of Firemen & Oilers Ratification
date set for
Oct. 13
Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Ratification
Trainmen Division of the International date set for
Brotherhood of Teamsters Nov. 17
Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen Ratification
date set for
Oct. 26
Source: National Railway Labor Conference and union websites.
Note: Dates are subject to change.
(Reporting by Priyamvada C and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)