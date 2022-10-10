Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian National Railway Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
150.85 CAD   -2.24%
01:31pFactbox-Latest on ratification status of U.S. railroad unions to avert strike
RE
11:10aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Canadian National Railway to $115 From $120, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
09:48aWells Fargo Lowers Canadian National Railway's Price Target to $115 From $119, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-Latest on ratification status of U.S. railroad unions to avert strike

10/10/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Deadline for railroads to reach tentative deals with unions

(Reuters) - Major U.S. railroads and unions representing 115,000 workers reached a tentative deal last week and averted a potential strike that could have stalled almost 30% of U.S. cargo shipments by weight, stoked inflation and cost the U.S. economy as much as $2 billion per day.

Although a strike was avoided with intervention from the Biden administration, uncertainty still looms over the industry as most unions are yet to ratify the deal.

Find below the status of the tentative deal involving the 12 unions, some of whom have already ratified or rejected it, with others still to vote over the next few weeks.

Union Name Ratification

status

Transportation Communications Union Ratified

Brotherhood of Railway Carmen Ratified

International Association of Machinists Ratification

and Aerospace Workers date set for

no later than

Nov. 20

American Train Dispatchers Association

Ratified

Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way

Employees Division Rejected

International Association of Sheet Metal, Ratification

Air, Rail and Transportation Workers - date set for

Mechanical Department Oct. 14

International Association of Sheet Metal, Ratification

Air, Rail and Transportation Workers - date set for

Transportation Division Nov. 17

International Brotherhood of Electrical Ratified

Workers

International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Ratification

date set for

Nov. 11

National Conference of Firemen & Oilers Ratification

date set for

Oct. 13

Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Ratification

Trainmen Division of the International date set for

Brotherhood of Teamsters Nov. 17

Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen Ratification

date set for

Oct. 26

Source: National Railway Labor Conference and union websites.

Note: Dates are subject to change.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY -2.24% 150.85 Delayed Quote.-2.92%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED -1.50% 94.42 Delayed Quote.3.78%
CSX CORPORATION 0.11% 26.79 Delayed Quote.-28.80%
Financials
Sales 2022 16 766 M 12 199 M 12 199 M
Net income 2022 4 989 M 3 630 M 3 630 M
Net Debt 2022 14 253 M 10 370 M 10 370 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 103 B 75 008 M 75 008 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,00x
EV / Sales 2023 6,68x
Nbr of Employees 22 783
Free-Float 97,9%
