Factbox-Latest on ratification status of U.S. railroad unions to avert strike

Although a strike was avoided with intervention from the Biden administration, uncertainty still looms over the industry as most unions are yet to ratify the deal.

Find below the status of the tentative deal involving the 12 unions, some of whom have already ratified or rejected it, with others still to vote over the next few weeks.

Union Name Ratification

status

Transportation Communications Union Ratified

Brotherhood of Railway Carmen Ratified

International Association of Machinists Ratification

and Aerospace Workers date set for

no later than

Nov. 20

American Train Dispatchers Association

Ratified

Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way

Employees Division Rejected

International Association of Sheet Metal, Ratification

Air, Rail and Transportation Workers - date set for

Mechanical Department Oct. 14

International Association of Sheet Metal, Ratification

Air, Rail and Transportation Workers - date set for

Transportation Division Nov. 17

International Brotherhood of Electrical Ratified

Workers

International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Ratification

date set for

Nov. 11

National Conference of Firemen & Oilers Ratification

date set for

Oct. 13

Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Ratification

Trainmen Division of the International date set for

Brotherhood of Teamsters Nov. 17

Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen Ratification

date set for

Oct. 26

Source: National Railway Labor Conference and union websites.

Note: Dates are subject to change.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)