Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian National Railway Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kansas City Southern plans to accept Canadian Pacific's $27 billion bid

09/12/2021 | 02:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A wagon of a freight train of KCS Railway Company is pictured in Toluca

(Reuters) -Kansas City Southern said on Sunday it planned to accept Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's $27.2 billion cash-and-stock acquisition offer as superior to its $29.6 billion deal to sell itself to Canadian National Railway Ltd.

Canadian National now has until the end of Friday to submit a better offer or lose its deal with Kansas City Southern. At stake is the creation of the first direct railway linking Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Kansas City Southern's change of heart came after the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB) rejected a temporary "voting trust" structure last month that would have allowed Kansas City Southern shareholders to receive the $325-per-share cash-and-stock consideration under the deal with Canadian National without having to wait for full regulatory approval.

Canadian Pacific has had its proposed voting trust cleared by the STB. The regulatory certainty this provided convinced Kansas City Southern's board to switch to a deal with Canadian Pacific, even though its offer was lower than Canadian National's, according to people familiar with the deliberations.

There is a silver lining for Kansas City Southern. The Canadian Pacific offer it now plans to accept, worth $300 per share in cash and stock, is better than the $275 per share cash-and-stock deal that the two companies had clinched in March, before Canadian National gatecrashed it and entered into an agreement with Kansas City Southern in May.

Were Canadian National to lose out to Canadian Pacific, it would receive from Kansas City Southern a $700 million break-up fee and would be reimbursed for another $700 million it paid Kansas City Southern to pass on to Canadian Pacific as a break-up fee for terminating their March deal. Canadian Pacific has said it will cover the cost of this $1.4 billion that Kansas City Southern would owe Canadian National.

Canadian National has also faced pressure from some of its investors, including hedge fund TCI Management Ltd, to abandon its pursuit of Kansas City Southern.

Canadian National did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its next steps.

The STB said last month that even though the overlap of Canadian National's and Kansas City Southern's networks was confined to 70 miles (113 km) between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, the two railways operated parallel lines in the central portion of the United States and could be under less pressure to compete if the voting trust for that deal was approved. It added that it was not making a final determination on whether the competitive issues that the deal faced could be resolved under a full regulatory review.

U.S. President Joe Biden has issued sweeping executive orders aimed at promoting competition in the U.S. economy. One order encouraged the STB to consider Amtrak's statutory rights when assessing whether a rail merger is in the public interest.

Passenger railroad Amtrak, majority owned by the U.S. government, had opposed the Canadian National's voting trust, saying its pledge to divest the Baton Rouge to New Orleans line will harm future passenger service in Louisiana.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
09/10CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : UBS Raises CN Rail TP to $183, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09/09Canada Stocks Take 3 Days of Losses To More Than 100 Pts; National Bank Argue..
MT
09/09TSX BRIEF : Among Sectors, Industrials Down 1.25% With CN Rail Down 2.4% and CP ..
MT
09/08Toronto Stocks Down; Transcontinental Shares Fall on 3Q Miss
DJ
09/08Bill and Melinda Gates-Linked Companies to Sell Shares in CN Rail
DJ
09/08CN BRIEF : Cascade Investment, L.L.C., Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, In..
MT
09/08Deutsche Bank Says CN Rail Shares Not "Overly Compelling at Current Levels" A..
MT
09/08CN BRIEF : Says Vaccination Against COVID-19 Will Be Mandatory For All Its Emplo..
MT
09/08CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN Announces its Plan to Introduce Mandatory COVID-1..
AQ
09/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street bogged down by Delta spread
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14 766 M 11 626 M 11 626 M
Net income 2021 4 236 M 3 335 M 3 335 M
Net Debt 2021 12 178 M 9 588 M 9 588 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
Yield 2021 1,63%
Capitalization 107 B 84 432 M 84 012 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,05x
EV / Sales 2022 7,48x
Nbr of Employees 24 376
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 150,74 CAD
Average target price 152,67 CAD
Spread / Average Target 1,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Dominique Malenfant Chief Information & Technology Officer, EVP
Nayan Bharadwa Vice President-Automated Rail & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY7.72%84 432
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION0.88%135 485
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION4.21%61 039
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-0.55%45 857
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN39.17%25 470
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-7.02%11 643