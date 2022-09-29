Latest on ratification status of U.S. railroad unions to avert strike

Although a strike was avoided with intervention from the Biden administration, uncertainty still looms over the industry as most unions are yet to ratify the deal.
Find below the status of the tentative deal involving the 12 unions, some of whom have already ratified or rejected it, with others still to vote over the next few weeks.
Union Name Ratification
status
Transportation Communications Union/IAM Rejected
Brotherhood of Railway Carmen Approved
International Association of Machinists Rejected
and Aerospace Workers
American Train Dispatchers Association Approved
Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Voting closes
Employees Division of the International on Oct.9
Brotherhood of Teamsters
International Association of Sheet Metal, Sometime this
Air, Rail and Transportation Workers - week
Mechanical Department
International Association of Sheet Metal, Sometime this
Air, Rail and Transportation Workers - week
Transportation Division
International Brotherhood of Electrical Approved
Workers
International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Union could
not be
reached
National Conference of Firemen & Oilers,
SEIU Voting closes
on Oct. 13
Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Union could
Trainmen Division of the International not be
Brotherhood of Teamsters reached
Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen Union could
not be
reached
(Reporting by Priyamvada C and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)