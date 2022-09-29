Latest on ratification status of U.S. railroad unions to avert strike

Although a strike was avoided with intervention from the Biden administration, uncertainty still looms over the industry as most unions are yet to ratify the deal.

Find below the status of the tentative deal involving the 12 unions, some of whom have already ratified or rejected it, with others still to vote over the next few weeks.

Union Name Ratification

status

Transportation Communications Union/IAM Rejected

Brotherhood of Railway Carmen Approved

International Association of Machinists Rejected

and Aerospace Workers

American Train Dispatchers Association Approved

Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Voting closes

Employees Division of the International on Oct.9

Brotherhood of Teamsters

International Association of Sheet Metal, Sometime this

Air, Rail and Transportation Workers - week

Mechanical Department

International Association of Sheet Metal, Sometime this

Air, Rail and Transportation Workers - week

Transportation Division

International Brotherhood of Electrical Approved

Workers

International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Union could

not be

reached

National Conference of Firemen & Oilers,

SEIU Voting closes

on Oct. 13

Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Union could

Trainmen Division of the International not be

Brotherhood of Teamsters reached

Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen Union could

not be

reached

(Reporting by Priyamvada C and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)