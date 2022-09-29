Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Canadian National Railway Company
  News
  Summary
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-09-28 pm EDT
152.35 CAD   +2.08%
Latest on ratification status of U.S. railroad unions to avert strike

09/29/2022 | 05:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Containers are stored at the Port of Savannah

(Reuters) - Major U.S. railroads and unions representing 115,000 workers reached a tentative deal last week and averted a potential strike that could have stalled almost 30% of U.S. cargo shipments by weight, stoked inflation and cost the U.S. economy as much as $2 billion per day.

Although a strike was avoided with intervention from the Biden administration, uncertainty still looms over the industry as most unions are yet to ratify the deal.

Find below the status of the tentative deal involving the 12 unions, some of whom have already ratified or rejected it, with others still to vote over the next few weeks.

Union Name Ratification

status

Transportation Communications Union/IAM Rejected

Brotherhood of Railway Carmen Approved

International Association of Machinists Rejected

and Aerospace Workers

American Train Dispatchers Association Approved

Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Voting closes

Employees Division of the International on Oct.9

Brotherhood of Teamsters

International Association of Sheet Metal, Sometime this

Air, Rail and Transportation Workers - week

Mechanical Department

International Association of Sheet Metal, Sometime this

Air, Rail and Transportation Workers - week

Transportation Division

International Brotherhood of Electrical Approved

Workers

International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Union could

not be

reached

National Conference of Firemen & Oilers,

SEIU Voting closes

on Oct. 13

Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Union could

Trainmen Division of the International not be

Brotherhood of Teamsters reached

Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen Union could

not be

reached

(Reporting by Priyamvada C and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 2.08% 152.35 Delayed Quote.-3.95%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED 0.34% 93.98 Delayed Quote.3.30%
CSX CORPORATION 1.51% 27.63 Delayed Quote.-27.61%
Financials
Sales 2022 16 749 M 12 235 M 12 235 M
Net income 2022 4 978 M 3 636 M 3 636 M
Net Debt 2022 14 349 M 10 481 M 10 481 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 1,91%
Capitalization 104 B 76 052 M 76 052 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,07x
EV / Sales 2023 6,75x
Nbr of Employees 22 783
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 152,35 CAD
Average target price 162,76 CAD
Spread / Average Target 6,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shauneen E. Bruder Chairman
Dominique Malenfant EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Nayan Bharadwa Assistant Vice President-Operational Technology
Rob Reilly Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-3.95%76 052
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-19.89%126 039
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED2.95%63 849
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-27.20%50 902
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-7.57%12 324
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.-19.28%8 017