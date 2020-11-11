Log in
North American Rail Traffic Rose 0.8% in Week Ended Nov. 7

11/11/2020 | 01:38pm EST

By Colin Kellaher

North American rail traffic edged up 0.8% last week, as strong intermodal volumes once again more than offset weakness in carloads to pace a sixth straight week of gains, data from the Association of American Railroads showed.

Carload volume fell 7.7% for the week ended Nov. 7 on 12 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads, while intermodal traffic rose 9.2%, the trade group said Wednesday.

In the week ended Oct. 31, North American rail traffic rose 2.1%. For the first 45 weeks of the year, North American traffic is now down 8.5%, compared with a year-to-date decline of 8.7% reported a week earlier.

The AAR said U.S. rail traffic rose 1.3% last week, with carloads down 8.4% and the volume of intermodal containers and trailers rising 10.3%. U.S. rail traffic is now down 9.1% for the year to date, the AAR said, compared with a decline of 9.3% reported a week ago.

Canadian rail traffic rose 3% last week, as intermodal volume rose 14.1% and carloads fell 6.1%. Canadian rail traffic is down 6% for the first 45 weeks of the year.

Mexican rail traffic continued to slide last week, falling 14.3% amid a 24% plunge in intermodal units and a 5.7% drop in carloads. Mexican rail traffic is down 10.2% for the year so far, the AAR said.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-20 1337ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.36% 341472.26 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 0.32% 142.63 Delayed Quote.19.57%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED 0.53% 428.84 Delayed Quote.27.93%
CSX CORPORATION -1.52% 89.97 Delayed Quote.21.89%
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN -0.60% 186.46 Delayed Quote.19.76%
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION -1.46% 232.485 Delayed Quote.14.95%
UNION PACIFIC -0.73% 199.67 Delayed Quote.5.13%
