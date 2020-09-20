Log in
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
RETRANSMISSION - MEDIA AVAILABILITY: CN Police officers available for media interviews during Rail Safety Week

09/20/2020 | 08:01am EDT

HOMEWOOD, Ill., Sept. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is offering members of the media the opportunity to talk with uniformed police officers during Rail Safety Week, from September 21-27, about the importance of rail safety at crossings and the dangers of trespassing.

Members of the CN Police Service will be available for media interviews throughout the week. Providing that social distancing be respected or in a virtual manner, we invite media outlets to contact CN to arrange onsite, in studio or on air interviews. The CN media relations team is also happy to offer visual elements for on camera interviews.

CN will mark Rail Safety Week with a public awareness campaign aimed at reducing the number of collisions and trespassing-related accidents. Throughout the week, CN Police will conduct safety initiatives at commuter stations and railway crossings reminding commuters and motorists about the importance of safety at crossings and the deadly risks of trespassing on railway tracks and property.

Media Contact:
Mathieu Gaudreault
Senior Advisor
Public Affairs and Media Relations
(514) 249-4735
mathieu.gaudreault@cn.ca

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
