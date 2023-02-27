Rail companies should join U.S. employee safety program, urges Buttigieg

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation
Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday urged seven major North
American freight rail companies to join a voluntary employee
safety reporting program after the Feb. 3 derailment in East
Palestine, Ohio, of a Norfolk Southern-operated train.
The "Confidential Close Call Reporting System" encourages
employees to report safety hazards by protecting workers from
reprisal when they come forward, Buttigieg said in letters to
the carriers, noting that no major freight rail companies
participate in the program, which he said has proven to reduce
accidents and deaths.
Buttigieg wrote to Norfolk Southern, Burlington Northern
Santa Fe (BNSF), Canadian National, Canadian Pacific
, CSX, Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific
asking for decisions by the end of the week so he can
publicize the companies' choices.
A group representing the railroads and Norfolk Southern did
not immediately comment.
Buttigieg noted Amtrak, many commuter rail entities and
short line railroad companies participate.
"By refusing to take this commonsense step, you are sending
an undesirable message about your level of commitment to the
safety of your workers and the American communities where you
operate," Buttigieg wrote, adding the department is taking steps
toward making the program mandatory.
The accident caused a fire and sent a cloud of smoke over
the town, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate while
railroad crews drained and burned off chemicals.
No fatalities or injuries have been reported, but residents
have demanded answers about potential health risks.
Buttigieg told reporters last week he wants major rail
companies to adopt safer tank cars by 2025, rather than 2029 as
required under a law passed in 2015, and sharply higher maximum
fines.
The rail industry says 99.9% of all hazmat shipments reach
their destination without incident and the hazmat accident rate
has declined by 55% since 2012.
Some rail safety requirements were withdrawn under former
U.S. President Donald Trump.
On Friday, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee
launched an investigation into Buttigieg's response to the
derailment and have sought documents and information related to
the accident.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter and
Josie Kao)