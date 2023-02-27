Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian National Railway Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:05:30 2023-02-27 pm EST
157.73 CAD   +0.62%
02:10pRail companies should join U.S. employee safety program, urges Buttigieg
RE
08:58aUnion Pacific shares rise after CEO Fritz to step down amid investor pressure
RE
02/23CN Employees' and Pensioners' Community Fund Announces Record-Setting Campaign Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rail companies should join U.S. employee safety program, urges Buttigieg

02/27/2023 | 02:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday urged seven major North American freight rail companies to join a voluntary employee safety reporting program after the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, of a Norfolk Southern-operated train.

The "Confidential Close Call Reporting System" encourages employees to report safety hazards by protecting workers from reprisal when they come forward, Buttigieg said in letters to the carriers, noting that no major freight rail companies participate in the program, which he said has proven to reduce accidents and deaths.

Buttigieg wrote to Norfolk Southern, Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), Canadian National, Canadian Pacific , CSX, Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific asking for decisions by the end of the week so he can publicize the companies' choices.

A group representing the railroads and Norfolk Southern did not immediately comment.

Buttigieg noted Amtrak, many commuter rail entities and short line railroad companies participate.

"By refusing to take this commonsense step, you are sending an undesirable message about your level of commitment to the safety of your workers and the American communities where you operate," Buttigieg wrote, adding the department is taking steps toward making the program mandatory.

The accident caused a fire and sent a cloud of smoke over the town, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate while railroad crews drained and burned off chemicals.

No fatalities or injuries have been reported, but residents have demanded answers about potential health risks.

Buttigieg told reporters last week he wants major rail companies to adopt safer tank cars by 2025, rather than 2029 as required under a law passed in 2015, and sharply higher maximum fines.

The rail industry says 99.9% of all hazmat shipments reach their destination without incident and the hazmat accident rate has declined by 55% since 2012.

Some rail safety requirements were withdrawn under former U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Friday, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee launched an investigation into Buttigieg's response to the derailment and have sought documents and information related to the accident. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter and Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 0.63% 157.73 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED 1.32% 104.95 Delayed Quote.2.63%
CSX CORPORATION 0.41% 30.775 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION 0.45% 225.795 Delayed Quote.-8.79%
All news about CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
02:10pRail companies should join U.S. employee safety program, urges Buttigieg
RE
08:58aUnion Pacific shares rise after CEO Fritz to step down amid investor pressure
RE
02/23CN Employees' and Pensioners' Community Fund Announces Record-Setting Campaign Results
GL
02/23CN Employees' and Pensioners' Community Fund Announces Record-Setting Campaign Results
AQ
02/22Transcript : Canadian National Railway Company Presents at Barclays Industria..
CI
02/21Transcript : Canadian National Railway Company Presents at Citi's 2023 Global..
CI
02/17Canadian National Railway : FEB 17, 2023Update on Negotiations with Unifor in Canada
PU
02/17White House defends response to Ohio train derailment; Senate to probe safety
RE
02/14Tracy Robinson and Ghislain Houle to Address Investor Conferences on February 21 and 22
GL
02/14Tracy Robinson and Ghislain Houle to Address Investor Conferences on February 21 and 22
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 17 555 M 12 891 M 12 891 M
Net income 2023 5 183 M 3 806 M 3 806 M
Net Debt 2023 16 149 M 11 859 M 11 859 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,0x
Yield 2023 2,00%
Capitalization 105 B 77 155 M 76 953 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,89x
EV / Sales 2024 6,57x
Nbr of Employees 23 971
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 156,76 CAD
Average target price 171,05 CAD
Spread / Average Target 9,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tracy A. Robinson President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shauneen E. Bruder Chairman
Dominique Malenfant Chief Information & Technology Officer, EVP
Nayan Bharadwa Assistant Vice President-Operational Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-2.54%76 953
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-6.30%118 716
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED2.63%70 809
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-8.79%51 199
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.9.59%11 691
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.9.79%9 260