  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian National Railway Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-01-25 pm EST
158.17 CAD   -4.67%
05:17pTSX ends lower for second day as industrials slide
RE
11:27aCanadian National Railway Kept at Outperform at BMO Despite Weak 2023 Guidance; Price Target Maintained at C$180
MT
11:09aUBS Notes Canadian National Railway's Q4 2022 EPS Beat
MT
TSX ends lower for second day as industrials slide

01/25/2023 | 05:17pm EST
*

TSX ends down 29.95 points, or 0.2%, at 20,599.60

*

Canadian National Railway falls 4.7%

*

Energy loses 1.1%

*

Shopify climbs nearly 11%

Jan 25 (Reuters) -

Canada's main stock index ended down on Wednesday as industrial shares fell, but the index closed well above its low for the day as the Bank of Canada raised interest rates to a 15-year high and signaled a pause in its tightening cycle.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 29.95 points, or 0.2%, at 20,599.60, adding to a small decline on Tuesday.

The S&P 500

also ended lower as a string of corporate earnings ran the gamut from downbeat to dismal, reviving worries over the economic impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's restrictive policy.

Canada's central bank

has also been tightening policy. On Wednesday, it hiked its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.5% and became the first major central bank fighting global inflation to say it would likely hold off on further increases for now.

The move matched expectations in a

Reuters poll

.

"We expect them to be on pause for quite a while," said Tom O'Gorman, director of fixed income at Franklin Templeton Canada. "We're not in the camp that they're easing any time soon."

Money market expect a rate cut by October.

Industrials fell 2.1%, with Canadian National Railway Co down 4.7% after the company forecast lower 2023 earnings.

Energy was also a drag, ending down 1.1%. U.S. crude oil futures settled 2 cents higher at $80.15 a barrel after a smaller than expected build in U.S. crude inventories.

Shopify Inc was a bright spot, rising nearly 11% after the e-commerce company updated its pricing plan. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.32% 86.2 Delayed Quote.2.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.18% 0.74658 Delayed Quote.1.31%
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY -4.67% 158.17 Delayed Quote.3.15%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.07% 439.2743 Real-time Quote.1.71%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.15% 20599.6 Delayed Quote.6.42%
SHOPIFY INC. 10.87% 47.33 Delayed Quote.22.99%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.12% 1.3387 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
WTI 0.45% 80.497 Delayed Quote.1.43%
05:17pTSX ends lower for second day as industrials slide
RE
11:27aCanadian National Railway Kept at Outperform at BMO Despite Weak 2023 Guidance; Price T..
MT
11:09aUBS Notes Canadian National Railway's Q4 2022 EPS Beat
MT
10:50aRBC Capital Markets Notes Canadian National Railway's Q4 2022 Results Met Estimates
MT
10:50aCanadian National Railway Shares Drop After Earnings Guidance
DJ
10:38aWells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Canadian National Railway to $115 From $120, Mainta..
MT
10:00aCredit Suisse Lowers Canadian National Railway's PT to $128 From $133, Notes 'Cautious'..
MT
07:22aTSX futures dip ahead of BoC rate decision
RE
07:16aCN Rail Target Price Lowered at Desjardins, CIBC
MT
06:21aNorth American Morning Briefing: Microsoft Warning Dents Mood
DJ
Financials
Sales 2022 17 042 M 12 694 M 12 694 M
Net income 2022 5 107 M 3 804 M 3 804 M
Net Debt 2022 14 733 M 10 974 M 10 974 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 1,72%
Capitalization 111 B 82 950 M 82 950 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,40x
EV / Sales 2023 7,25x
Nbr of Employees 23 828
Free-Float 97,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 165,91 CAD
Average target price 171,21 CAD
Spread / Average Target 3,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tracy A. Robinson President & Chief Executive Officer
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shauneen E. Bruder Chairman
Dominique Malenfant EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Nayan Bharadwa Assistant Vice President-Operational Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY3.15%83 370
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION1.48%130 619
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED5.93%74 461
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION3.84%62 267
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.8.22%11 664
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.9.33%9 208