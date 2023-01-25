TSX ends lower for second day as industrials slide

*
TSX ends down 29.95 points, or 0.2%, at 20,599.60
*
Canadian National Railway falls 4.7%
*
Energy loses 1.1%
*
Shopify climbs nearly 11%
Jan 25 (Reuters) -
Canada's main stock index ended down on Wednesday as
industrial shares fell, but the index closed well above its low
for the day as the Bank of Canada raised interest rates to a
15-year high and signaled a pause in its tightening cycle.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 29.95 points, or 0.2%, at 20,599.60, adding
to a small decline on Tuesday.
The S&P 500
also ended lower as a string of corporate earnings ran the
gamut from downbeat to dismal, reviving worries over the
economic impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's restrictive
policy.
Canada's central bank
has also been tightening policy. On Wednesday, it hiked its
key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.5% and
became the first major central bank fighting global inflation to
say it would likely hold off on further increases for now.
The move matched expectations in a
Reuters poll
.
"We expect them to be on pause for quite a while," said
Tom O'Gorman, director of fixed income at Franklin Templeton
Canada. "We're not in the camp that they're easing any time
soon."
Money market expect a rate cut by October.
Industrials fell 2.1%, with Canadian National Railway Co
down 4.7% after the company forecast lower 2023
earnings.
Energy was also a drag, ending down 1.1%. U.S. crude oil
futures settled 2 cents higher at $80.15 a barrel after a
smaller than expected build in U.S. crude inventories.
Shopify Inc was a bright spot, rising nearly 11%
after the e-commerce company updated its pricing plan.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shashwat
Chauhan and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri and Diane Craft)