U.S. regulator gives CP Railway early win as Kansas City Southern review continues

04/24/2021 | 02:40pm EDT
The Canadian Pacific railyard is pictured in Port Coquitlam

(Reuters) -Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd on Saturday welcomed the U.S. Surface Transportation Board's (STB) decision to uphold a 2001 waiver it granted to Kansas City Southern being applicable to the merger of the two companies.

The two companies will proceed with an application under the standards in the STB's pre-2001 major merger rules, according to a statement by Canadian Pacific.

The STB, charged with the economic regulation of various modes of surface transportation, primarily freight rail, on Friday confirmed that the waiver it granted to Kansas City Southern in 2001 is applicable to the proposed friendly combination of the two companies.

Both companies expect the STB's review to be completed by the middle of 2022.

The STB updated its merger regulations in 2001 to introduce a requirement that Class I railways in the United States have to show a deal is in the public interest.

According to the regulator, the merger would result in the smallest Class I railroad, based on U.S. operating revenues and also result in few overlapping routes.

CP had agreed to buy Kansas City Southern in a $25 billion cash-and-stock deal to create the first railway spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada in March.

Canadian National Railway Co made a competing bid of $33.7 billion for Kansas City Southern on Tuesday after which CP said it will not raise its bid. Its Chief Executive Keith Creel said that bigger rival Canadian National's offer is "not a real deal."

Kansas City Southern said on Saturday that its board has determined that the offer from Canadian National Railway on April 20 could be expected to lead to a "superior proposal".

Canadian Pacific, in a response, said that the Kansas City board was simply meeting its obligations under the merger agreement with CP and fulfilling its "fiduciary duty" to its shareholders by assessing the Canadian National offer.

(Reporting by Juby Babu and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Marguerita Choy and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 792 M 11 847 M 11 847 M
Net income 2021 4 157 M 3 330 M 3 330 M
Net Debt 2021 12 432 M 9 956 M 9 956 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 96 481 M 77 214 M 77 271 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,36x
EV / Sales 2022 6,83x
Nbr of Employees 24 381
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 145,00 CAD
Last Close Price 135,85 CAD
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Dominique Malenfant Chief Information & Technology Officer, EVP
Nayan Bharadwa Vice President-Automated Rail & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-2.92%77 214
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION4.69%148 498
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION18.68%70 802
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED4.62%49 288
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN45.29%27 427
XPO LOGISTICS, INC.14.82%15 285
Categories
