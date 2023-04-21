Advanced search
    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:57:12 2023-04-21 pm EDT
166.37 CAD   +0.66%
US unions call on railroads to halt buybacks, ditch lean operating model

04/21/2023 | 03:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Members of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) inspect the site of a train derailment of hazardous material in East Palestine

(Reuters) - U.S. labor unions called on railroad operators to halt all stock buybacks until they improve safety and abandon their lean operating model, which regulators and shippers say has led to deterioration in the quality of service.

The unions have blamed Precision Scheduled Railroading (PSR), a concept that encourages running longer trains on fixed schedule with lesser staffing, for worsening working conditions for employees, while shoring up profit for railroads.

Railroads, however, say PSR helps provide predictable and consistent service to customers.

U.S. railroads, crucial in connecting large swathes of the country, have come under fire after a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio in February, resulting in the release of over 1 million gallons of harmful pollutants.

Last month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged a federal investigation into safety practices of all seven major freight railroads - Norfolk Southern, BNSF Railway, CSX, Union Pacific, Canadian National, Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern.

Schumer said over the past five years, freight rail companies have had "over 26,500 accidents and incidents and 2,768 deaths, all while cutting roughly 20% of their workforce".

A spokesperson for the Association of American Railroads (AAR) on Friday defended the industry's safety record.

"Any suggestion that railroads fail to invest appropriately, and that this, in turn, is related to a negative safety record, is categorically false," the AAR said on Friday.

The AAR added that railroads' capital spending as a percentage of revenue was 18.4% from 2012-2021, six times that of an average U.S. manufacturer.

The 14 rail unions, which represent more than 100,000 freight rail workers, said on Friday the six publicly traded railroads spent over $165 billion in buying back stock since 2015, a number that is at least $46 billion more than what they have invested in safety.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi, additional reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Amna Karimi


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 0.67% 166.37 Delayed Quote.2.46%
CANADIAN PACIFIC KANSAS CITY LIMITED 1.03% 110.13 Delayed Quote.7.80%
CSX CORPORATION 3.33% 31.76 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION 0.10% 211.89 Delayed Quote.-14.04%
Financials
Sales 2023 17 517 M 12 943 M 12 943 M
Net income 2023 5 180 M 3 827 M 3 827 M
Net Debt 2023 16 022 M 11 838 M 11 838 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,1x
Yield 2023 1,90%
Capitalization 110 B 81 524 M 81 524 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,21x
EV / Sales 2024 6,92x
Nbr of Employees 23 971
Free-Float 98,3%
Managers and Directors
Tracy A. Robinson President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shauneen E. Bruder Chairman
Dominique Malenfant Chief Information & Technology Officer, EVP
Nayan Bharadwa Assistant Vice President-Operational Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY2.46%81 950
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-2.45%123 524
CANADIAN PACIFIC KANSAS CITY LIMITED7.80%75 239
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-14.04%48 216
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.4.85%11 312
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.8.99%9 197
