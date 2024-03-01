By Josh Beckerman

The United Steelworkers union reported a tentative three-year contract agreement with Canadian National Railway covering 3,000 workers.

USW Local 2004 represents employees who inspect, maintain and repair track, bridges and infrastructure. Results of the ratification vote are expected by the end of March or early April, the union said Friday.

On Feb. 16, Canadian National said it filed for a notice of dispute in its negotiations with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference. In January, the company's CNTL unit reported a tentative agreement with owner-operators affiliated with Unifor.

