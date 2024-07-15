(Reuters) - The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) on Monday imposed a fine on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL) for violating section 155 of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act.

CNRL has been ordered to pay C$278,000.

An investigation by the AER revealed that between May 21, 2022, and Aug. 4, 2022, CNRL failed to prevent a hazardous substance containing bitumen from coming into contact with birds and other wildlife, leading to bird deaths.

(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)