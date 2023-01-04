Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Natural Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNQ   CA1363851017

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(CNQ)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:41 2023-01-04 pm EST
71.03 CAD   -0.36%
12:48pCanada oil sands producers to begin evaluating proposed carbon storage site
RE
10:13aRBC Capital Markets Outlines Analysis On Canadian Natural Resources, Tourmaline Oil
MT
01/03Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada oil sands producers to begin evaluating proposed carbon storage site

01/04/2023 | 12:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pipes part of the processing plant at the McKay River Suncor oil sands in-situ operations near Fort McMurray.

(Reuters) - Canada's largest oil sands producers signed an agreement with the Alberta government allowing them to assess the geology of an underground carbon storage site, a step in their plan to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, the companies said on Wednesday.

The Pathways Alliance, consisting of six companies representing 95% of Canada's oil sands production, is proposing a carbon capture and storage (CCS) hub that will gather and store emissions from 14 oil sands projects in northern Alberta by 2030.

The oil and gas sector is Canada's highest-polluting industry and CCS is an important plank in Pathways' plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. But the costly technology takes years to build, and proposed Canadian projects are relying on government support to move forward.

The CCS plan is expected to cost about C$16.5 billion ($12.22 billion) by 2030. Last year the Canadian government unveiled a CCS investment tax credit, but the oil industry is asking federal and provincial governments for further financial support.

The agreement announced on Wednesday enables the alliance to immediately start a detailed evaluation of its proposed storage hub in the Cold Lake region, which will help with field development plans to support the final application to the Alberta government.

"This agreement marks another significant milestone on the road to finalizing plans for our proposed CCS project in northeastern Alberta," Pathways Alliance President Kendall Dilling said in a statement.

Pathways has not yet made a final investment decision on the CCS project. The alliance plans to file a regulatory application in the fourth quarter of 2023 for a proposed carbon transportation pipeline and storage network.

If the project proceeds, some facilities that do not need a carbon pipeline to reach the hub could be injecting as a early as 2026.

The Pathways Alliance includes Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Suncor Energy, Cenovus Energy, Imperial Oil, ConocoPhillips Canada and Meg Energy.

($1 = 1.3505 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Nia Williams


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -4.31% 78.64 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED -0.38% 71.03 Delayed Quote.-5.19%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. -2.57% 24.3 Delayed Quote.-5.02%
CONOCOPHILLIPS 0.42% 113.49 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED -1.63% 62.28 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
MEG ENERGY CORP. -1.08% 17.45 Delayed Quote.-6.53%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -2.69% 40.25 Delayed Quote.-3.89%
WTI -4.36% 73.852 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
All news about CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
12:48pCanada oil sands producers to begin evaluating proposed carbon storage site
RE
10:13aRBC Capital Markets Outlines Analysis On Canadian Natural Resources, Tourmaline Oil
MT
01/03Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
AQ
01/03RBC Capital Markets Outlines Top 30 Global Ideas For Q1
MT
2022TPH Research Says US Outperformance, Downstream Exposure Key in 2022, Highlights Opport..
MT
2022Goldman Sachs Lowers Price Target on Canadian Natural Resources to $64 From $69 to Refl..
MT
2022CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day ..
FA
2022Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
AQ
2022Imperial Metals Raising $53 Million Through Placement Of Debentures
MT
2022Canadian oil companies, lighter in debt, have cash to spare despite falling prices
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 43 456 M 31 812 M 31 812 M
Net income 2022 12 110 M 8 865 M 8 865 M
Net Debt 2022 11 738 M 8 593 M 8 593 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,71x
Yield 2022 6,18%
Capitalization 78 920 M 58 417 M 57 775 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 9 735
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 71,29 CAD
Average target price 92,71 CAD
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tim Shawn McKay President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark A. Stainthorpe Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Norman Murray Edwards Executive Chairman
Stephen C. Suche Vice President-Information & Corporate Services
David Arnold Tuer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-5.19%57 775
CHEVRON CORPORATION0.00%336 434
CONOCOPHILLIPS-4.14%140 956
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-3.91%73 101
CNOOC LIMITED1.20%61 492
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.00%55 304