  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Natural Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNQ   CA1363851017

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(CNQ)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15 2022-11-04 pm EDT
82.45 CAD   +0.01%
Canada's share buyback tax could backfire, energy sector warns

11/06/2022 | 09:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: The processing facility at the Suncor oil sands operations near Fort McMurray.

(Reuters) - Canada's proposal to tax corporate stock buybacks is unlikely to deter oil and gas companies from returning cash to shareholders and may instead put them at a competitive disadvantage, industry officials and analysts said.

Canadian energy companies have been the most active in buying back shares of any sector during the past year, according to CIBC, and also funnelled profits from high prices into dividends and debt payments, limiting new production investments.

On Thursday, the Liberal government proposed a 2% tax on buybacks to encourage companies to reinvest in their workers and business.

The tax will generate an estimated C$2.1 billion ($1.6 billion) over five years and take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) and the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada both said the tax, double of a 1% measure in the United States, would be a competitive disadvantage.

The tax "may have the unintended effect of discouraging investment into Canadian-run businesses while putting the shareholder returns of Canadian investors at risk," said CAPP President Lisa Baiton.

The tax could especially hurt small companies which have fewer resources, said Michael Belenkie, CEO of Advantage Energy, a 54,000-barrel-of-oil-equivalent-per-day producer.

"If you take away the ability to buy back equity when times are good, then you restrict the ability and desire to issue equity when times are bad," he said.

Canada's four largest producers - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Cenovus Energy, Suncor Energy and Imperial Oil - spent C$15.8 billion combined on buybacks in 2022's first three quarters, according to Tudor Pickering Holt (TPH).

At the same time those companies have held back from significantly boosting production because of concerns about volatile prices and slowing long-term oil demand.

Overall, Canadian companies repurchased a record-high C$69.1 billion of shares during the 12 months through the third quarter, CIBC Capital Markets said in a note. The tax's timing is "peculiar," and gives companies opportunity next year to launch more substantial issuer bids - buybacks of more than 10% of shares outstanding, CIBC added.

Matt Murphy, TPH director of energy research said companies are unlikely to accelerate buybacks next year because they have already committed to capital allocation policies.

The tax may not deter oil companies' buyback intentions anyway, said Eight Capital analyst Phil Skolnick, who covers the sector.

"If a company feels like their stock is cheap, I don't think a 2% tax will stop them," from offering investors the opportunity to sell it back, he said.

Martin Pelletier, senior portfolio manager at Wellington-Altus Private Counsel, who manages shares in oil sands companies, said the tax could nudge firms into spending more on acquisitions, but not their own operations.

"Maybe it incentivizes them to do more M&A, because they certainly can't put (investment) in the ground," he said, referring to strict regulatory requirements. "They're going to weigh their options."

Canadian Natural and pipeline company TC Energy declined to comment. Suncor, Cenovus and Imperial did not respond to requests for comment.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland defended the buyback tax to reporters on Thursday saying it gives companies the "right incentives" to invest in production and workers.

Michael Smart, professor of economics at University of Toronto, said the tax moves in the right direction. Investors pay less tax currently on income from selling shares back to companies than they do on dividends.

"This is a small step towards fixing our tax system," he said.

($1 = 1.3516 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nia Williams in British Columbia and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Additional reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Rod Nickel and Nia Williams


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTAGE ENERGY LTD. 0.95% 11.69 Delayed Quote.57.76%
ALTUS SA -3.17% 1.22 Delayed Quote.-17.01%
BRENT OIL 4.31% 98.57 Delayed Quote.21.32%
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED 0.01% 82.45 Delayed Quote.54.26%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. -1.11% 28.49 Delayed Quote.83.69%
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED -0.82% 77.12 Delayed Quote.69.05%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 0.47% 48.7 Delayed Quote.53.87%
TC ENERGY CORPORATION 0.00% 60.06 Delayed Quote.2.09%
WTI 5.00% 92.438 Delayed Quote.22.68%
Financials
Sales 2022 43 205 M 31 968 M 31 968 M
Net income 2022 12 152 M 8 991 M 8 991 M
Net Debt 2022 12 111 M 8 961 M 8 961 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,42x
Yield 2022 5,39%
Capitalization 92 462 M 68 413 M 68 413 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
EV / Sales 2023 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 9 735
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 82,45 CAD
Average target price 91,40 CAD
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tim Shawn McKay President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark A. Stainthorpe Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Norman Murray Edwards Executive Chairman
Stephen C. Suche Vice President-Information & Corporate Services
David Arnold Tuer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED54.26%68 413
CHEVRON CORPORATION56.30%354 668
CONOCOPHILLIPS83.32%164 880
EOG RESOURCES, INC.60.11%83 544
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION152.74%68 065
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY40.24%60 602