Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Natural Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNQ   CA1363851017

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(CNQ)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-08 pm EST
79.64 CAD   +0.31%
03/07Canadian Natural Resources Maintains Buy Rating From TPH; Price Target Raised to C$95.00
MT
03/03Canadian Natural Resources Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel FirstEnergy Following Q4 Results; Price Target Kept at C$97.00
MT
03/03RBC Capital Markets Names Canadian Natural Resources Favorite Senior Producer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

03/08/2023 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2023) - Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) ("Canadian Natural") announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted notice filed by Canadian Natural of its intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") or other alternative Canadian trading systems. Purchases may also be made through the facilities of the New York Stock Exchange.

The notice provides that Canadian Natural may, during the 12 month period commencing March 13, 2023 and ending March 12, 2024, purchase for cancellation up to 92,296,006 shares, being 10% of the public float as at February 28, 2023. Canadian Natural will not acquire through the facilities of the TSX more than 1,376,002 common shares during a trading day, being 25% of the average daily trading volume of its common shares on the TSX for the six calendar months prior to the date of approval of the NCIB, subject to certain prescribed exceptions. The price which Canadian Natural will pay for any such shares will be the market price at the time of acquisition. The actual number of common shares that may be purchased and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by Canadian Natural. In connection with the NCIB, Canadian Natural expects to enter into an automatic share purchase plan in relation to purchases made by it under the NCIB.

As of March 8, 2023, Canadian Natural purchased 72,238,200 of its common shares at a weighted average price of $73.58 under its previous NCIB, which commenced on March 11, 2022 and expires on March 10, 2023 and which authorized the purchase for cancellation of up to 101,574,207 common shares.

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
2100, 855 - 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8
Phone: 403-514-7777 Email: ir@cnrl.com
www.cnrl.com

TIM S. MCKAY
President

MARK A. STAINTHORPE
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance

LANCE J. CASSON
Manager, Investor Relations

Trading Symbol - CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Refer to our website for complete forward-looking statements www.cnrl.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157740


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
03/07Canadian Natural Resources Maintains Buy Rating From TPH; Price Target Raised to C$95.0..
MT
03/03Canadian Natural Resources Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel FirstEnergy Following Q4 Res..
MT
03/03RBC Capital Markets Names Canadian Natural Resources Favorite Senior Producer
MT
03/03RBC Capital Markets Names Canadian Natural Resources Favorite Senior Producer
MT
03/02TSX notches two-week high as Fed rate outlook dominates
RE
03/02Tranche Update on Canadian Natural Resources Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on..
CI
03/02Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ende..
CI
03/02Canadian Natural Resources Limited announces an Equity Buyback.
CI
03/02Canadian Natural Resources' Q4 profit down from year ago; extreme cold affects output
AQ
03/02Canadian Natural Resources Gains Near 3% As Q4 2022 Adjusted EPS Down Year Over Year, R..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 43 425 M 31 499 M 31 499 M
Net income 2022 11 903 M 8 634 M 8 634 M
Net Debt 2022 11 679 M 8 471 M 8 471 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,66x
Yield 2022 5,58%
Capitalization 87 308 M 63 331 M 63 331 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 9 735
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 79,39 CAD
Average target price 91,95 CAD
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tim Shawn McKay President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark A. Stainthorpe Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Norman Murray Edwards Executive Chairman
Stephen C. Suche Vice President-Information & Corporate Services
Trevor Cassidy Chief operating officer & Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED5.59%63 553
CHEVRON CORPORATION-8.61%312 752
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.77%131 201
CNOOC LIMITED24.05%75 017
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-8.69%69 504
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-2.08%54 769