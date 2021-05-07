Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual Meeting
05/07/2021 | 05:05pm EDT
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2021) - Canadian Natural (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) held its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders on May 6, 2021. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.
The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Catherine M. Best
839,152,017 93.95%
54,072,277 6.05%
M. Elizabeth Cannon
860,314,872 96.32%
32,909,422 3.68%
N. Murray Edwards
846,127,456 94.73%
47,096,838 5.27%
Christopher L. Fong
834,310,890 93.40%
58,913,404 6.60%
Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin
745,032,966 83.41%
148,191,328 16.59%
Wilfred A. Gobert
853,395,547 95.54%
39,828,747 4.46%
Steve W. Laut
862,433,076 96.55%
30,791,218 3.45%
Tim S. McKay
881,878,426 98.73%
11,345,868 1.27%
Honourable Frank J. McKenna
821,180,337 91.93%
72,043,957 8.07%
David A. Tuer
835,887,424 93.58%
57,336,870 6.42%
Annette M. Verschuren
891,470,801 99.80%
1,753,493 0.20%
The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.
882,487,771 97.16%
25,751,218 2.84%
On an advisory basis, approval of the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.
871,283,542 97.54%
21,940,746 2.46%
Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.
