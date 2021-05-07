Log in
    CNQ   CA1363851017

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(CNQ)
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual Meeting

05/07/2021 | 05:05pm EDT
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2021) - Canadian Natural (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) held its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders on May 6, 2021. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.

  1.  The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Votes ForVotes Withheld
Catherine M. Best839,152,017
93.95%		54,072,277
6.05%
M. Elizabeth Cannon860,314,872
96.32%		32,909,422
3.68%
N. Murray Edwards846,127,456
94.73%		47,096,838
5.27%
Christopher L. Fong834,310,890
93.40%		58,913,404
6.60%
Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin745,032,966
83.41%		148,191,328
16.59%
Wilfred A. Gobert853,395,547
95.54%		39,828,747
4.46%
Steve W. Laut862,433,076
96.55%		30,791,218
3.45%
Tim S. McKay881,878,426
98.73%		11,345,868
1.27%
Honourable Frank J. McKenna821,180,337
91.93%		72,043,957
8.07%
David A. Tuer835,887,424
93.58%		57,336,870
6.42%
Annette M. Verschuren891,470,801
99.80%		1,753,493
0.20%

 


Votes ForVotes Withheld
  1. The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.
882,487,771
97.16%		25,751,218
2.84%

Votes ForVotes Against
  1. On an advisory basis, approval of the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.
871,283,542
97.54%		21,940,746
2.46%

 

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
2100, 855 - 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8
Phone: 403-514-7777 Email: ir@cnrl.com
www.cnrl.com

TIM S. MCKAY
President

MARK A. STAINTHORPE
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance

JASON M. POPKO
Manager, Investor Relations

Trading Symbol - CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Refer to our website for complete forward-looking statements www.cnrl.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83326


© Newsfilecorp 2021
