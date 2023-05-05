Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual Meeting
05/05/2023 | 05:35pm EDT
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2023) - Canadian Natural (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) held its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders on May 4, 2023. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.
The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Catherine M. Best
772,999,107 94.33%
46,482,273 5.67%
M. Elizabeth Cannon
801,149,226 97.76%
18,332,153 2.24%
N. Murray Edwards
737,404,473 89.98%
82,076,907 10.02%
Christopher L. Fong
787,625,728 96.11%
31,855,651 3.89%
Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin
611,943,993 74.67%
207,537,386 25.33%
Wilfred A. Gobert
797,726,217 97.35%
21,755,162 2.65%
Steve W. Laut
809,301,717 98.76%
10,179,662 1.24%
Tim S. McKay
807,379,050 98.52%
12,102,330 1.48%
Honourable Frank J. McKenna
763,731,928 93.20%
55,749,451 6.80%
David A. Tuer
744,813,725 90.89%
74,667,654 9.11%
Annette M. Verschuren
815,543,179 99.52%
3,938,200 0.48%
Votes For
Votes Withheld
The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.
755,705,345 90.57%
78,723,834 9.43%
Votes For
Votes Against
On an advisory basis, approval of the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.
807,146,417 98.49%
12,334,957 1.51%
Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED 2100, 855 - 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8 Phone: 403-514-7777 Email: ir@cnrl.com www.cnrl.com
TIM S. MCKAY President
MARK A. STAINTHORPE Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance
LANCE J. CASSON Manager, Investor Relations
Trading Symbol - CNQ Toronto Stock Exchange New York Stock Exchange
Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Refer to our website for complete forward-looking statements www.cnrl.com