CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

05:35pm EDT 2023-05-05
77.09 CAD   +3.92%
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual Meeting

05/05/2023 | 05:35pm EDT
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2023) - Canadian Natural (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) held its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders on May 4, 2023. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.

  1. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.
       Votes ForVotes Withheld
Catherine M. Best772,999,107
94.33%		46,482,273
5.67%
M. Elizabeth Cannon801,149,226
97.76%		18,332,153
2.24%
N. Murray Edwards737,404,473
89.98%		82,076,907
10.02%
Christopher L. Fong787,625,728
96.11%		31,855,651
3.89%
Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin611,943,993
74.67%		207,537,386
25.33%
Wilfred A. Gobert797,726,217
97.35%		21,755,162
2.65%
Steve W. Laut809,301,717
98.76%		10,179,662
1.24%
Tim S. McKay807,379,050
98.52%		12,102,330
1.48%
Honourable Frank J. McKenna763,731,928
93.20%		55,749,451
6.80%
David A. Tuer744,813,725
90.89%		74,667,654
9.11%
Annette M. Verschuren815,543,179
99.52%		3,938,200
0.48%
Votes ForVotes Withheld
  1. The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.
755,705,345
90.57%		78,723,834
9.43%
Votes ForVotes Against
  1. On an advisory basis, approval of the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.
807,146,417
98.49%		12,334,957
1.51%

 

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
2100, 855 - 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8
Phone: 403-514-7777 Email: ir@cnrl.com
www.cnrl.com

TIM S. MCKAY
President

MARK A. STAINTHORPE
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance

LANCE J. CASSON
Manager, Investor Relations

Trading Symbol - CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Refer to our website for complete forward-looking statements www.cnrl.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165063


© Newsfilecorp 2023
