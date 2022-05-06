Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual and Special Meeting
05/06/2022 | 05:05pm EDT
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2022) - Canadian Natural held its Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders on May 5, 2022. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.
The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.
Catherine M. Best
872,896,490 95.23%
43,706,921 4.77%
M. Elizabeth Cannon
909,462,662 99.22%
7,140,749 0.78%
N. Murray Edwards
873,147,734 95.26%
43,455,677 4.74%
Dawn L. Farrell
912,064,460 99.50%
4,538,951 0.50%
Christopher L. Fong
894,350,478 97.57%
22,252,933 2.43%
Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin
839,261,506 91.56%
77,341,905 8.44%
Wilfred A. Gobert
905,880,541 98.83%
10,722,870 1.17%
Steve W. Laut
890,129,921 97.11%
26,473,490 2.89%
Tim S. McKay
906,075,422 98.85%
10,527,989 1.15%
Honourable Frank J. McKenna
882,311,199 96.26%
34,292,211 3.74%
David A. Tuer
872,106,041 95.15%
44,497,370 4.85%
Annette M. Verschuren
908,042,529 99.07%
8,560,882 0.93%
The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.
869,371,944 93.37%
61,696,905 6.63%
The approval of the Corporation's Amended, Compiled and Restated Employee Stock Option Plan and all unallocated stock options pursuant thereto.
604,805,961 65.98%
311,797,447 34.02%
On an advisory basis, approval of the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.
896,301,537 97.79%
20,301,870 2.21%
Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.
