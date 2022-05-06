Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Natural Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNQ   CA1363851017

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(CNQ)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/06 04:15:45 pm EDT
82.04 CAD   +0.17%
05:05pCanadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual and Special Meeting
NE
02:41pWTI Crude Oil Rises as the EU Moves to Finalize Ban on Russian Oil Imports
MT
02:37pJune WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$1.55; Settles at US$109.88 per Barrel
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual and Special Meeting

05/06/2022 | 05:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2022) - Canadian Natural held its Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders on May 5, 2022. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.

  1. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.
Votes ForVotes Withheld
Catherine M. Best872,896,490
95.23%		43,706,921
4.77%
M. Elizabeth Cannon909,462,662
99.22%		7,140,749
0.78%
N. Murray Edwards873,147,734
95.26%		43,455,677
4.74%
Dawn L. Farrell912,064,460
99.50%		4,538,951
0.50%
Christopher L. Fong894,350,478
97.57%		22,252,933
2.43%
Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin839,261,506
91.56%		77,341,905
8.44%
Wilfred A. Gobert905,880,541
98.83%		10,722,870
1.17%
Steve W. Laut890,129,921
97.11%		26,473,490
2.89%
Tim S. McKay906,075,422
98.85%		10,527,989
1.15%
Honourable Frank J. McKenna882,311,199
96.26%		34,292,211
3.74%
David A. Tuer872,106,041
95.15%		44,497,370
4.85%
Annette M. Verschuren908,042,529
99.07%		8,560,882
0.93%

 

Votes ForVotes Withheld
  1. The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.
869,371,944
93.37%		61,696,905
6.63%
Votes ForVotes Against
  1. The approval of the Corporation's Amended, Compiled and Restated Employee Stock Option Plan and all unallocated stock options pursuant thereto.
604,805,961
65.98%		311,797,447
34.02%
Votes ForVotes Against
  1. On an advisory basis, approval of the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.
896,301,537
97.79%		20,301,870
2.21%

 

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
2100, 855 - 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8
Phone: 403-514-7777 Email: ir@cnrl.com
www.cnrl.com

TIM S. MCKAY
President

MARK A. STAINTHORPE
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance

LANCE J. CASSON
Manager, Investor Relations

Trading Symbol - CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Refer to our website for complete forward-looking statements www.cnrl.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123108


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
05:05pCanadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual and Special Meeting
NE
02:41pWTI Crude Oil Rises as the EU Moves to Finalize Ban on Russian Oil Imports
MT
02:37pJune WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$1.55; Settles at US$109.88 per Barrel
MT
09:50aRBC Capital Markets Says Canadian Natural Resources Booked Strong Q1 Results
MT
09:34aNatural Gas Falls Off a 14-Year High Though Supply Concerns Persist
MT
09:08aScotiabank Says Canadian Natural Resources' Q1 Estimates Beat Driven By Higher Sales
MT
09:00aOil Rises as the EU Moves to Finalize Ban on Russian Oil Imports
MT
06:14aNY CRUDE BRIEF : Up 2.35% at US$110.80
MT
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Canadian Natural Resources Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/05CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 41 295 M 32 095 M 32 095 M
Net income 2022 12 575 M 9 773 M 9 773 M
Net Debt 2022 8 847 M 6 876 M 6 876 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,50x
Yield 2022 3,56%
Capitalization 95 212 M 74 000 M 74 000 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
EV / Sales 2023 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 9 735
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 81,90 CAD
Average target price 90,43 CAD
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tim Shawn McKay President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark A. Stainthorpe Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Norman Murray Edwards Executive Chairman
Stephen C. Suche Vice President-Information & Corporate Services
David Arnold Tuer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED53.23%74 179
CONOCOPHILLIPS42.50%133 312
EOG RESOURCES, INC.38.94%72 249
CNOOC LIMITED37.24%66 331
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY41.02%62 058
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION112.38%58 360