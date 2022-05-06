Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual and Special Meeting

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2022) - Canadian Natural held its Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders on May 5, 2022. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.

The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Votes For Votes Withheld Catherine M. Best 872,896,490

95.23% 43,706,921

4.77% M. Elizabeth Cannon 909,462,662

99.22% 7,140,749

0.78% N. Murray Edwards 873,147,734

95.26% 43,455,677

4.74% Dawn L. Farrell 912,064,460

99.50% 4,538,951

0.50% Christopher L. Fong 894,350,478

97.57% 22,252,933

2.43% Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin 839,261,506

91.56% 77,341,905

8.44% Wilfred A. Gobert 905,880,541

98.83% 10,722,870

1.17% Steve W. Laut 890,129,921

97.11% 26,473,490

2.89% Tim S. McKay 906,075,422

98.85% 10,527,989

1.15% Honourable Frank J. McKenna 882,311,199

96.26% 34,292,211

3.74% David A. Tuer 872,106,041

95.15% 44,497,370

4.85% Annette M. Verschuren 908,042,529

99.07% 8,560,882

0.93%

Votes For Votes Withheld The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration. 869,371,944

93.37% 61,696,905

6.63% Votes For Votes Against The approval of the Corporation's Amended, Compiled and Restated Employee Stock Option Plan and all unallocated stock options pursuant thereto. 604,805,961

65.98% 311,797,447

34.02% Votes For Votes Against On an advisory basis, approval of the Corporation's approach to executive compensation. 896,301,537

97.79% 20,301,870

2.21%

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

