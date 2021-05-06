Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Canadian Natural Resources Limited
  News
  Summary
    CNQ   CA1363851017

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(CNQ)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/05 04:00:00 pm
39.84 CAD   +3.80%
06:30aCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES  : profit tops estimates on oil price boost
RE
06:20aNY Crude Down About 0.3% at Near US$65.45
MT
06:07aUPDATE ON STOCKS TO WATCH : Adds Canadian Natural Resources
MT
Summary 
Summary

Canadian Natural Resources : profit tops estimates on oil price boost

05/06/2021 | 06:30am EDT
(Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, buoyed by higher oil prices as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts lifted demand.

Crude prices have staged a steady recovery this year from pandemic-driven lows in 2020, and Canadian producers also benefited from the provincial government of Alberta lifting mandatory output cuts late last year.

The company, which operates in the Canadian provinces of Alberta, northeastern British Columbia and Saskatchewan, said average realized crude prices jumped nearly 30% to C$52.68 per barrel from the prior quarter.

However, Canadian Natural stuck to its previous full-year production target of 1.19 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to 1.26 million boepd.

The company said it now expects to generate between C$5.7 billion and C$6.2 billion in free cash flow in 2021, up from a prior forecast of C$4.9 billion to C$5.4 billion.

"As the global vaccine distribution increases and crude oil demand recovers, especially in the United States, we are seeing improved commodity pricing", Canadian Natural said.

On an adjusted basis, it earned a profit of C$1.03 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, while analysts on average expected a profit of 84 Canadian cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue of C$6.61 billion ($5.40 billion) also topped estimates of C$6.01 billion.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 23 878 M 19 468 M 19 468 M
Net income 2021 3 515 M 2 866 M 2 866 M
Net Debt 2021 16 250 M 13 248 M 13 248 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 4,64%
Capitalization 47 246 M 38 546 M 38 519 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 10 180
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 47,40 CAD
Last Close Price 39,84 CAD
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tim Shawn McKay President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark A. Stainthorpe Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Norman Murray Edwards Executive Chairman
Stephen C. Suche Vice President-Information & Corporate Services
Joy P. Romero Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED30.24%38 546
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.63%74 812
CNOOC LIMITED17.55%48 499
EOG RESOURCES, INC.53.82%44 772
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY39.13%40 090
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION56.27%25 250