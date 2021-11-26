Canadian regulator rejects Enbridge plan to sell oil pipeline space under contract

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Canada Energy
Regulator on Friday rejected Enbridge Inc's plan to
sell nearly all space on its Mainline oil pipeline under
long-term contracts, rather than rationing it on a monthly
basis.
The regulator (CER) said in a written ruling that the change
would have dramatically changed how shippers gain access to the
70-year-old Mainline, benefiting some with contracts while
hurting others who lack them.
"Overall, Western Canadian oil producers could suffer too
many negative consequences," the CER said.
A new proposed framework for setting tolls to move oil would
also "excessively favor" those with contracts, the regulator
said.
Enbridge planned to sell 90% of space under long-term
contracts on the 3 million barrel per day Mainline, Canada's
longest oil pipeline system, which moves oil from Western Canada
to refineries in Eastern Canada and the U.S. Midwest.
Enbridge applied for the change in 2019 when demand for the
Mainline greatly exceeded its capacity. That congestion has
since eased.
Enbridge did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
A party can appeal the decision to the Federal Court of
Appeal within 30 days, if it demonstrates that the CER erred,
said CER spokesperson Ruth Anne Beck.
Fourteen shippers, representing 75% of the Mainline's volume
and primarily companies with refineries, expressed support for
Enbridge, including Canadian producers Cenovus Energy
and Imperial Oil. U.S. refiners BP Plc and
Marathon Oil Corp were also Enbridge's supporters.
Canada's biggest oil producer, Canadian Natural Resources
Ltd, was among the plan's opponents.
Contracts would have allowed Enbridge to secure more of
Western Canada's long-term oil production even as rival Trans
Mountain completes its mostly contracted pipeline expansion late
next year. TC Energy Corp cancelled its Keystone XL
project this year, freeing up more potential shipper demand for
the Mainline.
The current toll system will remain in place on an interim
basis.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and Ismail Shakil in
Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)