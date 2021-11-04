Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Natural Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNQ   CA1363851017

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(CNQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Press Release Dated November 4, 2021 - Form 6-K

11/04/2021 | 02:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
CALGARY, ALBERTA - NOVEMBER 4, 2021 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Canadian Natural Resources Limited announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.5875 (fifty-eight and three quarter cents) per common share. The dividend will be payable on January 5, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 10, 2021.
Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
2100, 855 - 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8
Phone: 403-514-7777 Email: ir@cnrl.com
www.cnrl.com

TIM S. MCKAY
President
MARK A. STAINTHORPE
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance
JASON M. POPKO
Manager, Investor Relations
Trading Symbol - CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Refer to our website for complete forward-looking statements www.cnrl.com

Disclaimer

CNRL - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 18:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
02:16pPress Release Dated November 4, 2021 - Form 6-K
PU
12:32pCanadian Natural Resources Keeps Buy Rating at TPH Following Q3 Results and Dividend Hi..
MT
12:22pCanadian Natural reports $2.2B Q3 profit, raises quarterly dividend
AQ
09:38aCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:27aNatural Gas Steady Ahead of Fresh Storage Data as Long-Term Forecasts See Moderate Weat..
MT
08:44aOil Prices Rise as OPEC+ Expected to Rebuff Demands to Boost Production
MT
06:44aNY CRUDE BRIEF : Up 1.5% at Above US$82 a Barrel
MT
06:19aCATHIE WOOD : Stocks Futures -2-
DJ
05:05aCanadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend
NE
05:05aCanadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results
NE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 28 661 M 22 974 M 22 974 M
Net income 2021 6 367 M 5 104 M 5 104 M
Net Debt 2021 13 788 M 11 052 M 11 052 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,74x
Yield 2021 3,53%
Capitalization 61 938 M 49 896 M 49 649 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 10 180
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 52,58 CAD
Average target price 60,13 CAD
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tim Shawn McKay President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark A. Stainthorpe Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Norman Murray Edwards Executive Chairman
Stephen C. Suche Vice President-Information & Corporate Services
Joy P. Romero Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED71.89%49 896
CONOCOPHILLIPS81.90%95 940
EOG RESOURCES, INC.82.37%53 102
CNOOC LIMITED17.13%48 234
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY66.60%46 311
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION98.50%31 607