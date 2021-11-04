Press Release Dated November 4, 2021 - Form 6-K





CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

CALGARY, ALBERTA - NOVEMBER 4, 2021 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Canadian Natural Resources Limited announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.5875 (fifty-eight and three quarter cents) per common share. The dividend will be payable on January 5, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 10, 2021.

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.





CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED 2100, 855 - 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8 Phone: 403-514-7777 Email: ir@cnrl.com www.cnrl.com

TIM S. MCKAY President MARK A. STAINTHORPE Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance JASON M. POPKO Manager, Investor Relations Trading Symbol - CNQ Toronto Stock Exchange New York Stock Exchange



Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Refer to our website for complete forward-looking statements www.cnrl.com