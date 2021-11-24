Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust : 2021 Q3 MD&A

See appropriate sections for reconciliation to the closest IFRS measure and section "Explanation of non-IFRS financial measures"
Recurring FFO excludes ''Other revenues'' as presented on the Consolidated Financial Statements
Adjusted Investment Properties includes the Trust's proportionate share of value of investment properties owned through joint ventures; Refer to Note 4 Properties and Note 5 ([1] value of developed properties, [2] leased properties and [3] properties under development) in Canadian Net's Consolidated Financial Statements
Excludes convertible debentures
Includes the Trust's proportionate share of NOI from properties held through joint ventures
1
Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust
HISTORICAL SELECTED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
$0.49
$0.41
$0.37
$0.32
$0.25
$0.26
$0.13
$0.18
$0.19
$0.21
$0.18
$0.20
$0.22
$0.16
$0.16
$0.13
$0.14
$0.15
$0.05 n/a
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015*
2016*
2017*
2018*
2019*
2020*
FFO/unit
Distribution/unit
*Recurring FFO: See appropriate sections for reconciliation to the closest IFRS measure and section "Non-IFRS financial measures"
TENANT OVERVIEW - PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
TOP 10 TENANTS (80%)(1)
3% 4%4%
24%
20%
10% 11%
5% 6%6%7%
(2) Groupe
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
Other
BSG(3)
Notes:
Based on Net Operating Income (''NOI''); Includes the Trust's proportionate share of NOI from properties held through joint ventures
Parkland Fuel Corporation operates service-stations under the Ultramar and Esso Banners
Groupe BSG is a large regional service-station operator operating under various banners
Metro operates grocery stores under the Metro, Super C and Food Basics banners
Suncor operates Petro-Canadaservice-stations
Sobeys operates IGA grocery stores, Shell service-stations and Sobeys Fast Fuel service-stations
Loblaws operates the Pharmaprix pharmacies and the Provigo, Maxi, Independent's and Atlantic Superstore grocery banners
2
Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust
BREAKDOWN OF PROPERTIES & OPERATING SECTORS
Area (sf)
#
Address
City/Province
Type
Ownership
Land
Building
CNET %
Status
1
40-50 Brunet Street
Mont St-Hilaire, Qc
QSR, gas, c-store
100%
69 K
5,452
5,452
Income producing
2
230
St-Luc Blvd.
St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Qc
Gas, c-store
100%
65 K
8,359
8,359
Income producing
3
196
Hôtel-de-Ville Blvd.
Rivière-du-Loup, Qc
Gas, c-store
100%
14 K
2,400
2,400
Income producing
4
1349-1351 Road 117
Val-David, Qc
QSR, gas, c-store
100%
36 K
4,748
4,748
Income producing
5
275
Barkoff Street
Trois-Rivières, Qc
Gas, c-store
65%
60 K
2,400
1,560
Income producing
6
530
Barkoff Street
Cap-de-la-madeleine, Qc
Gas, c-store
50%
30 K
2,641
1,321
Income producing
7
340-344 Montée du Comté
Les Coteaux, Qc
QSR, gas, c-store
100%
67 K
8,071
8,071
Income producing
8
1440-50St-Laurent East Blvd.
Louiseville, Qc
QSR, gas, c-store
50%
115 K
6,132
3,066
Income producing
9
1460
St-Laurent East Blvd.
Louiseville, Qc
QSR
50%
37 K
4,841
2,421
Income producing
10
490-494 De L'Atrium Blvd.
Québec City, Qc
Gas, c-store
100%
34 K
6,574
6,574
Income producing
11
7335
Guillaume Couture Blvd.
Lévis, Qc
QSR
100%
30 K
2,860
2,860
Income producing
12
1319
Brookdale Avenue
Cornwall, On
QSR
100%
33 K
3,127
3,127
Income producing
13
4200
Bernard-Pilon Street
St-Mathieu de Beloeil, Qc
Gas, c-store
100%
20 K
1,200
1,200
Income producing
14
1901
Raymond Blais Street
Sainte-Julie, Qc
Gas, c-store
100%
27 K
1,392
1,392
Income producing
15
2000
Leonard de Vinci Street
Sainte-Julie, Qc
QSR
100%
39 K
4,575
4,575
Income producing
16
2050
Leonard de Vinci Street
Sainte-Julie, Qc
Gas
100%
86 K
1,255
1,255
Income producing
17
2051
Nobel Street
Sainte-Julie, Qc
QSR
100%
50 K
5,975
5,975
Income producing
18
16920-16930St-Louis Ave.
St-Hyacinthe, Qc
QSR, gas, c-store
100%
70 K
6,290
6,290
Income producing
19
3726
Des Forges Blvd.
Trois-Rivières, Qc
QSR
100%
19 K
3,360
3,360
Income producing
20
2871-2885 Des Prairies Street
Trois-Rivières, Qc
QSR, gas, c-store
100%
60 K
6,662
6,662
Income producing
21
2350
Chemin des Patriotes
Richelieu, Qc
QSR, gas, c-store
100%
48 K
4,851
4,851
Income producing
22
4932
Des Sources Blvd.
Pierrefonds, Qc
QSR
100%
23 K
2,716
2,716
Income producing
23
314
De Montigny Street
St-Jérôme, Qc
QSR
100%
24 K
2,832
2,832
Income producing
24
288
Valmont Street
Repentigny, Qc
Gas, c-store
100%
22 K
2,400
2,400
Income producing
25
2439
Ste Sophie Blvd.
Sainte-Sophie, Qc
Gas, c-store
95%
58 K
4,856
4,613
Income producing
26
2429
Sainte-Sophie Blvd.
Sainte-Sophie , Qc
QSR
95%
45 K
3,710
3,525
Income producing
27
610
Saint-Joseph Blvd.
Gatineau, Qc
Other
100%
13 K
3,372
3,372
Income producing
28
513
Des Laurentides Blvd.
Laval, Qc
Other
100%
12 K
3,019
3,019
Income producing
29
123
St-Laurent East Blvd
St-Eustache, Qc
Gas, c-store
100%
22 K
3,846
3,846
Income producing
30
4 North Street
Waterloo, Qc
Gas, c-store
100%
14 K
2,845
2,845
Income producing
31
3355 de la Pérade Street
Quebec City, Qc
Retail
100%
142 K
28,894
28,894
Income producing
32
2555
Montmorency Blvd
Quebec City, Qc
Retail
100%
110 K
25,480
25,480
Income producing
33
3592
Laval Street
Lac Mégantic, Qc
Gas, c-store
100%
20 K
1,777
1,777
Income producing
34
536
Algonquin Blvd.
Timmins, On
QSR
100%
102 K
2,690
2,690
Income producing
35
1730
Jules Vernes Ave.
Cap Rouge, Qc
QSR
50%
38 K
4,100
2,050
Income producing
36
235
Montée Paiement
Gatineau, Qc
Retail
100%
149 K
25,706
25,706
Income producing
37
510
Bethany Ave.
Lachute, Qc
QSR, gas, c-store
50%
113 K
11,910
5,955
Income producing
38
1337
Iberville Blvd.
Repentigny, Qc
Retail
100%
57 K
17,050
17,050
Income producing
39
222
St-Jean-Baptiste Blvd.
Mercier, Qc
QSR, gas, c-store
82.5%
70 K
9,488
7,828
Income producing
40
230
St-Jean-Baptiste Boul.
Mercier, Qc
QSR
82.5%
33 K
4,165
3,436
Income producing
41
101
Hébert Street
Mont-Laurier, Qc
Retail
100%
350 K
37,530
37,530
Income producing
42
290
Mgr. Langlois Blvd.
Valleyfield, Qc
QSR, gas, c-store
50%
107 K
10,114
5,057
Income producing
43
510
Portland Street
Dartmouth, NS
QSR
100%
32 K
4,631
4,631
Income producing
44
20 Frontenac Ouest Blvd.
Thetford Mines, Qc
QSR
100%
30 K
2,400
2,400
Income producing
45
975
Wilkinson Ave.
Dartmouth, NS
QSR, gas, c-store
50%
85 K
7,975
3,988
Income producing
46
1501
Jacques Bedard Street
Quebec City, Qc
Retail
100%
152 K
24,652
24,652
Income producing
47
852
Laure Boulevard
Sept Iles, Qc
QSR
100%
28 K
3,239
3,239
Income producing
3
Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust
Area (sf)
#
Address
City/Province
Type
Ownership
Land
Building
CNET %
Status
48
87-91 Starrs Road
Yarmouth, NS
Gas, c-store
100%
62 K
3,335
3,335
Income producing
49
4675 Shawinigan Sud Blvd.
Shawinigan, Qc
QSR, gas, c-store
50%
101 K
7,126
3,563
Income producing
50
480
Bethany Ave.
Lachute, Qc
Retail
100%
492 K
75,681
75,681
Income producing
51
484
Bethany Ave.
Lachute, Qc
QSR
100%
32 K
3,037
3,037
Income producing
52
2077 Laurentides Blvd.
Laval, Qc
Retail
100%
31 K
9,462
9,462
Income producing
53
111-117 Desjardins Bvld.
Maniwaki, Qc
Retail
100%
45 K
16,085
16,085
Income producing
54
550
Laflèche Boulevard
Baie Comeau, Qc
Retail
100%
102 K
19,676
19,676
Income producing
55
304
LaSalle Boulevard
Baie Comeau, Qc
QSR
100%
13 K
3,300
3,300
Income producing
56
35 route 201
Coteau-du-Lac, Qc
QSR, gas, c-store
50%
31 K
4,500
2,250
Income producing
57
835
Lucien Chenier
Farnham, Qc
QSR, gas, c-store
100%
89 K
7,000
7,000
Income producing
58
24 Miikana Way
Kenora, On
Retail
100%
534 K
80,881
80,881
Income producing
59
1410 Principale Street
St-Etienne-des-Grès, Qc
QSR, gas, c-store
75%
26 K
4,122
3,092
Income producing
60
2505 Saint-Louis Street
Gatineau, Qc
Retail
100%
88 K
25,389
25,389
Income producing
61
124
Beech Hill Road
Antigonish, NS
QSR, gas, c-store
50%
176 K
4,040
2,020
Income producing
62
16670 Des Acadiens Blvd.
Bécancour, Qc
QSR, gas, c-store
75%
14 K
3,600
2,700
Income producing
63
1875 Sainte-Marguerite Street
Trois-Rivières, Qc
Gas, c-store
75%
19 K
2,400
1,800
Income producing
64
5100 Wilfrid Hamel Blvd.
Quebec City, Qc
Gas, c-store
50%
26 K
3,077
1,539
Income producing
65
369
St-Charles Street West
Longueuil, Qc
Gas, c-store
50%
15 K
2,578
1,289
Income producing
66
1305-1375 Sherbrooke Street
Magog, Qc
QSR, gas, c-store
50%
38 K
8,900
4,450
Under development
67
250
Saint-Antoine Nord Street
Lavaltrie, Qc
Retail
100%
87 K
22,794
22,794
Income producing
68
524-534Saint-Joseph Blvd.
Drummondville, Qc
QSR
50%
26 K
7,684
3,842
Income producing
69
570
Saint-Joseph Blvd.
Drummondville, Qc
QSR
50%
52 K
3,855
1,928
Income producing
70
491
Seigneuriale Street
Quebec City, Qc
Retail
100%
103 K
21,303
21,303
Income producing
71
150
St-Alphonse Blvd.
Roberval, Qc
Retail
100%
207 K
43,378
43,378
Income producing
72
15 McChesney Ave.
Kirkland Lake, ON
Retail
100%
200 K
45,157
45,157
Income producing
73
394
Westville Road
New Glasgow, NS
Retail
100%
487 K
90,800
90,800
Income producing
74
1225 Kings Street
Sydney, NS
Retail
100%
155 K
47,189
47,189
Income producing
75
478
Ch. Knowlton
Lac Brome, Qc
QSR, gas, c-store
100%
51 K
4,500
4,500
Income producing
76
14 Sunset Road
Pictou, NS
QSR, gas, c-store
50%
129 K
5,460
2,730
Income producing
77
Laurier Boulevard
Terrebonne, Qc
QSR
40%
35 K
3,885
1,554
Under development
78
7751-7811Roi-Rene Blvd.
Anjou, Qc
QSR
40%
33 K
5,800
2,320
Under development
79
10 700 Ch. Cote-de-Liesse
Lachine, Qc
Gas
100%
37 K
395
395
Income producing
80
860
D'Alma Street
Chicoutimi, Qc
QSR
40%
40 K
3,885
1,554
Under development
81
135
Barton Street East
Hamilton, ON
Retail
100%
153 K
37,509
37,509
Income producing
82
95-103 Water Street North
Cambridge, ON
Retail
100%
122 K
38,500
38,500
Income producing
83
107
Bridge Street
Dunnville, ON
Retail
100%
91 K
27,651
27,651
Income producing
84
199
Simcoe Avenue
Keswick, ON
Retail
100%
106 K
27,838
27,838
Income producing
85
1035 Wilfrid-Hamel Blvd.
Quebec City, Qc
Retail
100%
98 K
27,400
27,400
Income producing
86
2 Saint-Martin Street
Bromont, Qc
QSR
100%
6 K
5,703
5,703
Income producing
87
Serge Pépin Street*
Beloeil, Qc
QSR
40%
25 K
3,885
1,554
Under development
88
Montée des Pionniers*
Lachenaie, Qc
QSR
40%
24 K
3,885
1,554
Under development
QSR: Quick Service Restaurant
7,061 K
1,107,207
1,040,748
*Acquired after September 30, 2021
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 21:49:10 UTC.