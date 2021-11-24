Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust : 2021 Q3 MD&A

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust

SUMMARY OF SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Distributions as a % of AFFO per unit

Distributions as a % of Recurring FFO per unit

Distributions as a % of FFO per unit

See appropriate sections for reconciliation to the closest IFRS measure and section "Explanation of non-IFRS financial measures"

Recurring FFO excludes ''Other revenues'' as presented on the Consolidated Financial Statements

Adjusted Investment Properties includes the Trust's proportionate share of value of investment properties owned through joint ventures; Refer to Note 4 Properties and Note 5 ([1] value of developed properties, [2] leased properties and [3] properties under development) in Canadian Net's Consolidated Financial Statements

Excludes convertible debentures