Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NET.UN   CA13639A1093

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(NET.UN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust : 2021 Q3 MD&A

11/24/2021 | 04:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Management Discussion & Analysis

Q3 2021

Period ended September 30th, 2021

Form 51-102F1

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust

SUMMARY OF SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

9 months

Periods ended September 30

2021

2020

%

Financial info

Property rental income

14,020,771

9,286,366

4,734,405

51%

Total revenue

14,020,771

9,296,656

4,724,115

51%

Net income and

comprehensive income

17,636,921

8,773,525

8,863,396

101%

NOI (1)

10,417,458

7,126,776

3,290,682

46%

FFO (1)

7,820,191

5,149,863

2,670,328

52%

Recurring FFO (1)(2)

7,848,006

5,139,573

2,708,433

53%

AFFO (1)

7,234,005

4,747,684

2,486,321

52%

EBITDA

21,336,069

10,334,813

11,001,256

106%

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

10,716,808

7,074,997

3,641,811

51%

Investment properties

225,342,146

140,230,496

85,111,650

61%

Adjusted investment properties (3)

268,241,443

171,615,448

96,625,995

56%

Total assets

254,507,121

159,169,429

95,337,692

60%

Total mortgage/loans/long term debt (4)

118,970,214

73,912,110

45,058,104

61%

(including revolving line of credit)

118,970,214

79,247,110

39,723,104

50%

Total convertible debentures

8,228,420

3,004,263

5,224,157

174%

Total equity

123,207,391

74,303,173

48,904,218

66%

Weighted average units o/s - basic

18,030,472

14,239,993

3,790,479

27%

Amounts on a per unit basis

FFO

0.434

0.362

0.072

20%

Recurring FFO

0.435

0.361

0.074

21%

AFFO

0.401

0.333

0.068

20%

Distributions

0.225

0.192

0.033

17%

Financial ratios

Weighted avg. interest rate - fixed loans/mortgages

3.42%

3.73%

(0.31%)

Debt to gross assets - including converts

50%

52%

(2%)

Debt to gross assets - excluding converts

47%

50%

(3%)

Interest coverage ratio

3.2x

3.0x

0.2x

Debt service coverage ratio

1.9x

1.9x

-

Distributions as a % of FFO per unit

52%

53%

(1%)

Distributions as a % of Recurring FFO per unit

52%

53%

(1%)

Distributions as a % of AFFO per unit

56%

57%

(1%)

Leasing information

Occupancy

99%

99%

-

Mix of tenancy based on NOI(5)

National

89%

83%

6%

Regional

9%

14%

(5%)

Local

2%

3%

(1%)

Breakdown of NOI per property type(5)

Retail

55%

34%

21%

National service-station and c-store chains

27%

42%

(15%)

Quick Service Restaurants

16%

22%

(6%)

Other

2%

2%

-

100%

100%

-

Number of properties

86

66

20

Other

Average term to maturity - mortgages (years)

6.1

5.5

0.6

Average term to maturity - leases (years)

7.8

7.9

(0.1)

IFRS capitalization rate

6.13%

6.43%

(0.30%)

  1. See appropriate sections for reconciliation to the closest IFRS measure and section "Explanation of non-IFRS financial measures"
  2. Recurring FFO excludes ''Other revenues'' as presented on the Consolidated Financial Statements
  3. Adjusted Investment Properties includes the Trust's proportionate share of value of investment properties owned through joint ventures; Refer to Note 4 Properties and Note 5 ([1] value of developed properties, [2] leased properties and [3] properties under development) in Canadian Net's Consolidated Financial Statements
  4. Excludes convertible debentures
  5. Includes the Trust's proportionate share of NOI from properties held through joint ventures

1

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust

HISTORICAL SELECTED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

$0.49

$0.41

$0.37

$0.32

$0.25

$0.26

$0.13

$0.18

$0.19

$0.21

$0.18

$0.20

$0.22

$0.16

$0.16

$0.13

$0.14

$0.15

$0.05 n/a

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015*

2016*

2017*

2018*

2019*

2020*

FFO/unit

Distribution/unit

*Recurring FFO: See appropriate sections for reconciliation to the closest IFRS measure and section "Non-IFRS financial measures"

TENANT OVERVIEW - PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

TOP 10 TENANTS (80%)(1)

3% 4% 4%

24%

20%

10% 11%

5% 6% 6% 7%

(2) Groupe

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

Other

BSG(3)

Notes:

  1. Based on Net Operating Income (''NOI''); Includes the Trust's proportionate share of NOI from properties held through joint ventures
  2. Parkland Fuel Corporation operates service-stations under the Ultramar and Esso Banners
  3. Groupe BSG is a large regional service-station operator operating under various banners
  4. Metro operates grocery stores under the Metro, Super C and Food Basics banners
  5. Suncor operates Petro-Canadaservice-stations
  6. Sobeys operates IGA grocery stores, Shell service-stations and Sobeys Fast Fuel service-stations
  7. Loblaws operates the Pharmaprix pharmacies and the Provigo, Maxi, Independent's and Atlantic Superstore grocery banners

2

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust

BREAKDOWN OF PROPERTIES & OPERATING SECTORS

Area (sf)

#

Address

City/Province

Type

Ownership

Land

Building

CNET %

Status

1

40-50 Brunet Street

Mont St-Hilaire, Qc

QSR, gas, c-store

100%

69 K

5,452

5,452

Income producing

2

230

St-Luc Blvd.

St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Qc

Gas, c-store

100%

65 K

8,359

8,359

Income producing

3

196

Hôtel-de-Ville Blvd.

Rivière-du-Loup, Qc

Gas, c-store

100%

14 K

2,400

2,400

Income producing

4

1349-1351 Road 117

Val-David, Qc

QSR, gas, c-store

100%

36 K

4,748

4,748

Income producing

5

275

Barkoff Street

Trois-Rivières, Qc

Gas, c-store

65%

60 K

2,400

1,560

Income producing

6

530

Barkoff Street

Cap-de-la-madeleine, Qc

Gas, c-store

50%

30 K

2,641

1,321

Income producing

7

340-344 Montée du Comté

Les Coteaux, Qc

QSR, gas, c-store

100%

67 K

8,071

8,071

Income producing

8

1440-50St-Laurent East Blvd.

Louiseville, Qc

QSR, gas, c-store

50%

115 K

6,132

3,066

Income producing

9

1460

St-Laurent East Blvd.

Louiseville, Qc

QSR

50%

37 K

4,841

2,421

Income producing

10

490-494 De L'Atrium Blvd.

Québec City, Qc

Gas, c-store

100%

34 K

6,574

6,574

Income producing

11

7335

Guillaume Couture Blvd.

Lévis, Qc

QSR

100%

30 K

2,860

2,860

Income producing

12

1319

Brookdale Avenue

Cornwall, On

QSR

100%

33 K

3,127

3,127

Income producing

13

4200

Bernard-Pilon Street

St-Mathieu de Beloeil, Qc

Gas, c-store

100%

20 K

1,200

1,200

Income producing

14

1901

Raymond Blais Street

Sainte-Julie, Qc

Gas, c-store

100%

27 K

1,392

1,392

Income producing

15

2000

Leonard de Vinci Street

Sainte-Julie, Qc

QSR

100%

39 K

4,575

4,575

Income producing

16

2050

Leonard de Vinci Street

Sainte-Julie, Qc

Gas

100%

86 K

1,255

1,255

Income producing

17

2051

Nobel Street

Sainte-Julie, Qc

QSR

100%

50 K

5,975

5,975

Income producing

18

16920-16930St-Louis Ave.

St-Hyacinthe, Qc

QSR, gas, c-store

100%

70 K

6,290

6,290

Income producing

19

3726

Des Forges Blvd.

Trois-Rivières, Qc

QSR

100%

19 K

3,360

3,360

Income producing

20

2871-2885 Des Prairies Street

Trois-Rivières, Qc

QSR, gas, c-store

100%

60 K

6,662

6,662

Income producing

21

2350

Chemin des Patriotes

Richelieu, Qc

QSR, gas, c-store

100%

48 K

4,851

4,851

Income producing

22

4932

Des Sources Blvd.

Pierrefonds, Qc

QSR

100%

23 K

2,716

2,716

Income producing

23

314

De Montigny Street

St-Jérôme, Qc

QSR

100%

24 K

2,832

2,832

Income producing

24

288

Valmont Street

Repentigny, Qc

Gas, c-store

100%

22 K

2,400

2,400

Income producing

25

2439

Ste Sophie Blvd.

Sainte-Sophie, Qc

Gas, c-store

95%

58 K

4,856

4,613

Income producing

26

2429

Sainte-Sophie Blvd.

Sainte-Sophie , Qc

QSR

95%

45 K

3,710

3,525

Income producing

27

610

Saint-Joseph Blvd.

Gatineau, Qc

Other

100%

13 K

3,372

3,372

Income producing

28

513

Des Laurentides Blvd.

Laval, Qc

Other

100%

12 K

3,019

3,019

Income producing

29

123

St-Laurent East Blvd

St-Eustache, Qc

Gas, c-store

100%

22 K

3,846

3,846

Income producing

30

4 North Street

Waterloo, Qc

Gas, c-store

100%

14 K

2,845

2,845

Income producing

31

3355 de la Pérade Street

Quebec City, Qc

Retail

100%

142 K

28,894

28,894

Income producing

32

2555

Montmorency Blvd

Quebec City, Qc

Retail

100%

110 K

25,480

25,480

Income producing

33

3592

Laval Street

Lac Mégantic, Qc

Gas, c-store

100%

20 K

1,777

1,777

Income producing

34

536

Algonquin Blvd.

Timmins, On

QSR

100%

102 K

2,690

2,690

Income producing

35

1730

Jules Vernes Ave.

Cap Rouge, Qc

QSR

50%

38 K

4,100

2,050

Income producing

36

235

Montée Paiement

Gatineau, Qc

Retail

100%

149 K

25,706

25,706

Income producing

37

510

Bethany Ave.

Lachute, Qc

QSR, gas, c-store

50%

113 K

11,910

5,955

Income producing

38

1337

Iberville Blvd.

Repentigny, Qc

Retail

100%

57 K

17,050

17,050

Income producing

39

222

St-Jean-Baptiste Blvd.

Mercier, Qc

QSR, gas, c-store

82.5%

70 K

9,488

7,828

Income producing

40

230

St-Jean-Baptiste Boul.

Mercier, Qc

QSR

82.5%

33 K

4,165

3,436

Income producing

41

101

Hébert Street

Mont-Laurier, Qc

Retail

100%

350 K

37,530

37,530

Income producing

42

290

Mgr. Langlois Blvd.

Valleyfield, Qc

QSR, gas, c-store

50%

107 K

10,114

5,057

Income producing

43

510

Portland Street

Dartmouth, NS

QSR

100%

32 K

4,631

4,631

Income producing

44

20 Frontenac Ouest Blvd.

Thetford Mines, Qc

QSR

100%

30 K

2,400

2,400

Income producing

45

975

Wilkinson Ave.

Dartmouth, NS

QSR, gas, c-store

50%

85 K

7,975

3,988

Income producing

46

1501

Jacques Bedard Street

Quebec City, Qc

Retail

100%

152 K

24,652

24,652

Income producing

47

852

Laure Boulevard

Sept Iles, Qc

QSR

100%

28 K

3,239

3,239

Income producing

3

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust

Area (sf)

#

Address

City/Province

Type

Ownership

Land

Building

CNET %

Status

48

87-91 Starrs Road

Yarmouth, NS

Gas, c-store

100%

62 K

3,335

3,335

Income producing

49

4675 Shawinigan Sud Blvd.

Shawinigan, Qc

QSR, gas, c-store

50%

101 K

7,126

3,563

Income producing

50

480

Bethany Ave.

Lachute, Qc

Retail

100%

492 K

75,681

75,681

Income producing

51

484

Bethany Ave.

Lachute, Qc

QSR

100%

32 K

3,037

3,037

Income producing

52

2077 Laurentides Blvd.

Laval, Qc

Retail

100%

31 K

9,462

9,462

Income producing

53

111-117 Desjardins Bvld.

Maniwaki, Qc

Retail

100%

45 K

16,085

16,085

Income producing

54

550

Laflèche Boulevard

Baie Comeau, Qc

Retail

100%

102 K

19,676

19,676

Income producing

55

304

LaSalle Boulevard

Baie Comeau, Qc

QSR

100%

13 K

3,300

3,300

Income producing

56

35 route 201

Coteau-du-Lac, Qc

QSR, gas, c-store

50%

31 K

4,500

2,250

Income producing

57

835

Lucien Chenier

Farnham, Qc

QSR, gas, c-store

100%

89 K

7,000

7,000

Income producing

58

24 Miikana Way

Kenora, On

Retail

100%

534 K

80,881

80,881

Income producing

59

1410 Principale Street

St-Etienne-des-Grès, Qc

QSR, gas, c-store

75%

26 K

4,122

3,092

Income producing

60

2505 Saint-Louis Street

Gatineau, Qc

Retail

100%

88 K

25,389

25,389

Income producing

61

124

Beech Hill Road

Antigonish, NS

QSR, gas, c-store

50%

176 K

4,040

2,020

Income producing

62

16670 Des Acadiens Blvd.

Bécancour, Qc

QSR, gas, c-store

75%

14 K

3,600

2,700

Income producing

63

1875 Sainte-Marguerite Street

Trois-Rivières, Qc

Gas, c-store

75%

19 K

2,400

1,800

Income producing

64

5100 Wilfrid Hamel Blvd.

Quebec City, Qc

Gas, c-store

50%

26 K

3,077

1,539

Income producing

65

369

St-Charles Street West

Longueuil, Qc

Gas, c-store

50%

15 K

2,578

1,289

Income producing

66

1305-1375 Sherbrooke Street

Magog, Qc

QSR, gas, c-store

50%

38 K

8,900

4,450

Under development

67

250

Saint-Antoine Nord Street

Lavaltrie, Qc

Retail

100%

87 K

22,794

22,794

Income producing

68

524-534Saint-Joseph Blvd.

Drummondville, Qc

QSR

50%

26 K

7,684

3,842

Income producing

69

570

Saint-Joseph Blvd.

Drummondville, Qc

QSR

50%

52 K

3,855

1,928

Income producing

70

491

Seigneuriale Street

Quebec City, Qc

Retail

100%

103 K

21,303

21,303

Income producing

71

150

St-Alphonse Blvd.

Roberval, Qc

Retail

100%

207 K

43,378

43,378

Income producing

72

15 McChesney Ave.

Kirkland Lake, ON

Retail

100%

200 K

45,157

45,157

Income producing

73

394

Westville Road

New Glasgow, NS

Retail

100%

487 K

90,800

90,800

Income producing

74

1225 Kings Street

Sydney, NS

Retail

100%

155 K

47,189

47,189

Income producing

75

478

Ch. Knowlton

Lac Brome, Qc

QSR, gas, c-store

100%

51 K

4,500

4,500

Income producing

76

14 Sunset Road

Pictou, NS

QSR, gas, c-store

50%

129 K

5,460

2,730

Income producing

77

Laurier Boulevard

Terrebonne, Qc

QSR

40%

35 K

3,885

1,554

Under development

78

7751-7811Roi-Rene Blvd.

Anjou, Qc

QSR

40%

33 K

5,800

2,320

Under development

79

10 700 Ch. Cote-de-Liesse

Lachine, Qc

Gas

100%

37 K

395

395

Income producing

80

860

D'Alma Street

Chicoutimi, Qc

QSR

40%

40 K

3,885

1,554

Under development

81

135

Barton Street East

Hamilton, ON

Retail

100%

153 K

37,509

37,509

Income producing

82

95-103 Water Street North

Cambridge, ON

Retail

100%

122 K

38,500

38,500

Income producing

83

107

Bridge Street

Dunnville, ON

Retail

100%

91 K

27,651

27,651

Income producing

84

199

Simcoe Avenue

Keswick, ON

Retail

100%

106 K

27,838

27,838

Income producing

85

1035 Wilfrid-Hamel Blvd.

Quebec City, Qc

Retail

100%

98 K

27,400

27,400

Income producing

86

2 Saint-Martin Street

Bromont, Qc

QSR

100%

6 K

5,703

5,703

Income producing

87

Serge Pépin Street*

Beloeil, Qc

QSR

40%

25 K

3,885

1,554

Under development

88

Montée des Pionniers*

Lachenaie, Qc

QSR

40%

24 K

3,885

1,554

Under development

QSR: Quick Service Restaurant

7,061 K

1,107,207

1,040,748

*Acquired after September 30, 2021

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 21:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
04:50pCANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : 2021 q3 md&a
PU
04:48pCanadian Net REIT Third-Quarter Profit Quadruples as it Hikes Distributions by 13%
MT
11/15Canadian Net REIT to Develop Five Quebec Locations for the Benny & Co Restaurant Chain
MT
11/15Canadian Net REIT Announces the Development of Five Projects With Benny&Co. and Odacit?..
CI
08/20Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quart..
CI
08/20Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Cash Distributions, Payable..
CI
08/20CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : REIT Announces its Results for the Quarter Ended Ju..
PU
08/20CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : NET.UN) acquired Restaurant property in Bromont, Qc..
CI
08/12CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : NET.UN) completed the acquisition of Commercial Pro..
CI
08/03CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : REIT Completes $20.1 Million Bought Deal Public Off..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 19,6 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,82%
Capitalization 158 M 125 M 125 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,08x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,85 CAD
Average target price 8,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 8,28%
Managers and Directors
Jason Parravano President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Ben Gazith Chief Financial Officer
Michel Claude Trudeau Chairman
Kevin Henley Chief Investment Officer
Michael Aaron Zakuta Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST17.16%125
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)9.13%70 175
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.18.35%46 856
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION15.80%39 550
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.14.31%31 992
SEGRO PLC43.41%21 856