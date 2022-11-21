Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust : 2022 Q3 MD&A

Management Discussion & Analysis Q3 2022 Period ended September 30th, 2022 Form 51-102F1

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS SCOPE OF ANALYSIS This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of operations of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust ("Canadian Net" or the "Trust") is intended to provide readers with an assessment of performance and summarize the results of operations and financial condition for the 9-month period ended September 30, 2022. It should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2022 and the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2021. The financial data contained in this MD&A has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and all amounts are in Canadian dollars. You can find all copies of Canadian Net's recent financial reports on Canadian Net's website cnetreit.com and on sedar.com. Dated November 21, 2022, this MD&A reflects all significant information available as of that date and should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2022 and accompanying notes included in this report. The audit committee reviewed the contents of this MD&A and the Financial Statements and the Trust's Board of Trustees has approved them. CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Securities laws encourage companies to present forward-looking information to provide investors with a better understanding of the Trust's future prospects and help them make informed decisions. This MD&A contains forward- looking statements about the Trust's objectives, strategies, financial position, results of operations, cash flows and operations, which are based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions about the markets in which it operates. Statements based on management's current expectations contain known and unknown inherent risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include verbs such as "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend" and "assess" or related expressions, used in the affirmative and negative forms. These statements represent the Trust's intentions, plans, expectations, or beliefs and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Trust's control. Actual results may vary from expectations. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in the federal and provincial governments enacting numerous measures such as the implementation of a travel ban, self-imposed quarantine periods and social distancing. These measures have caused material disruption to businesses and have resulted in an economic slowdown. These measures have also resulted in material disruptions to global equity and capital markets. It is not possible to forecast with certainty the duration and full scope of the economic impact of COVID-19 and accordingly certain aspects of the Trust's operations could be affected, including rent collection, occupancy rates, demand for retail space, capitalization rates, and the resulting value of the Trust's properties. The full extent and duration of COVID-19 remain uncertain at this time. Please note that the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A describe our expectations as at November 21, 2022. 1

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES This document contains various non-IFRS financial measures, which are used to explain the financial results of the Trust. The terms explained in this section do not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Funds From Operations (FFO) is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. FFO is an industry term and its calculation is prescribed in publications of the Real Property Association of Canada (REALpac). FFO is calculated largely in accordance with the REALpac publication. FFO, as calculated by Canadian Net, is net income (determined in accordance with IFRS) exclusive of unit-based compensation, interest on the lease liability and unrealized changes in the fair value of investment properties, financial instruments, deferred income taxes and gains or losses on property dispositions. However, under REALpac guidance, only the remeasurement component of unit-based compensation should be added back to profit or loss to arrive at FFO. Unit-based compensation and unrealized changes in fair value of investment properties, deferred income taxes and gains or losses on property dispositions are excluded from net income to arrive at FFO because they are volatile and have no impact on cash and accordingly provide a more meaningful additional measure of the Trust's recurring operating performance compared to profit determined in accordance with IFRS. The Trust considers FFO a meaningful additional measure as it adjusts for certain non-cash items that do not necessarily provide an appropriate picture of a Trust's recurring performance. It more reliably shows the impact on operations of trends in occupancy levels, rental rates, net property operating income and interest costs compared to profit determined in accordance with IFRS. FFO is reconciled to net income and comprehensive income, which is the most directly comparable IFRS measure (refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO section). FFO per unit is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Canadian Net calculates FFO per unit as FFO divided by the weighted average number of units outstanding. Management believes that FFO per unit is a useful measure of operating performance similar to FFO. Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. It is an industry term used to help evaluate dividend or distribution capacity. AFFO is calculated largely in accordance with the REALpac publication. AFFO primarily adjusts FFO (as calculated by Canadian Net) for capital expenditures that preserve the existing rental stream and straight-line rent. Under REALpac guidance, only the remeasurement component of unit-based compensation should be added back to profit or loss to arrive at FFO and AFFO. Capital expenditures are subtracted from FFO to arrive at AFFO because they are expenditures that relate to sustaining and maintaining existing properties. These expenditures would normally be considered investing activities in the statement of cash flows. Straight line rent is also included as an adjustment to AFFO to better represent rent on a contractual and receivable basis. The Trust considers AFFO to be a useful measure of recurring economic earnings and relevant in understanding its ability to service its debt, fund capital expenditures and provide distributions to unitholders. AFFO is reconciled to net income and comprehensive income, which is the most directly comparable IFRS measure (refer to the Adjusted Funds From Operations section). AFFO per unit is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Canadian Net calculates AFFO per unit as AFFO divided by the weighted average number of units outstanding. The Trust believes that AFFO per unit is a useful measure of operating performance similar to AFFO. Net Operating Income (NOI) is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. NOI is an industry term in widespread use and is defined as total revenues less total operating expenses as shown in the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income (property revenues less total property operating costs such as property taxes, utilities and insurance). The Trust includes NOI as a non-IFRS measure in its consolidated statement of income and comprehensive income. The Trust considers NOI a meaningful additional measure of operating performance of property assets, prior to financing considerations. 2

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust NOI is reconciled to Rental income from investment properties, which is the most directly comparable IFRS measure (refer to the Results of Operations section). Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) is a non-IFRSfinancial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. EBITDA is defined as profit before net interest expense, interest on the lease liability, income tax expense and other financial charges because these items are non-operatingin nature. EBITDA is used in calculations that measure the Trust's ability to service debt. EBITDA is reconciled to net income and comprehensive income, which is the most directly comparable IFRS measure (refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA section). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA primarily adjusts EBITDA for change in fair value of investment properties, change in fair value of investment properties in joint ventures, change in fair value of convertible debentures, and change in fair value of warrants. The purpose is to allow the Trust to demonstrate how it services its debt by excluding the impacts of fair market gains and losses, which are volatile and have no impact on cash, and certain non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA is used by the Trust to monitor its ability to satisfy and service its debt and to monitor requirements imposed by the Trust's lenders. Specifically, Adjusted EBITDA is used to monitor the Canadian Net's Interest Coverage Ratio based on adjusted EBITDA and Debt Service Coverage Ratio based on adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to net income and comprehensive income, which is the most directly comparable IFRS measure (refer to Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA section). Adjusted Investment Properties is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Adjusted Investment Properties is defined as investment properties plus the Trust's proportionate share of developed properties and properties under development owned through joint ventures. The Trust enters into joint arrangements via jointly controlled entities and/or through co-ownerships and accounts for its interest using the equity method of accounting. Accordingly, the Trust's share of investment properties held through these joint ventures are presented under investment in joint ventures on the balance sheet and not as part of investment properties. As such, the Trust believes that Adjusted Investment Properties is a useful measure as it provides a more accurate picture of the entire value of the Trust's portfolio. Adjusted Investment Properties is reconciled to Investment Properties, which is the most directly comparable IFRS measure (refer to Reconciliation of Investment Properties to Adjusted Investment Properties section). Distributable Income is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Distributable income is defined as FFO adjusted for interest on the lease liability, straight-line rent, distributions from joint ventures, periodic mortgage principal repayments and repayment of long-term debt. The Trust adjusts for these items because it provides a better picture of its distribution capacity and adjusts for other items that affect cash. The Trust believes distributable income is useful to investors because it is an important measure of the Trust's distribution capacity. Distributable income is reconciled to FFO and Cash flow from operating activities, which is the most directly comparable IFRS measure (refer to Reconciliation of Cash Flow Provided From Operating Activities to Distributable Income and Distributions section). Distribution as % of FFO is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. It is calculated by dividing the per unit distribution of the period by the FFO per unit of the period. It is a ratio which measures the sustainability of the Trust's distribution payout. Management believes this IFRS ratio is useful to investors since it provides transparency on performance and the overall management of the existing portfolio. 3