Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (“Canadian Net” or the “REIT”) (TSX-V: NET.UN) today reported its results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2023 (“Q1 2023”). The REIT also announced distributions for the months of July, August and September 2023, and modifications to grants under its Equity Incentive Plan that reflect recent management changes.

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Fonds de placement immobilier Canadien Net 106 Gun Avenue Pointe Claire, Qc, H9R 3X3 (450) 536-5328 www.cnetreit.com CANADIAN NET REIT ANNOUNCES SOLID 2023 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS − REIT also announces monthly distributions for Q3 2023 − Montréal (Québec), May 24, 2023 - Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust ("Canadian Net" or the "REIT") (TSX- NET.UN) today reported its results for the quarter ended March 31 st , 2023 ("Q1 2023"). The REIT also announced distributions for the months of July, August and September 2023, and modifications to grants under its Equity Incentive Plan that reflect recent management changes. "We continued to generate solid performance in the quarter, including a 4% increase in FFO per unit1," said Kevin Henley, President and CEO. "Our triple-net and management-free structure continues to generate stable, reliable income with low overhead expenditures and 100% occupancy. We are also benefiting from the positive contributions of our most recent acquisitions, in addition to organic growth from incremental rent attributable to scheduled rental rate increases. As we move forward, we expect interest rates and capitalization rates to stabilize, translating into a more favourable acquisition environment for the REIT." "Subsequent to quarter-end, we sold a single-tenant restaurant property in Timmins, Ontario for total consideration of $1.3 million," added Mr. Henley. "The sale price represented a capitalization of 6.2%, or approximately 19% premium to our IFRS capitalization rate for the property. This sale highlights the significant discrepancy between the stock price and the price observed in the private market." Q1 2023 RESULTS Canadian Net reported that Funds from operations1 ("FFO") increased 5.3% to $3.2 million, or $0.157 per unit1 compared to $3.1 million, or $0.151 per unit for Q1 2022. Adjusted Funds from Operations1 ("AFFO") increased 6.6% to $3.1 million, or $0.151 per unit, compared with $2.9 million, or $0.144 per unit in Q1 2022. The increases in FFO and AFFO were primarily attributable to rental revenues of properties acquired subsequent to the first quarter a year ago, which was partially offset by the increase in financial expenses related to mortgages on the properties and higher interest rates on existing variable-rate mortgages and credit facilities. Rental income was $6.4 million in Q1 2023, an increase of 18.1% from the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022"). This increase was due to the addition of new properties and increases in rent from certain existing properties. These rents are composed primarily of fixed monthly rents as well as variable rents based on gross sales for certain tenants. Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 in Q1 2023 was $4.9 million, an increase of 15.4% from Q1 2022, primarily reflecting the strong year-over-year increase in rental income. The REIT generated net income attributable to unitholders of $4.8 million in Q1 2023 compared to $1.5 million in Q1 2022. The variance is primarily attributable to the change in fair value of investment properties, in addition to the impact of NOI1 from newly acquired properties, partially offset by interest on mortgages associated with said properties. DISTRIBUTIONS Canadian Net announced that it will make monthly cash distributions of $0.02875 per unit, representing $0.345 per unit on an annualized basis, on July 31st, August 31st and September 29th, 2023, to unitholders of record on July 14th, August 15th and September 15th, 2023, respectively. 1 This is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to section "Non-IFRS Financial Measures".

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Fonds de placement immobilier Canadien Net The tables below represent other financial highlights as well as the reconciliations of certain non-IFRS measures for Q1 2023 and Q1 2022. This information should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for the quarters ended March 31st, 2023 and March 31st, 2022. SUMMARY OF SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 3 months Periods ended March 31 2023 2022 Δ % Financial info Property rental income 6,416,383 5,431,695 984,688 18% Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) 4,829,960 1,480,986 3,348,974 226% NOI (1) 4,855,944 4,207,759 648,185 15% FFO (1) 3,232,775 3,070,278 162,497 5% AFFO (1) 3,117,818 2,923,746 194,072 7% EBITDA (1) 6,632,421 2,798,145 3,834,276 137% Adjusted EBITDA (1) 4,817,755 3,994,706 823,049 21% Investment properties 276,658,661 267,390,147 9,268,514 3% Adjusted investment properties (1) 329,171,181 314,071,396 15,099,785 5% Total assets 304,645,778 293,285,225 11,360,553 4% Mortgages 137,007,105 128,636,709 8,370,396 7% Long-term debt 45,000 60,000 (15,000) (25%) Current portion of mortgages and long term-debt 14,050,748 14,396,253 (345,505) (2%) Mortgages on investment properties held for sale 3,481,200 - 3,481,200 n/a Credit facilities 15,390,362 6,115,000 9,275,362 152% Total convertible debentures 8,557,022 8,332,811 224,211 3% Total equity 121,876,171 131,130,975 (9,254,804) (7%) Weighted average units o/s - basic 20,602,732 20,320,019 282,713 1% Amounts on a per unit basis FFO(1) 0.157 0.151 0.006 4% AFFO(1) 0.151 0.144 0.007 5% Distributions 0.086 0.085 0.001 1% NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES The Trust's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In this press release, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Trust discloses and discusses certain non-IFRS financial measures: FFO, FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit, NOI, and Adjusted Investment Properties. These non-IFRS measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning, and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. Canadian Net has presented such non-IFRS measures as management of the Trust believes they are relevant measures of Canadian Net's underlying operating performance and debt management. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income, cash generated from (utilized in) operating activities, or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Trust's performance, liquidity, cash flow, and profitability. Information appearing in this news release is a select summary of results. This news release should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the Trust. Please refer to the "Non IFRS Financial Measures" section in Canadian Net's management's discussion and analysis for the period ended March 31, 2023, available under Canadian Net's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a full description of these measures and, where applicable, a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. Such explanation is incorporated by reference herein. In addition, below are the reconciling tables for the non-IFRS measures used in this press release.

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Fonds de placement immobilier Canadien Net Reconciliation of Investment Properties to Adjusted Investment Properties As at March 31 2023 2022 Δ Investment Properties Developed properties 276,658,661 267,390,147 3% Investment properties held for sale 6,118,209 - n/a Joint Venture Ownership(1) Developed properties 43,398,769 43,776,289 (1%) Properties under development 2,995,542 2,904,960 3% Adjusted Investment Properties(2) 329,171,181 314,071,396 5% Represents Canadian Net's proportionate share This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section "Non-IFRS financial measures" Results of Operations 3 months Periods ended March 31 2023 2022 Δ Rental Income 6,416,383 5,431,695 984,688 Operating expenses (1,560,439) (1,223,936) (336,503) Net Operating Income(1) 4,855,944 4,207,759 648,185 Share of net income (loss) from investments in joint ventures 1,010,392 1,056,100 (45,708) Increase/(decrease) in fair values of investment properties 1,121,818 (1,491,410) 2,613,228 Unit-based compensation (217,481) (385,248) 167,767 Administrative expenses (272,722) (237,279) (35,443) Financial expenses (1,667,991) (1,668,936) 945 Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders 4,829,960 1,480,986 3,348,974 FFO(1) 3,232,775 3,070,278 5% FFO per unit(1) 0.157 0.151 4% Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 20,602,732 20,320,019 282,713 This is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section

"Non-IFRS financial measures" Reconciliation Of Net Income to Funds from Operations 3 months Periods ended March 31 2022 2021 Δ Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders 4,829,960 1,480,986 3,348,974 Δ in value of investment properties (1,121,818) 1,491,410 (2,613,228) Δ in value of investment properties in joint ventures (555,174) (633,855) 78,681 Unit-based compensation 217,481 385,248 (167,767) Δ fair value adjustments on derivative financial instruments (137,674) 339,006 (476,680) Accretion of lease payments - 7,483 (7,483) FFO(1) 3,232,775 3,070,278 5% FFO per unit(1) 0.157 0.151 4% Distributions 1,777,031 1,724,930 52,101 Distributions per unit 0.086 0.085 1% FFO per unit(1) - after distributions 0.071 0.066 7% Distributions as a % of FFO(1) 55% 56% (1%) Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 20,602,732 20,320,019 282,713 This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section "Non- IFRS financial measures"

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Fonds de placement immobilier Canadien Net Adjusted Funds from Operations 3 months Periods ended March 31 2023 2022 Δ FFO (1) 3,232,775 3,070,278 162,497 Amortization of finance charges included in interest expense - - - Straight-line rent adjustment(2) (99,994) (117,820) 17,826 Maintenance/cap-ex on existing properties (14,963) (28,712) 13,749 Leasing costs on existing properties - - - Debt extinguishment penalties - - - AFFO(1) 3,117,818 2,923,746 7% AFFO per unit(1) 0.151 0.144 5% Distributions per unit 0.086 0.085 1% AFFO per unit(1) - after distributions 0.065 0.059 10% Distributions as a % of AFFO(1) 57% 59% (2%) Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 20,602,732 20,320,019 282,713 This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section "Non- IFRS financial measures" Adjusted for the proportionate share of equity-accounted investments Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA 3 months Periods ended March 31 2023 2022 Δ Net income attributable to unitholders 4,829,960 1,480,986 3,348,974 Net interest expense 1,802,461 1,324,642 477,819 Accretion of lease payments - (7,483) 7,483 EBITDA 6,632,421 2,798,145 3,834,276 Δ in value of investment properties (1,121,818) 1,491,410 (2,613,228) Δ in value of investment properties in joint ventures (555,174) (633,855) 78,681 Δ in value of convertible debentures (137,674) 318,660 (456,334) Δ in value of warrants - 20,346 (20,346) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 4,817,755 3,994,706 21% Interest expense 1,887,873 1,388,987 498,886 Principal repayments 1,156,744 1,022,897 133,847 Debt service requirements 3,044,617 2,411,884 26% Interest coverage ratio based on ii iiiadjusted EBITDA(1) 2.6x 2.9x (0.3x) Debt service coverage based on ii iiiadjustediEBITDA(1) 1.6x 1.7x (0.1x) This is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section

"Non-IFRS financial measures" EARNINGS WEBCAST Canadian Net will host a webcast on May 25th, 2023, at 9:00 am (EST) in order to discuss the results. The link to join the webcast is the following: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dcpk6z8d CANCELATION AND GRANT OF PERFORMANCE UNITS Following the recent changes in management, the REIT announced the cancellation of 92,143 performance units ("Performance Units") and the grant of 25,766 Performance Units, resulting in a net decrease of 66,377 performance units granted. The grant of Performance Units of Canadian Net constitutes a portion of salaries as per the Equity Incentive Plan approved by unitholders on May 25, 2022 (the "Equity Incentive Plan"). These units will vest in accordance with the criteria set forth in the Equity Incentive Plan and the achievement of performance targets, set by the board of trustees. About Canadian Net - Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high-quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties. Forward-LookingStatements - This press release contains forward-looking statements and information as defined by applicable securities laws. Canadian Net warns the reader that actual events may differ materially from current