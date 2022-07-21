Log in
CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust : “Canadian Net” or the “Trust”) announces the voting results from its annual meeting of unitholders held yesterday in a virtual format and the grant of performance units to members of management as per the equity incentive plan of the Trust (the “Equity Incentive Plan”).

07/21/2022 | 01:34pm EDT
Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust

Fonds de placement immobilier Canadien Net

106 Gun Avenue

Pointe Claire, Qc, H9R 3X3

(450) 536-5328

www.cnetreit.com

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 21, 2022

CANADIAN NET REIT ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER

BID

Montreal (Québec) - (TSX-V:NET.UN) Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust ("Canadian Net" or "the Trust") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX") for the annual renewal of its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB").

For its current NCIB that expires on July 31, 2022, the Trust previously sought and received approval from the TSX to repurchase up to 874,140 units of Canadian Net (the "Units"). The Trust did not purchase any Units over the course of this NCIB.

Under the renewed NCIB, Canadian Net may purchase for cancellation, through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange, if in the best interest of the Trust, a maximum of 1,029,636 Units, which represents approximately 5% of the units in circulation. As of today, the Trust has 20,592,733 Units issued and outstanding. Over the course of any 30-day period, the Trust will not purchase more than 411,854 Units in total, which represents 2% of the Units issued and outstanding at this present date.

All purchases and settlements of said securities will be made by the facilities of the TSX Venture in accordance with its rules and regulations. All units redeemed by the Trust pursuant to the NCIB will be cancelled. National Bank Financial will be handling the offer on behalf of the Trust. The price paid by the Trust for the redemption of these units will be the price of the units at the time of acquisition. The renewed normal course issuer bid will begin on August 1, 2022 and will expire on July 31, 2023.

The Board of Trustees of Canadian Net believes that the purchase of units through the NCIB represents a valuable use of the financial resources of the Trust as these interventions can protect as well as enhance value for our unitholders when opportunities arise or in the event of volatility in the unit price.

About Canadian Net - Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

Forward-LookingStatements - This press release contains forward-looking statements and information as defined by applicable securities laws. Canadian Net warns the reader that actual events may differ materially from current expectations due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in such statements. Among these include the risks related to economic conditions, the risks associated with the local real estate market, the dependence to the financial condition of tenants, the uncertainties related to real estate activities, the changes in interest rates, the availability of financing in the form of debt or equity, the effects related to the adoption of new standards, as well as other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by Canadian Net with securities regulators, including the management report. Canadian Net does not intend or undertake to update or modify its forward-looking statements even if future events occur or for any other reason, unless required by law or any regulatory authority.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policy of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts any responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact Jason Parravano at (450) 536-5328.

Disclaimer

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 17:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
