Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust

Fonds de placement immobilier Canadien Net

106 Gun Avenue

Pointe Claire, Qc, H9R 3X3

(450) 536-5328

www.cnetreit.com

November 21, 2022

CANADIAN NET REIT ANNOUNCES ITS RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, AN INCREASE IN ITS PER UNIT DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 2023 AND

Q1 2023 MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS

Montréal (Québec) - (TSX-V:NET.UN) Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust ("Canadian Net" or the "Trust") announces its results for the quarter ended September 30th, 2022, an increase in its per unit distributions for an 11th consecutive year, and monthly distributions for the months of January, February and March 2023.

Jason Parravano, President and CEO says: "I am pleased to share our results this quarter, which demonstrate the strength and resilience of our portfolio. Despite a challenging macro-environment, highlighted by higher interest rates and inflation, we continue to deliver per unit FFO accretion which has permitted us to once again, and for an 11th consecutive year, raise our distribution headed into 2023. This will mark a cumulative 176% increase in our per unit distribution rate since we began distributing in 2012."

RESULTS

For the quarter ended September 30th, 2022, Canadian Net reported funds from operations per unit1 ("FFO per unit") of $0.163 compared to $0.145 per unit for the quarter ended September 30th, 2021, an increase of 12%. Funds from Operations1 ("FFO") was $3,347,120, an increase of 20% relative to $2,790,255 in Q3 2021.

During Q3 2022, the Trust's property rental income was $6,369,404 compared to $4,885,412 in Q3 2021, an increase of 30%. Net Operating Income1 ("NOI") was $4,773,698 compared to $3,725,787 in Q3 2021, an increase of 28%.

Canadian Net also recorded a loss attributable to unitholders of $540,958 compared to a net income of $11,192,478 in Q3 2021.

For the nine-month period ended September 30th, 2022, Canadian Net reported FFO per unit1 of $0.474 compared to $0.434 per unit for the same period in 2021, an increase of 9%. FFO1 was $9,709,595, an increase of 24% relative to $7,820,191 for the nine-monthperiod ended September 30th, 2021.

During the period, the Trust's property rental income was $17,676,041 compared to $14,020,771 for the same period in 2021, an increase of 26%. NOI1 was $13,494,033 compared to $10,417,458 for the same period in 2021, an increase of 30%.

Canadian Net also recorded a net income attributable to unitholders of $2,816,358 compared to $17,636,921 for the same period in 2021.

The FFO1 increase was primarily due to the impact of the newly acquired properties, partially offset by interest on mortgages associated with said properties and higher interest rates on existing variable-rate mortgages and credit facilities. On the rental income and NOI1 sides, the increases can be explained by the impact of the newly acquired properties. Finally, the net income variance can be attributed to the impact of NOI1 from newly acquired properties, partially offset by interest on mortgages associated with said properties, as well as the change in fair value of investment properties.

1 This is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to section "Non-IFRS Financial Measures".