Canadian North Resources Announces Presenting at Booth 2315, PDAC 2022 Convention in Toronto, June 13-15

TORONTO, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian North Resources Inc. (“Canadian North” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CNRI) invites you to visit them at Booth #2315 at the Annual Conference of The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday June 13 to Wednesday June 15, 2022.



The Company will present the drillcore samples and exploration information from its 100% owned Ferguson Lake base metal (nickel, copper, cobalt) and platinum group metal (“PGM”, mainly palladium and platinum) project in Nunavut, Canada.

About PDAC

The Annual PDAC Conference is the world's premier mineral exploration & mining convention for investors, professionals, governments, exploration and mining companies, technical survey and logistic service providers, laboratories, equipment manufacturers and organizations connected to mineral exploration. More than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees from various part of the world attend the conference in person in 2020. For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.

About Canadian North Resources Inc.:

Canadian North Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company focusing on the metals for the clean-energy, electric vehicles, battery and high-tech industries. The company is advancing its 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium, and platinum project in Nunavut, Canada.

Further information please visit the website at www.cnresources.com or contact:

