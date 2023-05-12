Advanced search
    CNRI   CA1364271017

CANADIAN NORTH RESOURCES INC.

(CNRI)
  Report
2023-05-12
2.240 CAD   -3.45%
Canadian North Resources: Exploring the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, CEO Clips Video

05/12/2023 | 03:05pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2023) - Canadian North Resources Inc. (TSXV: CNRI) - Canadian North Resources is advancing their Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut with a 20,000 metre drill program this year. They plan to assess the lithium potential of the property in addition to its other clean energy minerals. The company is focusing on domestic exploration and recognizes the importance of sourcing green metals closer to home. Investors interested in mining and domestic investment opportunities should keep an eye on Canadian North Resources.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/post/tsxv-cnri-ceo-clips-canadian-north-resources-exploring-the-ferguson-lake-project-in-nunavut-60sec

Canadian North Resources Inc. (TSXV: CNRI)

https://cnresources.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165575


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about CANADIAN NORTH RESOURCES INC.
03:05pCanadian North Resources : Exploring the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, CEO Clips Video
NE
05/10Canadian North Resources Begins Trading on OTCQX Under the Symbol “CNRSF”
GL
05/10OTC Markets Group Welcomes Canadian North Resources Inc. to OTCQX
AQ
05/08Canadian North Resources Announces the Engagement of An Investor Relations Corporation ..
GL
05/08Canadian North Resources Announces the Engagement of An Investor Relations Corporation ..
AQ
05/01Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31,..
GL
04/28Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
04/03Canadian North Resources Inc. Starts a 20,000-meter Drill Program at the Ferguson Lake ..
AQ
04/03Canadian North Resources Inc. Starts a 20,000-meter Drill Program at the Ferguson Lake ..
GL
04/03Canadian North Resources Inc. Starts a 20,000-meter Drill Program at the Ferguson Lake ..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -3,89 M -2,88 M -2,88 M
Net cash 2022 11,1 M 8,18 M 8,18 M
P/E ratio 2022 -62,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 244 M 181 M 180 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,1%
Managers and Directors
Kaihui Yang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carmelo K. Marrelli Chief Financial Officer
Lee Q. Shim Chairman
David Richard Brown Independent Director
Michael Weeks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN NORTH RESOURCES INC.-6.83%181
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION15.00%53 692
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-9.11%49 506
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.2.92%10 788
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-4.39%9 131
BOLIDEN AB (PUBL)-9.37%9 014
