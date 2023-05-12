Canadian North Resources: Exploring the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, CEO Clips Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2023) - Canadian North Resources Inc. (TSXV: CNRI) - Canadian North Resources is advancing their Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut with a 20,000 metre drill program this year. They plan to assess the lithium potential of the property in addition to its other clean energy minerals. The company is focusing on domestic exploration and recognizes the importance of sourcing green metals closer to home. Investors interested in mining and domestic investment opportunities should keep an eye on Canadian North Resources.





