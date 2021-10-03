October 1, 2021: Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Finalisation of Share Consolidation

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited

Finalisation of Share Consolidation

Calgary, Canada & London, United Kingdom, October 1, 2021 - Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited ("COPL" or the "Company") (XOP: CSE) & (COPL: LSE), an international oil and gas exploration and production company, announces further to the Company's previous announcement on September 27, 2021 regarding the consolidation on a basis of one (1) post-consolidationcommon share for each one hundred (100) pre-consolidationcommon shares (the "Consolidation") has become effective today.

The Consolidation will result in the 16,426,953,124 pre-Consolidation common shares issued and outstanding on September 30, 2021 ("Pre-ConsolidationCommon Shares") being consolidated into 164,269,464 common shares with effect from Friday, 1 October 2021 ("Post-ConsolidationCommon Shares"). Admission and dealings in the Post-Consolidation Common Shares commence at 8:00am London time and the Company has received relevant approvals from the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") for admission. The Post-Consolidation Common Shares will also commence trading upon the open of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") in Canada today.

Following the Consolidation, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 164,269,464. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

As previously announced, fractional shares resulting from the Consolidation will be cancelled following the Consolidation. Outstanding Options and Warrants exercisable into common shares will be adjusted according to the terms of their respective instruments by the Consoldiation ratio.

The ticker (or TIDM) on the CSE and LSE, and the Company's name, will remain unchanged following the Consolidation.

Details of the Post-Consolidation Common Shares are as follows:

ISIN: CA13643D8008

CUSIP: 13643D800

SEDOL: BN121Q8