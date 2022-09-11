Canadian Overseas Petroleum Significantly Increases Reserves and Values London, United Kingdom; Calgary, Canada: September 12, 2022 - Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited ("COPL" or the "Company") (XOP: CSE) & (COPL: LSE), an international oil and gas exploration, production and development company with operations focused in Wyoming, USA, is pleased to announce a material increase to its Total Proved plus Probable Oil and Gas Reserves ("2P Reserves") and Discounted Net Revenue Before Tax ("NPV") resulting from the acquisition of the assets of Cuda Energy LLC ("Cuda"). The Company has received a Reserve Report (the "Report") prepared by Ryder Scott Company LP dated September 2, 2022 and effective as at July 31, 2022 to reflect the addition of the assets of Cuda acquired on July 26, 2022. The Report is compliant to Canadian regulatory requirements pursuant to National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). Material increases to COPL's 2P Reserves and NPV from those as at December 31, 2022 were due to the addition of the complimentary Cuda assets and the increase in crude oil prices as at July 31, 2022, which were as follows: Gross Working Interest ("WI") 2P Reserves before royalties increased 38.4% ;

; Net WI 2P Reserves after royalties increased 38.5% ;

; Discounted 2P NPV increased 90.8% ; and

As at As at December 31, 2021 July 31, 2022 Gross WI Total Proved plus Probable Reserves (boe) 29,291,243 40,530,903 Net WI Total Proved plus Probable Reserves (boe) 22,636,519 31,348,608 Total 2P NPV at 10% (US$M) $257,860 $492,073 Net 2P Reserves Unit Value at 10% (US$/boe) 11.39 15.70 " Gross Reserves" are the Corporation's working interest (operating or non-operating) share before deduction of royalties and without including any royalty interests of the Corporation. "Net Reserves" are the Corporation's working interest (operating or non-operating) share after deduction of royalty obligations, plus the Corporation's royalty interests in reserves.

"Proved" reserves are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty to be recoverable. There is a 90% probability that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the estimated proved reserves. "Probable" reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than proved reserves. It is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the sum of the estimated proved plus probable reserves. In March 2022, the Company, after consultations with its specialist reservoir engineers, commenced lean gas injection in its miscible flood at the Barron Flats Shannon Unit ("BFSU") from enriched gas injection which commenced in full in February 2020. In addition, the injection rate was reduced. As a result of the reduced injection rate and lean injection program at the date of the Report the 2P Net WI 2P Reserves were revised downward by 5.8% (1.9 million boe), but caused an increase to NPV due to the reduction in capital for the purchase of butane/propane in the injectant stream. The Company and its specialist reservoir engineers are reviewing the results of the six months of lean injection and utilizing the BFSU reservoir model to determine the optimal composition of the enriched gas injection stream going forward. As such adjustments to both Proved and Probable Reserves could occur in the future to reflect adjustments to the reservoir model. Arthur Millholland, President & CEO, commented: "The updated reserves of the Company and the significant increase in COPL's NPV 10% to $492 million illustrate the benefit of the timing of our acquisition of the Cuda assets in a high oil price environment. We purchased these assets for $19.15 million with the incremental reserves acquired at a cost of $2.20 per barrel. This is a remarkable metric to the comparative valuation of the reserves of $15.70 per barrel as at July 31, 2022. We will continue to release updates to the market as we work through our plan as presented earlier this year." Summary tables from the Company's Reserve Reports as at December 31, 2021 and July 31, 2022 can be found on the Company's website www.canoverseas.com. About the Company: COPL is an international oil and gas exploration, development and production company actively pursuing opportunities in the United States with operations in Converse County, Wyoming, and in sub-Saharan Africa through its ShoreCan joint venture company in Nigeria, and independently in other countries. The Company's Wyoming operations are one of the most environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from a neighbouring wind farm to power production facilities.

