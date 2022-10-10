Canadian Overseas Petroleum : WOGCC Gas Flaring Hearing Submission
10/10/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
Barron Flats (Shannon) Unit
Flaring Request
WOGCC Docket 775-2022
October 11, 2022
SOUTHWESTERN PRODUCTION CORP.
A COPL AMERICA INC. COMPANY
Southwestern 0001
COPL - Company Organization
WOGCC Docket 775-2022
Exhibit L-1
SOUTHWESTERN PRODUCTION CORP.
A COPL AMERICA INC. COMPANY
Southwestern 0002
COPL Assets - Executive Summary
INTRODUCTION
COPL operates, through its affiliate COPL America Inc, three Wyoming Powder River Basin assets:
Barron Flats (Shannon) Unit ("BFSU") - 85% WI
Barron Flats (Deep) Unit ("BFDU") - 85% WI
Cole Creek ("CC") - 100% WI
COPL has a 40+ year reserve life and inclining oil production from gas miscible flood, with facilities built and commissioned in 2019.
With the recent production success of the miscible gas flood, the oil and gas gathering systems will need to be expanded to handle higher production. COPL expects the facilities upgrade to be completed in 2023.
Following the completion of the facilities upgrading, COPL plans to start a drilling campaign to ramp up production, primarily focused on the BFSU and BFDU.
1,600 bbl/day 2022 projected avg. production
22 mmbbl1 Gross 2P reserves for BFSU
Note: 1) Reserves as of July 31, 2022 (Ryder Scott)
WOGCC Docket 775-2022 Exhibit L-2
SOUTHWESTERN PRODUCTION CORP. A COPL AMERICA INC. COMPANY
Southwestern 0003
Barron Flats (Shannon) Unit - HMI EOR Project
Control Buildings
N
BFU 22-27 well
Gas Processing and Injection Plant
NGL Storage Bullets
Main Gas Plant Header
Injection Manifold
(Makeup Gas Pipeline)
WOGCC Docket 775-2022
Exhibit L-3
Southwestern 0004
Development Milestones
2012
Discovery - Wm Valentine 1
9/2012
2013
Barron Flats Federal Exploratory Unit
1/2014
2014
D&C BFU 21-35-76 ST A SN 3H
3/2015
2015
Chesapeake sale to SWP (Atomic Energy)
6/2016
2016
Vertical Well Development Begins
1/2017
2017
25 wells drilled from 2017 through 2019
2018
Barron Flats (Shannon) Unit - HMI EOR
9/2019
2019
Completed LPG/Inj Facility, Gas Plant
12/2019
Injectivity Tests on Wm Valentine 1
12/2019
Completed 9-miletie-in to Tallgrass
2/2020
Fieldwide Injection Began
2/2020
2020
Continued development drilling
COPL Acquisition
3/2021
2021
Surveillance Update
with Full-Field Model
9/2021
Surveillance Update
with Full-Field Model
5/2022
CUDA Acquisition
7/2022
2022
Initial Development Plan
Revised Development Plan
9 BFU New Drills
Gas Gathering Upgrade
2023
Gas Gathering Upgrade and
Central Oil Processing Facility
9 BFU New Drills
2024
Central Oil Processing Facility
2025
Barron Flats
Development
Timeline
Schedule - Gas Gathering Upgrade
Ongoing - Design
September - Install Interim/Portable Flares
October - Begin Flowline Installation
Q1 2023 - Targeted Phase I Gas Gathering System Start-up
WOGCC Docket 775-2022
Exhibit L-4
SOUTHWESTERN PRODUCTION CORP.
A COPL AMERICA INC. COMPANY
Southwestern 0005
