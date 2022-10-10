Canadian Overseas Petroleum : WOGCC Gas Flaring Hearing Submission

INTRODUCTION

COPL operates, through its affiliate COPL America Inc, three Wyoming Powder River Basin assets:

Barron Flats (Shannon) Unit ("BFSU") - 85% WI

Barron Flats (Deep) Unit ("BFDU") - 85% WI

Cole Creek ("CC") - 100% WI

COPL has a 40+ year reserve life and inclining oil production from gas miscible flood, with facilities built and commissioned in 2019.

With the recent production success of the miscible gas flood, the oil and gas gathering systems will need to be expanded to handle higher production. COPL expects the facilities upgrade to be completed in 2023.