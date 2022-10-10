Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    XOP   CA13643D8008

CANADIAN OVERSEAS PETROLEUM LIMITED

(XOP)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:59 2022-10-07 pm EDT
0.2600 CAD   +6.12%
09/23Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited - Conversion of Bonds
AQ
09/22Canadian Overseas Petroleum Issues Shares After Conversion Of 2025 Bonds
MT
09/14Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides an Update on Application to Flare Gas
CI
Canadian Overseas Petroleum : WOGCC Gas Flaring Hearing Submission

10/10/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
Barron Flats (Shannon) Unit

Flaring Request

WOGCC Docket 775-2022

October 11, 2022

SOUTHWESTERN PRODUCTION CORP.

A COPL AMERICA INC. COMPANY

Southwestern 0001

COPL - Company Organization

WOGCC Docket 775-2022

Exhibit L-1

SOUTHWESTERN PRODUCTION CORP.

A COPL AMERICA INC. COMPANY

Southwestern 0002

COPL Assets - Executive Summary

INTRODUCTION

  • COPL operates, through its affiliate COPL America Inc, three Wyoming Powder River Basin assets:
    • Barron Flats (Shannon) Unit ("BFSU") - 85% WI
    • Barron Flats (Deep) Unit ("BFDU") - 85% WI
    • Cole Creek ("CC") - 100% WI
  • COPL has a 40+ year reserve life and inclining oil production from gas miscible flood, with facilities built and commissioned in 2019.
  • With the recent production success of the miscible gas flood, the oil and gas gathering systems will need to be expanded to handle higher production. COPL expects the facilities upgrade to be completed in 2023.
  • Following the completion of the facilities upgrading, COPL plans to start a drilling campaign to ramp up production, primarily focused on the BFSU and BFDU.

1,600 bbl/day 2022 projected avg. production

22 mmbbl1 Gross 2P reserves for BFSU

Note: 1) Reserves as of July 31, 2022 (Ryder Scott)

WOGCC Docket 775-2022 Exhibit L-2

SOUTHWESTERN PRODUCTION CORP. A COPL AMERICA INC. COMPANY

Southwestern 0003

Barron Flats (Shannon) Unit - HMI EOR Project

Control Buildings

N

BFU 22-27 well

Gas Processing and Injection Plant

NGL Storage Bullets

Main Gas Plant Header

Injection Manifold

(Makeup Gas Pipeline)

WOGCC Docket 775-2022

Exhibit L-3

Southwestern 0004

Development Milestones

2012

Discovery - Wm Valentine 1

9/2012

2013

Barron Flats Federal Exploratory Unit

1/2014

2014

D&C BFU 21-35-76 ST A SN 3H

3/2015

2015

Chesapeake sale to SWP (Atomic Energy)

6/2016

2016

Vertical Well Development Begins

1/2017

2017

25 wells drilled from 2017 through 2019

2018

Barron Flats (Shannon) Unit - HMI EOR

9/2019

2019

Completed LPG/Inj Facility, Gas Plant

12/2019

Injectivity Tests on Wm Valentine 1

12/2019

Completed 9-miletie-in to Tallgrass

2/2020

Fieldwide Injection Began

2/2020

2020

Continued development drilling

COPL Acquisition

3/2021

2021

Surveillance Update

with Full-Field Model

9/2021

Surveillance Update

with Full-Field Model

5/2022

CUDA Acquisition

7/2022

2022

Initial Development Plan

Revised Development Plan

9 BFU New Drills

Gas Gathering Upgrade

2023

Gas Gathering Upgrade and

Central Oil Processing Facility

9 BFU New Drills

2024

Central Oil Processing Facility

2025

Barron Flats

Development

Timeline

Schedule - Gas Gathering Upgrade

Ongoing - Design

September - Install Interim/Portable Flares

October - Begin Flowline Installation

Q1 2023 - Targeted Phase I Gas Gathering System Start-up

WOGCC Docket 775-2022

Exhibit L-4

SOUTHWESTERN PRODUCTION CORP.

A COPL AMERICA INC. COMPANY

Southwestern 0005

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 18:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
